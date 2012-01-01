Economic research - Ekonomska istraživanja, Vol.27 No.1

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Innovation policy measurement: analysis of Lithuania’s case
(str.1-14)
|
Engleskipdf 713 KB
|
Alvydas Baležentis, Kristina Balkienė
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
National income and fishery consumption: a global investigation
(str.15-33)
|
Engleskipdf 920 KB
|
Chyi-Lu Jang, Chun-Ping Chang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Are unemployment rates stationary in Asia-Pacific countries? New findings from Fourier ADF test
(str.34-45)
|
Engleskipdf 439 KB
|
Fumitaka Furuoka
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Is economics scientific discipline loyal to its own starting points and fundamental principles?
(str.46-54)
|
Engleskipdf 384 KB
|
Aleksandar Kešeljević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Does banking sector development promote economic growth? An empirical analysis for selected countries in Central and South Eastern Europe
(str.55-66)
|
Engleskipdf 420 KB
|
Mihail Petkovski, Jordan Kjosevski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Innovativeness and intangibles in transition: the case of Slovenia
(str.67-85)
|
Engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Miroslav Verbič, Sašo Polanec
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The impact of fiscal policy on foreign direct investments. Empiric evidence from Romania
(str.86-106)
|
Engleskipdf 510 KB
|
Magdalena Rădulescu, Elena Druica
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Outreach and performance analysis of microfinance institutions in Cameroon
(str.107-119)
|
Engleskipdf 389 KB
|
Cletus Ambe Shu, Bilge Oney
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Multivariate analysis of the Croatian clusters
(str.120-133)
|
Engleskipdf 468 KB
|
Alka Obadić, Lela Tijanić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Bank net interest margin related to risk, ownership and size: an exploratory study of the Serbian banking industry
(str.134-154)
|
Engleskipdf 445 KB
|
Srđan Marinković, Ognjen Radović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Was there a contagion between major European and Croatian stock markets? An analysis of co-exceedances
(str.155-168)
|
Engleskipdf 455 KB
|
Silvo Dajčman
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Life and non-life insurance demand: the different effects of influence factors in emerging countries from Europe and Asia
(str.169-180)
|
Engleskipdf 515 KB
|
Simona Laura Dragos
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Value relevance of accounting information: evidence from South Eastern European countries
(str.181-190)
|
Engleskipdf 389 KB
|
Ivica Pervan, Marijana Bartulović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
CAPM augmented with liquidity and size premium in the Croatian stock market
(str.191-206)
|
Engleskipdf 546 KB
|
Jelena Minović, Boško Živković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Homogeneity analysis of south-eastern European countries according to tourism competitiveness performances
(str.207-220)
|
Engleskipdf 403 KB
|
Sonja Jovanović, Vesna Janković, Bojan Krstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Corporate governance practices and firm performance measured by Croatian Corporate Governance Index (CCGI®)
(str.221-231)
|
Engleskipdf 409 KB
|
Dina Korent, Ivana Đunđek, Marina Klačmer Čalopa
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Duopoly innovation under product externalities
(str.232-243)
|
Engleskipdf 432 KB
|
You-hua Chen, Pu-yan Nie
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Analysis of luxury resort hotels by using the Fuzzy Analytic Hierarchy Process and the Fuzzy Delphi Method
(str.244-266)
|
Engleskipdf 502 KB
|
Anna M. Gil-Lafuente, José M. Merigó, Emilio Vizuete
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Consumer behaviour: influence of place of residence on the decision-making process when choosing a tourist destination
(str.267-279)
|
Engleskipdf 403 KB
|
Lukrecija Djeri, Tanja Armenski, Dragan Tesanovic, Milan Bradić, Svetlana Vukosav
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Inflation volatility: an Asian perspective
(str.280-303)
|
Engleskipdf 972 KB
|
Syed Kumail Abbas Rizvi, Bushra Naqvi, Christian Bordes, Nawazish Mirza
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Factors that influence cross-border cooperation between businesses in the Alps–Adriatic region
(str.304-319)
|
Engleskipdf 478 KB
|
Stanka Setnikar Cankar, Janko Seljak, Veronika Petkovšek
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Proposing a new methodology for prioritising the investment strategies in the private sector of Iran
(str.320-345)
|
Engleskipdf 694 KB
|
Abdolreza Yazdani-Chamzini, Shahram Shariati, Siamak Haji Yakhchali, Edmundas Kazimieras Zavadskas
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Structural unemployment in Croatia – How important is the occupational mismatch?
