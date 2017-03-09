hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.69 No.3

Datum izdavanja: Studeni 1996.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 09.03.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Foreword (str.XI-XII) engleskipdf 707 KB
Ante Graovac
Uvodnik 		 
Foreword (str.XII-XIII) engleskipdf 466 KB
Boris Kamenar
Uvodnik 		 
The Column-Convex Polyominoes Perimeter Generating Function for Everybody (str.741-756) engleskipdf 5 MB
Svjetlan Feretić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Unbranched Catacondensed Polygonal Systems Containing Hexagons and Tetragons (str.757-774) engleskipdf 4 MB
Sven J. Cyvin, Bjorg N. Cyvin, Jon Brunvoll
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A New Algorithm for Global Minimization Based on the Combination of Adaptive Random Search and Simplex Algorithm of Nelder and Mead (str.775-791) engleskipdf 6 MB
Miljenko Huzak, Željko Bajzer
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Polymer Chains in Random Layered Flows: A Scaling Approach (str.793-803) engleskipdf 4 MB
Jens-Uwe Sommer, Alexander Blumen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Crystallographic and Quasicrystallographic Lattices from the Finite Groups of Quaternions (str.805-812) engleskipdf 3 MB
R. Bruce King
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Topology and Group Theory-Tools for Determinating the Stereochemistry of Molecules (str.813-825) engleskipdf 4 MB
Stefan Reichelt, Antje Reichelt, Nicole Muller, Ivar Ugi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Geometry versus Topology: Testing Self-Consistency of the NiceGraph Program (str.827-836) engleskipdf 3 MB
Tomaž Pisanski, Marko Razinger, Ante Graovac
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Computing the Szeged Index (str.837-843) engleskipdf 2 MB
Janez Žerovnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On the Szeged Index of Unbranched Catacondensed Benzenoid Molecules (str.845-856) engleskipdf 4 MB
Andrey A. Dobrynin, lvan Gutman
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Molecular Topology 22.1 Novel Connectivity Descriptors Based on Walk Degrees (str.857-871) engleskipdf 5 MB
Mircea V. Diudea, Ouidiu M. Minailiuc, Gabriel Katona
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Detour Index (str.873-882) engleskipdf 4 MB
Istvan Lukovits
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Complexity of Some Interesting (Chemical) Graphs (str.883-897) engleskipdf 4 MB
Sonja Nikolić, Nenad Trinajstić, Albin Jurić, Zlatko Mihalić, Goran Krilov
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Development of a Quantum Chemical Two-Electron Integral Program for a Hierarchical Distributed Shared Memory Multiprocessor System (MEMSY) (str.899-925) engleskipdf 11 MB
Joachim Nedvidek, Peter Otto
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Gram Detereminantal Inequalities with Elements <rm> Obtained from Hylleraas Wave Functions for the 2S States of the Three-Electron Systems Li, Be+, B2+, C3+,N4+, O5+, F6+, and Ne7+ (str.927-932) engleskipdf 2 MB
P. Csavinszky
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On the Definitions of Bond Index and Valence for Correlated Wave Functions (str.933-940) engleskipdf 2 MB
Robert Ponec, Filip Uhlik, David L. Cooper, Karl Jug
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
New Acyclic Purine Nucleoside Analogues Containing Exocyclic Pyrrolo Moiety: Synthetic, NMR and X-ray Crystal Structure Studies (str.937-986) engleskipdf 7 MB
Silvana Raić, Mario Pongračić, Jasna Vorkapić-Furač, Dražen Vikić-Topić, Antonija Hergold-Brundić, Ante Nagl, Mladen Mintas
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Multicentre Bond Indices from the Generalized Population Analysis of Higher Order Densities (str.941-954) engleskipdf 5 MB
