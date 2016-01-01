Management : journal of contemporary management issues, Vol.21 No.2

|
|
|
Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 2016.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 23.Prosinac 2016.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
The nonprofit marketing process and fundraising performance of humanitarian organizations: empirical analysis
(str.1-25)
|
Engleskipdf 666 KB
|
Ljiljana Najec Čačija
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Entrepreneurship education as a factor of entrepreneurial opportunity recognition for starting a new business
(str.27-44)
|
Engleskipdf 266 KB
|
Ajka Baručić, Bahrija Umihanić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Challenges of small and medium sized companies at early stage of development: Insights from Bosnia and Herzegovina
(str.45-76)
|
Engleskipdf 790 KB
|
Saša Petković, Clemens Jäger, Boban Sašić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The effect of outsourcing activities selection on the benefits of outsourcing
(str.77-97)
|
Engleskipdf 529 KB
|
Maja Letica
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Management of sustainable tourism destination through stakeholder cooperation
(str.99-120)
|
Engleskipdf 551 KB
|
Božena Krce Miočić, Mili Razovič, Tomislav Klarin
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Determinants of cruise passengers’ expenditures in the port of call
(str.121-143)
|
Engleskipdf 774 KB
|
Maršenka Marksel, Polona Tominc, Stane Božičnik
Pregledni rad
|
|
Defining freight rates as a contribution to the successful operation of container shipping companies
(str.145-163)
|
Engleskipdf 697 KB
|
Renato Oblak, Alen Jugović, Ana Perić Hadžić
Pregledni rad
|
|
(str.165-179)
|
Engleskipdf 469 KB
|
Maja Rožman, Sonja Treven, Vesna Čančer
Pregledni rad
|
|
Practitioners’ view of the role of OOH advertising media in IMC campaigns
(str.181-205)
|
Engleskipdf 490 KB
|
A. Therese Roux
Ostalo
|
|
The use of deliberative method in educational reform
(str.207-220)
|
Engleskipdf 444 KB
|
Ivan Buljan, Vilma Kotlar
Ostalo
|
|
Do students in Croatia care about corporate social responsibility performance of banks?
(str.223-248)
|
Engleskipdf 569 KB
|
Ana Kundid Novokmet, Bruna Bilić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Shared values and organizational citizenship behavior of generational cohorts: A review and future directions
(str.249-271)
|
Engleskipdf 440 KB
|
I. Yogamalar, Anand A. Samuel
Ostalo
|
|
|
|
Pregledni rad
|
|