(str.346-365)
|
Engleskipdf 490 KB
|
Iva Tomić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Gender differences in the usage of resources in the entrepreneurial opportunity identification process in Slovenia and Croatia
(str.366-377)
|
Engleskipdf 404 KB
|
Irena Kedmenec, Polona Tominc, Miroslav Rebernik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Environmental impact assessment based on group decision-making methods in mining projects
(str.378-392)
|
Engleskipdf 600 KB
|
Navid Rikhtegar, Nabiollah Mansouri, Amir Ahadi Oroumieh, Abdolreza Yazdani-Chamzini, Edmundas Kazimieras Zavadskas, Simona Kildienė
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Investigation of the relationship between contemporary cost management methods and improvement in financial performance
(str.393-413)
|
Engleskipdf 499 KB
|
Josipa Mijoč, Dubravka Pekanov Starčević, Ivo Mijoč
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The relationship between customer-related social stressors and job outcomes: the mediating role of emotional exhaustion
(str.414-426)
|
Engleskipdf 446 KB
|
Osman M. Karatepe, Rita Anumbose Nkendong
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The effects of oil and non-oil exports on economic growth: a case study of the Iranian economy
(str.427-441)
|
Engleskipdf 495 KB
|
Seyed Mehrshad Parvin Hosseini, Chor Foon Tang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Forecasting the demand for blue-collar workers in the construction sector in 2020: the case of Lithuania
(str.442-462)
|
Engleskipdf 685 KB
|
Tatjana Vilutienė, Valentinas Podvezko, Gintautas Ambrasas, Vaidotas Šarka
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Analysis of investors’ preferences in the Montenegro stock market using data mining techniques
(str.463-482)
|
Engleskipdf 997 KB
|
Ljiljana Kašćelan, Vladimir Kašćelan, Miomir Jovanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
An importance-performance analysis of service quality in spa hotels
(str.483-495)
|
Engleskipdf 454 KB
|
Ivana Blešić, Jovanka Popov-Raljić, Lenko Uravić, Uglješa Stankov, Lukrecija Đeri, Milana Pantelić, Tanja Armenski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Scientometric approach of productivity in scholarly economics and business
(str.496-507)
|
Engleskipdf 605 KB
|
Cristian Mihai Dragos, Vasile Dinu, Ciprian Marcel Pop, Dan Cristian Dabija
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Authentic leadership, employees’ job satisfaction, and work engagement: a hierarchical linear modelling approach
(str.508-526)
|
Engleskipdf 459 KB
|
Sandra Penger, Matej Černe
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Empirical analysis of collusive behaviour in the Turkish deposits market
(str.527-538)
|
Engleskipdf 411 KB
|
Resul Aydemir
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Corporate social responsibility in emerging and developing economies in Central and Eastern Europe – a measurement model from the stakeholder theory perspective
(str.539-558)
|
Engleskipdf 516 KB
|
Andreea-Daniela Gangone, Mariana-Cristina Gănescu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The superiority of FCFF over EVA and FCFE in capital budgeting
(str.559-572)
|
Engleskipdf 418 KB
|
Paweł Mielcarz, Franjo Mlinarič
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Influence of board and ownership structure on bank profitability: evidence from South East Europe
(str.573-589)
|
Engleskipdf 433 KB
|
Predrag Stančić, Milan Čupić, Vladimir Obradović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Possible effects of domestic and foreign factors on monetary policy implementation in Turkey: a DSGE-VAR approach
(str.590-606)
|
Engleskipdf 812 KB
|
Oguzhan Ozcelebi, Nurtac Yildirim, Aydan Kansu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Determinants of retail trade in Croatia
(str.607-628)
|
Engleskipdf 716 KB
|
Manuel Benazić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Fan chart or Monte Carlo simulations for assessing the uncertainty of inflation forecasts in Romania?
