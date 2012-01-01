Economic research - Ekonomska istraživanja, Vol.27 No.1

hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Innovation policy measurement: analysis of Lithuania’s case (str.1-14) Engleskipdf 713 KB
Alvydas Baležentis, Kristina Balkienė
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
National income and fishery consumption: a global investigation (str.15-33) Engleskipdf 920 KB
Chyi-Lu Jang, Chun-Ping Chang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Are unemployment rates stationary in Asia-Pacific countries? New findings from Fourier ADF test (str.34-45) Engleskipdf 439 KB
Fumitaka Furuoka
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Is economics scientific discipline loyal to its own starting points and fundamental principles? (str.46-54) Engleskipdf 384 KB
Aleksandar Kešeljević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Does banking sector development promote economic growth? An empirical analysis for selected countries in Central and South Eastern Europe (str.55-66) Engleskipdf 420 KB
Mihail Petkovski, Jordan Kjosevski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Innovativeness and intangibles in transition: the case of Slovenia (str.67-85) Engleskipdf 1 MB
Miroslav Verbič, Sašo Polanec
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The impact of fiscal policy on foreign direct investments. Empiric evidence from Romania (str.86-106) Engleskipdf 510 KB
Magdalena Rădulescu, Elena Druica
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Outreach and performance analysis of microfinance institutions in Cameroon (str.107-119) Engleskipdf 389 KB
Cletus Ambe Shu, Bilge Oney
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Multivariate analysis of the Croatian clusters (str.120-133) Engleskipdf 468 KB
Alka Obadić, Lela Tijanić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Bank net interest margin related to risk, ownership and size: an exploratory study of the Serbian banking industry (str.134-154) Engleskipdf 445 KB
Srđan Marinković, Ognjen Radović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Was there a contagion between major European and Croatian stock markets? An analysis of co-exceedances (str.155-168) Engleskipdf 455 KB
Silvo Dajčman
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Life and non-life insurance demand: the different effects of influence factors in emerging countries from Europe and Asia (str.169-180) Engleskipdf 515 KB
Simona Laura Dragos
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Value relevance of accounting information: evidence from South Eastern European countries (str.181-190) Engleskipdf 389 KB
Ivica Pervan, Marijana Bartulović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
CAPM augmented with liquidity and size premium in the Croatian stock market (str.191-206) Engleskipdf 546 KB
Jelena Minović, Boško Živković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Homogeneity analysis of south-eastern European countries according to tourism competitiveness performances (str.207-220) Engleskipdf 403 KB
Sonja Jovanović, Vesna Janković, Bojan Krstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Corporate governance practices and firm performance measured by Croatian Corporate Governance Index (CCGI®) (str.221-231) Engleskipdf 409 KB
Dina Korent, Ivana Đunđek, Marina Klačmer Čalopa
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Duopoly innovation under product externalities (str.232-243) Engleskipdf 432 KB
You-hua Chen, Pu-yan Nie
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of luxury resort hotels by using the Fuzzy Analytic Hierarchy Process and the Fuzzy Delphi Method (str.244-266) Engleskipdf 502 KB
Anna M. Gil-Lafuente, José M. Merigó, Emilio Vizuete
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Consumer behaviour: influence of place of residence on the decision-making process when choosing a tourist destination (str.267-279) Engleskipdf 403 KB
Lukrecija Djeri, Tanja Armenski, Dragan Tesanovic, Milan Bradić, Svetlana Vukosav
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Inflation volatility: an Asian perspective (str.280-303) Engleskipdf 972 KB
Syed Kumail Abbas Rizvi, Bushra Naqvi, Christian Bordes, Nawazish Mirza
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Factors that influence cross-border cooperation between businesses in the Alps–Adriatic region (str.304-319) Engleskipdf 478 KB
Stanka Setnikar Cankar, Janko Seljak, Veronika Petkovšek
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Proposing a new methodology for prioritising the investment strategies in the private sector of Iran (str.320-345) Engleskipdf 694 KB
Abdolreza Yazdani-Chamzini, Shahram Shariati, Siamak Haji Yakhchali, Edmundas Kazimieras Zavadskas
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Structural unemployment in Croatia – How important is the occupational mismatch? (str.346-365) Engleskipdf 490 KB
Iva Tomić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Gender differences in the usage of resources in the entrepreneurial opportunity identification process in Slovenia and Croatia (str.366-377) Engleskipdf 404 KB
Irena Kedmenec, Polona Tominc, Miroslav Rebernik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Environmental impact assessment based on group decision-making methods in mining projects (str.378-392) Engleskipdf 600 KB
Navid Rikhtegar, Nabiollah Mansouri, Amir Ahadi Oroumieh, Abdolreza Yazdani-Chamzini, Edmundas Kazimieras Zavadskas, Simona Kildienė
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Investigation of the relationship between contemporary cost management methods and improvement in financial performance (str.393-413) Engleskipdf 499 KB
Josipa Mijoč, Dubravka Pekanov Starčević, Ivo Mijoč
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The relationship between customer-related social stressors and job outcomes: the mediating role of emotional exhaustion (str.414-426) Engleskipdf 446 KB
Osman M. Karatepe, Rita Anumbose Nkendong
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The effects of oil and non-oil exports on economic growth: a case study of the Iranian economy (str.427-441) Engleskipdf 495 KB
Seyed Mehrshad Parvin Hosseini, Chor Foon Tang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Forecasting the demand for blue-collar workers in the construction sector in 2020: the case of Lithuania (str.442-462) Engleskipdf 685 KB
