Acta Pharmaceutica, Vol.67 No.1

Datum izdavanja: Ožujak 2017.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 14.02.2017.
The role of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor in the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases
(str.1-13)
XIN SUN, YAN ZHANG, MEILIN XIE
Pregledni rad
Synthesis and antitumor activity of some novel thiophene, pyrimidine, coumarin, pyrazole and pyridine derivatives
(str.15-33)
M. ALBRATTY, K. A. EL-SHARKAWY, S. ALAM
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Hydrazinyldiene-chroman-2,4-diones in inducing growth arrest and apoptosis in breast cancer cells: Synergism with doxorubicin and correlation with physicochemical properties
(str.35-52)
LULZIME BALLAZHI, FAIK IMERI, AHMED JASHARI, EMIL POPOVSKI, GORAN STOJKOVIĆ, ALEKSANDAR J. DIMOVSKI, BOZHANA MIKHOVA, KRISTINA MLADENOVSKA
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Formulation and pharmaceutical development of quetiapine fumarate sustained release matrix tablets using a QbD approach
(str.53-70)
ALEXANDRU GÂVAN, ALINA PORFIRE, CRISTINA MARINA, IOAN TOMUŢĂ
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Public health care system, quasi-experimental study: Acceptance and attitude to implicate clinical services
(str.71-83)
SYED WASIF GILLANI, MOHI IQBAL MA
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A superior preparing method for daidzein-hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin complexes with improved solubility and dissolution: supercritical fluid process
(str.85-97)
HAO PAN, HAN-BING WANG, YI-BIN YU, BING-CHAO CHENG, XIAO-YU WANG, YING LI
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Switching antipsychotics: Results from 16-month non-interventional, prospective, observational clinical research of inpatients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders
(str.99-112)
CVETKA BAČAR BOLE, MITJA PIŠLAR, METKA ŠEN, ROK TAVČAR, ALEŠ MRHAR
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Characterization and taste masking evaluation of microparticles with cetirizine dihydrochloride and methacrylate-based copolymer obtained by the spray drying
(str.113-124)
ALEKSANDRA AMELIAN, MARTA SZEKALSKA, PATRYCJA CIOSEK, ANNA BASA, KATARZYNA WINNICKA
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Pulmonary prophylactic impact of melatonin and/or quercetin: A novel therapy for inflammatory hypoxic stress in rats
(str.125-135)
NOUF M. AL-RASHEED, LAILA FADDA, HALA A. ATTIA, IMAN A. SHARAF, AZZA M. MOHAMED, NAWAL M. AL-RASHEED
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Challenges relating to comparison of flavonoid glycosides dissolution profiles from Sutherlandia frutescens products
(str.137-146)
OLUCHI N. MBAMALU, JAMES SYCE, HALIMA SAMSODIEN
Kratko priopćenje