Robert Ponec, Filip Uhlik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The (- + -) Charge Distribution: A Common Pattern in the Transition State of Some Enzymes (str.955-965) engleskipdf 4 MB
Gabor Naray-Szabo, Timea Gerczei
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Merocyanine Isomers of Spiro[indolino-indolopyrans]: 1H and 13C NMRand X-ray Crystal Structure Study (str.987-996) engleskipdf 4 MB
Silvana Raić, Jasna Vorkapić-Furač, Antonija Hergold-Brundić, Ante Nagl, Mladen Mintas, Albrecht Mannschreck
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Catalytic Intermediates in the Reaction of Deuteroferriheme with m-Chloroperoxybenzoic Acid (str.997-1006) engleskipdf 3 MB
Vera Imper, Harald E. Van Wart
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Gas Phase Properties of ONOO-anion and ONOO-radical (str.1007-1011) engleskipdf 2 MB
Leo Klasinc, Dunja Srzić, Ljiljana Paša-Tolić, Suzana Martinović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On the Nature of Theoretical Research (str.1013-1022) engleskipdf 5 MB
Nenad Trinajstić
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Structure of Molecules and Assemblies (str.1023-1038) engleskipdf 8 MB
Istvan Hargittai, Magdolna Hargittai
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Scanning Tunneling Microscopy of Surface Structures (str.1039-1052) engleskipdf 10 MB
Velibor Marinković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Contributions of Crystallography to Materials Science (str.1053-1067) engleskipdf 6 MB
Hartmut Fuess
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Diffraction Line Broadening - Nuisance or Lattice- Imperfections Fingerprints (str.1069-1115) engleskipdf 21 MB
Davor Balzar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Combinatorial Self-Similarity (str.1117-1148) engleskipdf 10 MB
Sherif El-Basil
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On the Counterion Adsorption Equilibrium (str.1149-1158) engleskipdf 4 MB
Mihovil Hus
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Estimation of the Normal Boiling Points of Haloalkanes Using Molecular Similarity (str.1159-1173) engleskipdf 6 MB
Subhash C. Basak, Brian D. Gute, Gregory D. Grunwald
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Correlation Rank Determinator for Principal Components (str.1175-1188) engleskipdf 7 MB
Damir Pavković, Vladislav Tomišić, Revik Nuss, Vladimir Simeon
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An Analysis of the Shape of the Coordination Polyhedron of Pentacoordinated Copper(II) Chelates with N-Alkylated Amino Acids (str.1189-1200) engleskipdf 7 MB
Nenad Raos
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
uv Study of the Protonation of Indole and 3-Substituted Indoles in Perchloric Acid Media (str.1201-1213) engleskipdf 6 MB
R. Andonovski, I. Spirevska, A. Nikolovski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Compensation Phenomena in B Relaxation of Novolac Phenol-Formaldehyde Resin. Influence of Water (str.1215-1225) engleskipdf 4 MB
Mladen Topić, Zvonimir Katović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Role of Oxygen Content in Electronic Structures of LaBa2Cu3Oy (str.1227-1238) engleskipdf 4 MB
Li Ming, Deng Chuanyue
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis of Some Pyridoxine and Pyridoxal Halophosphonates (str.1239-1249) engleskipdf 3 MB
Sadik Elshani, Ljubica Butula, Julija Matijević-Sosa
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Phase Composition of Electric Furnace Slag (str.1251-1264) engleskipdf 5 MB
Štefica Cerjan-Stefanović, Alenka Rastovčan-Mioč, Vjera Novosel-Radović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Evaluation and Selection of Optimal Solvent and Solvent Combinations in Thin-Iayer Chromatography of Flavonoids and of Phenolic Acids of Zizyphus jujuba MilI (str.1265-1274) engleskipdf 3 MB
Marica Medić-Šarić, Željan Maleš, Gordana Stanić, Slavko Šarić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Professor Peter Csavinszky (1931-1995) (str.A1-A2) engleskipdf 436 KB
Ante Graovac
In memoriam, Nekrolog 		 