Tatjana Vilutienė, Valentinas Podvezko, Gintautas Ambrasas, Vaidotas Šarka
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of investors’ preferences in the Montenegro stock market using data mining techniques (str.463-482) Engleskipdf 997 KB
Ljiljana Kašćelan, Vladimir Kašćelan, Miomir Jovanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An importance-performance analysis of service quality in spa hotels (str.483-495) Engleskipdf 454 KB
Ivana Blešić, Jovanka Popov-Raljić, Lenko Uravić, Uglješa Stankov, Lukrecija Đeri, Milana Pantelić, Tanja Armenski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Scientometric approach of productivity in scholarly economics and business (str.496-507) Engleskipdf 605 KB
Cristian Mihai Dragos, Vasile Dinu, Ciprian Marcel Pop, Dan Cristian Dabija
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Authentic leadership, employees’ job satisfaction, and work engagement: a hierarchical linear modelling approach (str.508-526) Engleskipdf 459 KB
Sandra Penger, Matej Černe
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Empirical analysis of collusive behaviour in the Turkish deposits market (str.527-538) Engleskipdf 411 KB
Resul Aydemir
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Corporate social responsibility in emerging and developing economies in Central and Eastern Europe – a measurement model from the stakeholder theory perspective (str.539-558) Engleskipdf 516 KB
Andreea-Daniela Gangone, Mariana-Cristina Gănescu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The superiority of FCFF over EVA and FCFE in capital budgeting (str.559-572) Engleskipdf 418 KB
Paweł Mielcarz, Franjo Mlinarič
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Influence of board and ownership structure on bank profitability: evidence from South East Europe (str.573-589) Engleskipdf 433 KB
Predrag Stančić, Milan Čupić, Vladimir Obradović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Possible effects of domestic and foreign factors on monetary policy implementation in Turkey: a DSGE-VAR approach (str.590-606) Engleskipdf 812 KB
Oguzhan Ozcelebi, Nurtac Yildirim, Aydan Kansu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Determinants of retail trade in Croatia (str.607-628) Engleskipdf 716 KB
Manuel Benazić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Fan chart or Monte Carlo simulations for assessing the uncertainty of inflation forecasts in Romania? (str.629-644) Engleskipdf 568 KB
Mihaela Simionescu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Relevance of innovation cooperation for firms’ innovation activity: the case of Slovenia (str.645-661) Engleskipdf 429 KB
Andreja Jaklič, Jože P. Damijan, Matija Rojec, Aljaž Kunčič
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Correlation between the state of cluster development and national competitiveness in the Global Competitiveness Report of the World Economic Forum 2012–2013 (str.662-672) Engleskipdf 453 KB
Vesna Paraušić, Drago Cvijanović, Branko Mihailović, Kristina Veljković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Panel regression of stock market indices dynamics in south-eastern European economies (str.673-688) Engleskipdf 580 KB
Anita Radman Peša, Mejra Festić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Online purchase behaviour among professionals: a socio-demographic perspective for Turkey (str.689-699) Engleskipdf 399 KB
Ibrahim Akman, Mohammad Rehan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Unleashing the potential of the small and medium enterprise sector in Serbia (str.700-712) Engleskipdf 563 KB
Mirjana Radovic-Markovic
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Measuring pro-poor sectoral analysis for Pakistan: trickle down? (str.713-728) Engleskipdf 426 KB
Khalid Zaman, Bashir Ahmad Khilji, Usama Awan, Ghulam Ali, Imran Naseem
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Economic repercussions of opening the border to labour movements between North and South Cyprus (str.729-739) Engleskipdf 391 KB
Nuru Giritli, Glenn P. Jenkins, Sevin Ugural
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Did the contagion effect exist? Evidence from Abu Dhabi, Jordan and America (str.740-754) Engleskipdf 916 KB
Liang-Chun Ho, Chia-Hsing Huang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Customer relationship management in business operations of trading companies in Bosnia and Herzegovina (str.755-770) Engleskipdf 647 KB
Beriz Čivić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The four-factor asset pricing model on the Polish stock market (str.771-783) Engleskipdf 446 KB
Anna Czapkiewicz, Tomasz Wójtowicz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Measuring the quality of corporate governance in the banking sector of Bosnia and Herzegovina (str.784-798) Engleskipdf 438 KB
Branko Matić, Nikola Papac
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Why should gender differences in hospitality really matter? A study of personnel’s service orientation and job satisfaction in hotels (str.799-817) Engleskipdf 538 KB
Marko D. Petrović, Tamara Jovanović, Jelica J. Marković, Tanja Armenski, Vladimir Marković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of cultural differences between Croatia, Brazil, Germany and Serbia (str.818-829) Engleskipdf 400 KB
Najla Podrug, Davor Filipović, Ines Stančić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The analysis of innovation in Western Balkan countries in 2012 (str.830-846) Engleskipdf 596 KB
Slobodan Cvetanovic, Danijela Despotović, Igor Mladenović, Dušanka Jovović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Opportunities for tourism development and cooperation in the region by improving the quality of tourism services – the ‘Danube Cycle Route’ case study (str.847-860) Engleskipdf 399 KB
Aleksandra Vujko, Tamara Gajic
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The dynamics of intellectual resources during the economic crisis (str.861-881) Engleskipdf 572 KB
Elena Shakina, Angel Barajas
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Sustainable value creation: coherence of corporate social responsibility and performance of socially responsible investment funds (str.882-898) Engleskipdf 510 KB
Jelena Stankevičienė, Julija Čepulytė
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The ordinal dominance theory as applied to the most attractive retail cities of the Benelux area (str.899-915) Engleskipdf 422 KB
Willem K.M. Brauers, Edmundas K. Zavadskas
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
