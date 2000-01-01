Economic research - Ekonomska istraživanja, Vol.28 No.1

|Sadržaj
Sustainable tourism: a comprehensive literature review on frameworks and applications
(str.1-30)
Engleski
Sarfaraz Hashemkhani Zolfani, Maedeh Sedaghat, Reza Maknoon, Edmundas Kazimieras Zavadskas
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The strategic assessment of networking of a higher education institution
(str.31-44)
Engleski
Justas Nugaras, Romualdas Ginevičius
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Local civil-mindedness on the Internet as the basis for fundraising segmentation: sociological, marketing determinants and the empirical analysis
(str.45-62)
Engleski
Nikša Alfirević, Jurica Pavičić, Matilda Dorotić, Danijela Križman Pavlović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Exploring consumers’ food-related decision-making style groups and their shopping behaviour
(str.63-74)
Engleski
Ivan-Damir Anić, Edo Rajh, Sunčana Piri Rajh
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Pension reform and capital market development in Central and Eastern European countries
(str.75-84)
Engleski
Cosmin Enache, Laura Raisa Miloş, Marius Cristian Miloş
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Relationships among labour productivity, real wages and inflation in Turkey
(str.85-103)
Engleski
Zekeriya Yildirim
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Time series behaviour of the real interest rates in transition economies
(str.104-118)
Engleski
Pelin Öge Güney, Erdinç Telatar, Mübariz Hasanov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Causality between public wage bill, exports and economic growth in Slovenia
(str.119-131)
Engleski
Maja Trošt, Štefan Bojnec
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Performance of Value at Risk models in the midst of the global financial crisis in selected CEE emerging capital markets
(str.132-166)
Engleski
Mirjana Miletic, Sinisa Miletic
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Legal central bank independence and inflation in various phases of transition
(str.167-186)
Engleski
Damir Piplica
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The influence of the audit committee on the internal audit operations in the system of corporate governance – evidence from Croatia
(str.187-203)
Engleski
Boris Tušek
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Do auditors make mistakes when they write audit reports? An empirical study applied to Spanish non-listed firms
(str.204-225)
Engleski
Mercedes Mareque, Francisco López-Corrales, Gloria Fiestras
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Criteria for the management partnership model in Croatian seaports
(str.226-242)
Engleski
Ana Perić Hadžić, Alen Jugović, Marko Perić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Critical success factors for different stages of business process management adoption – a case study
(str.243-257)
Engleski
Brina Buh, Andrej Kovačič, Mojca Indihar Štemberger
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Information systems outsourcing in Croatian banks: developments 2005–2012
(str.259-270)
Engleski
Slaven Smojver, Damir Blažeković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Does the Fisher hypothesis hold for the G7? Evidence from the panel cointegration test
(str.259-270)
Engleski
Burcu Ozcan, Ayse Ari
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Profit persistence and determinants of bank profitability in Croatia
(str.284-298)
Engleski
Maja Pervan, Iva Pelivan, Josip Arnerić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The effectiveness of fiscal equalisation in Croatia
(str.299-311)
Engleski
Marko Primorac
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The behaviour of tourism firms in the area of innovativeness
(str.312-330)
Engleski
Žana Čivre, D. Gomezelj Omerzel
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The importance of government incentives for housing savings in Croatia
(str.331-353)
Engleski
Marijana Bađun, Josip Franić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Analysis of using options to the express certificates formation
(str.354-366)
Engleski
Monika Harčariková, Anna Bánociová
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The changing role of ICT competitiveness: the case of the Slovenian hotel sector
(str.367-383)
Engleski
Tanja Mihalič, Daniela Garbin Praničević, Josip Arnerić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Determinants of manufacturing industry exports in European Union member states: a panel data analysis
(str.384-397)
Engleski
Martina Basarac Sertić, Valentina Vučković, Blanka Škrabić Perić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The optimal fiscal rule in the context of accession to the Eurozone
(str.398-406)
Engleski
Piotr Krajewski, Michał Mackiewicz, Katarzyna Piłat
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Monetary and fiscal policy mix in a small open economy: the case of Croatia
(str.407-421)
Engleski
Tomislav Ćorić, Hrvoje Šimović, Milan Deskar-Škrbić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A revision of the shadow economy in Croatia: causes and effects
(str.422-440)
Engleski