(str.629-644)
|
Engleskipdf 568 KB
|
Mihaela Simionescu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Relevance of innovation cooperation for firms’ innovation activity: the case of Slovenia
(str.645-661)
|
Engleskipdf 429 KB
|
Andreja Jaklič, Jože P. Damijan, Matija Rojec, Aljaž Kunčič
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Correlation between the state of cluster development and national competitiveness in the Global Competitiveness Report of the World Economic Forum 2012–2013
(str.662-672)
|
Engleskipdf 453 KB
|
Vesna Paraušić, Drago Cvijanović, Branko Mihailović, Kristina Veljković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Panel regression of stock market indices dynamics in south-eastern European economies
(str.673-688)
|
Engleskipdf 580 KB
|
Anita Radman Peša, Mejra Festić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Online purchase behaviour among professionals: a socio-demographic perspective for Turkey
(str.689-699)
|
Engleskipdf 399 KB
|
Ibrahim Akman, Mohammad Rehan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Unleashing the potential of the small and medium enterprise sector in Serbia
(str.700-712)
|
Engleskipdf 563 KB
|
Mirjana Radovic-Markovic
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Measuring pro-poor sectoral analysis for Pakistan: trickle down?
(str.713-728)
|
Engleskipdf 426 KB
|
Khalid Zaman, Bashir Ahmad Khilji, Usama Awan, Ghulam Ali, Imran Naseem
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Economic repercussions of opening the border to labour movements between North and South Cyprus
(str.729-739)
|
Engleskipdf 391 KB
|
Nuru Giritli, Glenn P. Jenkins, Sevin Ugural
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Did the contagion effect exist? Evidence from Abu Dhabi, Jordan and America
(str.740-754)
|
Engleskipdf 916 KB
|
Liang-Chun Ho, Chia-Hsing Huang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Customer relationship management in business operations of trading companies in Bosnia and Herzegovina
(str.755-770)
|
Engleskipdf 647 KB
|
Beriz Čivić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The four-factor asset pricing model on the Polish stock market
(str.771-783)
|
Engleskipdf 446 KB
|
Anna Czapkiewicz, Tomasz Wójtowicz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Measuring the quality of corporate governance in the banking sector of Bosnia and Herzegovina
(str.784-798)
|
Engleskipdf 438 KB
|
Branko Matić, Nikola Papac
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Why should gender differences in hospitality really matter? A study of personnel’s service orientation and job satisfaction in hotels
(str.799-817)
|
Engleskipdf 538 KB
|
Marko D. Petrović, Tamara Jovanović, Jelica J. Marković, Tanja Armenski, Vladimir Marković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Analysis of cultural differences between Croatia, Brazil, Germany and Serbia
(str.818-829)
|
Engleskipdf 400 KB
|
Najla Podrug, Davor Filipović, Ines Stančić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The analysis of innovation in Western Balkan countries in 2012
(str.830-846)
|
Engleskipdf 596 KB
|
Slobodan Cvetanovic, Danijela Despotović, Igor Mladenović, Dušanka Jovović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Opportunities for tourism development and cooperation in the region by improving the quality of tourism services – the ‘Danube Cycle Route’ case study
(str.847-860)
|
Engleskipdf 399 KB
|
Aleksandra Vujko, Tamara Gajic
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The dynamics of intellectual resources during the economic crisis
(str.861-881)
|
Engleskipdf 572 KB
|
Elena Shakina, Angel Barajas
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Sustainable value creation: coherence of corporate social responsibility and performance of socially responsible investment funds
(str.882-898)
|
Engleskipdf 510 KB
|
Jelena Stankevičienė, Julija Čepulytė
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The ordinal dominance theory as applied to the most attractive retail cities of the Benelux area
(str.899-915)
|
Engleskipdf 422 KB
|
Willem K.M. Brauers, Edmundas K. Zavadskas
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|