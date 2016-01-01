hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Management : journal of contemporary management issues, Vol.21 No.2

Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 2016.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 23.Prosinac 2016.
The nonprofit marketing process and fundraising performance of humanitarian organizations: empirical analysis (str.1-25) Engleskipdf 666 KB
Ljiljana Najec Čačija
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Entrepreneurship education as a factor of entrepreneurial opportunity recognition for starting a new business (str.27-44) Engleskipdf 266 KB
Ajka Baručić, Bahrija Umihanić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Challenges of small and medium sized companies at early stage of development: Insights from Bosnia and Herzegovina (str.45-76) Engleskipdf 790 KB
Saša Petković, Clemens Jäger, Boban Sašić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The effect of outsourcing activities selection on the benefits of outsourcing (str.77-97) Engleskipdf 529 KB
Maja Letica
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Management of sustainable tourism destination through stakeholder cooperation (str.99-120) Engleskipdf 551 KB
Božena Krce Miočić, Mili Razovič, Tomislav Klarin
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Determinants of cruise passengers’ expenditures in the port of call (str.121-143) Engleskipdf 774 KB
Maršenka Marksel, Polona Tominc, Stane Božičnik
Pregledni rad 		 
Defining freight rates as a contribution to the successful operation of container shipping companies (str.145-163) Engleskipdf 697 KB
Renato Oblak, Alen Jugović, Ana Perić Hadžić
Pregledni rad 		 
Maja Rožman, Sonja Treven, Vesna Čančer
Pregledni rad 		 
Practitioners’ view of the role of OOH advertising media in IMC campaigns (str.181-205) Engleskipdf 490 KB
A. Therese Roux
Ostalo 		 
The use of deliberative method in educational reform (str.207-220) Engleskipdf 444 KB
Ivan Buljan, Vilma Kotlar
Ostalo 		 
Do students in Croatia care about corporate social responsibility performance of banks? (str.223-248) Engleskipdf 569 KB
Ana Kundid Novokmet, Bruna Bilić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Shared values and organizational citizenship behavior of generational cohorts: A review and future directions (str.249-271) Engleskipdf 440 KB
I. Yogamalar, Anand A. Samuel
Ostalo 		 
 
