Acta Pharmaceutica, Vol.67 No.1

Datum izdavanja: Ožujak 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 14.02.2017.
The role of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor in the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases (str.1-13) engleskipdf 1 MB
XIN SUN, YAN ZHANG, MEILIN XIE
Pregledni rad 		 
Synthesis and antitumor activity of some novel thiophene, pyrimidine, coumarin, pyrazole and pyridine derivatives (str.15-33) engleskipdf 506 KB
M. ALBRATTY, K. A. EL-SHARKAWY, S. ALAM
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Hydrazinyldiene-chroman-2,4-diones in inducing growth arrest and apoptosis in breast cancer cells: Synergism with doxorubicin and correlation with physicochemical properties (str.35-52) engleskipdf 1 MB
LULZIME BALLAZHI, FAIK IMERI, AHMED JASHARI, EMIL POPOVSKI, GORAN STOJKOVIĆ, ALEKSANDAR J. DIMOVSKI, BOZHANA MIKHOVA, KRISTINA MLADENOVSKA
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Formulation and pharmaceutical development of quetiapine fumarate sustained release matrix tablets using a QbD approach (str.53-70) engleskipdf 1 MB
ALEXANDRU GÂVAN, ALINA PORFIRE, CRISTINA MARINA, IOAN TOMUŢĂ
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Public health care system, quasi-experimental study: Acceptance and attitude to implicate clinical services (str.71-83) engleskipdf 589 KB
SYED WASIF GILLANI, MOHI IQBAL MA
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A superior preparing method for daidzein-hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin complexes with improved solubility and dissolution: supercritical fluid process (str.85-97) engleskipdf 2 MB
HAO PAN, HAN-BING WANG, YI-BIN YU, BING-CHAO CHENG, XIAO-YU WANG, YING LI
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Switching antipsychotics: Results from 16-month non-interventional, prospective, observational clinical research of inpatients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders (str.99-112) engleskipdf 509 KB
CVETKA BAČAR BOLE, MITJA PIŠLAR, METKA ŠEN, ROK TAVČAR, ALEŠ MRHAR
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Characterization and taste masking evaluation of microparticles with cetirizine dihydrochloride and methacrylate-based copolymer obtained by the spray drying (str.113-124) engleskipdf 2 MB
ALEKSANDRA AMELIAN, MARTA SZEKALSKA, PATRYCJA CIOSEK, ANNA BASA, KATARZYNA WINNICKA
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Pulmonary prophylactic impact of melatonin and/or quercetin: A novel therapy for inflammatory hypoxic stress in rats (str.125-135) engleskipdf 1 MB
NOUF M. AL-RASHEED, LAILA FADDA, HALA A. ATTIA, IMAN A. SHARAF, AZZA M. MOHAMED, NAWAL M. AL-RASHEED
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Challenges relating to comparison of flavonoid glycosides dissolution profiles from Sutherlandia frutescens products (str.137-146) engleskipdf 840 KB
OLUCHI N. MBAMALU, JAMES SYCE, HALIMA SAMSODIEN
Kratko priopćenje 		 