Predrag Bejaković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The questionnaire for diagnosing mobbing in employees’ relationships
(str.441-466)
Engleski
Jolita Vveinhardt, Dalia Streimikiene
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Three-factor asset pricing model and portfolio holdings of foreign investors: evidence from an emerging market – Borsa Istanbul
(str.467-486)
Engleski
Nildag Basak Ceylan, Burak Dogan, M. Hakan Berument
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Accounting and governance risk forecasting in the health care industry
(str.487-501)
Engleski
Audrius Kabašinskas, Ingrida Vaičiulytė, Asta Vasiliauskaitė
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Energy security and sustainable competitiveness of industry development
(str.502-515)
Engleski
Manuela Tvaronavičienė, Alminas Mačiulis, Toma Lankauskienė, Jurgita Raudeliūnienė, Ignas Dzemyda
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Multiple criteria decision-making techniques and their applications – a review of the literature from 2000 to 2014
(str.516-571)
Engleski
Abbas Mardani, Ahmad Jusoh, Khalil MD Nor, Zainab Khalifah, Norhayati Zakwan, Alireza Valipour
Pregledni rad
A roadmap of actions aiming at ensuring furniture industry production growth: panel analysis
(str.572-582)
Engleski
Gordan Družić, Martina Basarac Sertić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Motivating factors and barriers in the commencement of one’s own business for potential entrepreneurs
(str.583-592)
Engleski
Marcin Staniewski, Katarzyna Awruk
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The influence of accounting regulation simplification on the financial reporting of micro entities – the case of Croatia
(str.593-607)
Engleski
Ivana Mamić Sačer, Nikolina Dečman, Ivana Sever
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Student readiness to start their own business
(str.608-619)
Engleski
Marcin Waldemar Staniewski, Tomasz Szopiński
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Economic efficiency and transformation of the Russian energy sector
(str.620-630)
Engleski
Evgeny Lisin, Wadim Strielkowski, Ivan Garanin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Analysis of innovation based on financial structure
(str.631-640)
Engleski
You-hua Chen, Pu-yan Nie, Xiao-wei Wen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
An assessment upon the environmental policy in Romania
(str.641-649)
Engleski
Florian Marcel Nuţă, Neculai Tabără, Alina Cristina Nuţă, Carmen Creţu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Examining the effects of information sources on individual earning rates in the South Korean stock market
(str.650-667)
Engleski
Eunil Park, Sang Jib Kwon
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Forecasting public expenditure by using feed-forward neural networks
(str.668-686)
Engleski
Magdalena Radulescu, Banica Logica, Tatiana Zamfiroiu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Household debt as a determinant of retail and personal consumption – the case of Croatia
(str.687-702)
Engleski
Alka Obadić, Tomislav Globan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Nonfarm employment and household income among ethnic minorities in Vietnam
(str.703-716)
Engleski
Tuyen Quang Tran
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The role of the financial sector in the UK economy: evidence from a seasonal cointegration analysis
(str.717-737)
Engleski
Sami Fethi, Salih Katircioglu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The role of subjective norms in forming the intention to purchase green food
(str.738-748)
Engleski
Marija Ham, Marina Jeger, Anita Frajman Ivković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Dynamic heterogeneous panel analysis of the correlation between stock prices and exchange rates
(str.749-772)
Engleski
Yuan-Ming Lee, Kuan-Min Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Planning horizon in labour supply of Belarusian small entrepreneurs
(str.773-787)
Engleski
Josef Abrhám, Yuriy Bilan, Aliona Krauchenia, Wadim Strielkowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Services and structural patterns of a post-transition Romanian economy
(str.788-806)
Engleski
Gheorghe Săvoiu, Vasile Dinu, Laurenţiu Tăchiciu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The dynamic impact of industrial cluster life cycle on regional innovation capacity
(str.807-829)
Engleski
Xiaohui Jia, Minghui Jiang, Tao Ma
Izvorni znanstveni članak
R&D subsidies under asymmetric Cournot competition
(str.830-842)
Engleski
Yong-Cong Yang, Pu-Yan Nie
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Croatian industrial policy in the context of deindustrialisation
(str.843-852)
Engleski
Marija Penava, Marko Družić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Knowledge sharing between different generations of employees: an example from Slovenia
(str.853-867)
Engleski
Živa Juriševič Brčić, Katarina Katja Mihelič
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Decision-making under uncertainty – the integrated approach of the AHP and Bayesian analysis
(str.868-877)
Engleski
Predrag Mimović, Jelena Stanković, Vesna Janković Milić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
To what extent does Croatia really cooperate with SEE countries in he fields of foreign trade, direct investment and tourism?
(str.879-906)
Engleski
Tanja Broz, Goran Buturac, Marina Tkalec
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A classical German view of public debt and investment in Romania and other ex-socialist economies
(str.907-923)
Engleski
Gheorghe Săvoiu, Vasile Dinu, Marian Ţaicu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The impact of effective management of natural disasters For Africa’s development
(str.924-938)
Engleski
Emmanuel Innocents Edoun, Roland Azibo Balgah, Charles Mbohwa
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Entrepreneurial activity and regional development
(str.939-958)
Engleski
Dina Korent, Ksenija Vuković, Ruža Brčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
An integrated approach of system dynamics simulation and fuzzy inference system for retailers’ credit scoring
(str.959-980)
Engleski
Vahid Baradaran, Maryam Keshavarz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Processing unstructured documents and social media using Big Data techniques
(str.981-993)
Engleski
Vlad Diaconita
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Identification of auditor’s report qualifications: an empirical analysis for Slovenia
(str.994-1005)
Engleski
Daniel Daniel Zdolšek, Timotej Jagrič, Marjan Odar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Applicability of Keller’s brand equity model in the B2B chemical market
(str.1006-1017)
Engleski
Dubravka Sinčić Ćorić, Domagoj Jelić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Finance, institutions and human development: Evidence from developing countries
(str.1018-1033)
Engleski
Ioannis Filippidis, Constantinos Katrakilidis
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A new virtual team competence defining model
(str.1034-1045)
Engleski
Dušan Marković, Mirjana Radović-Markovic, Jelena Minović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Forecasting Croatian inbound tourism demand
(str.1046-1062)
Engleski
Josip Tica, Ivan Kožić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Duration dependence and exits from youth unemployment in Spain and the Czech Republic
(str.1063-1078)
Engleski
Vladislav Flek, Martin Hála, Martina Mysíková
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Mandatory shares listing effect on further capital raising in the Croatian capital market from 2002–2010
(str.1079-1095)
Engleski
Mihaela Grubišić Šeba
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Quantitative assessment of quality management systems’ processes
(str.1096-1110)
Engleski
Romualdas Ginevičius, Halyna Trishch, Vladislavas Petraškevičius
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Planning the priority of high tech industries based on SWARA-WASPAS methodology: The case of the nanotechnology industry in Iran
(str.1111-1137)
Engleski
Mohammad Reza Ghorshi Nezhad, Sarfaraz Hashemkhani Zolfani, Fathollah Moztarzadeh, Edmundas Kazimieras Zavadskas, Mohsen Bahrami
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Impact of the efficiency of the tax administration on tax evasion
(str.1138-1148)
Engleski
Gordana Savić, Aleksandar Dragojlović, Mirko Vujošević, Milojko Arsić, Milan Martić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The collection of pension contributions: a comparative review of three Central European countries
(str.1149-1161)
Engleski
Tine Stanovnik, Predrag Bejaković, Agnieszka Chłoń-Domińczak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Factors influencing the implementation of diversity management in business organisations in a transition economy. The case of Slovakia
(str.1162-1184)
Engleski
Drahoslav Lančarič, Juraj Chebeň, Radovan Savov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
