Economic research - Ekonomska istraživanja, Vol.28 No.1

Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 2015.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 11.Siječanj 2017.
Sustainable tourism: a comprehensive literature review on frameworks and applications (str.1-30) Engleskipdf 483 KB
Sarfaraz Hashemkhani Zolfani, Maedeh Sedaghat, Reza Maknoon, Edmundas Kazimieras Zavadskas
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The strategic assessment of networking of a higher education institution (str.31-44) Engleskipdf 668 KB
Justas Nugaras, Romualdas Ginevičius
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Local civil-mindedness on the Internet as the basis for fundraising segmentation: sociological, marketing determinants and the empirical analysis (str.45-62) Engleskipdf 443 KB
Nikša Alfirević, Jurica Pavičić, Matilda Dorotić, Danijela Križman Pavlović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Exploring consumers’ food-related decision-making style groups and their shopping behaviour (str.63-74) Engleskipdf 387 KB
Ivan-Damir Anić, Edo Rajh, Sunčana Piri Rajh
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Pension reform and capital market development in Central and Eastern European countries (str.75-84) Engleskipdf 445 KB
Cosmin Enache, Laura Raisa Miloş, Marius Cristian Miloş
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Relationships among labour productivity, real wages and inflation in Turkey (str.85-103) Engleskipdf 537 KB
Zekeriya Yildirim
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Time series behaviour of the real interest rates in transition economies (str.104-118) Engleskipdf 409 KB
Pelin Öge Güney, Erdinç Telatar, Mübariz Hasanov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Causality between public wage bill, exports and economic growth in Slovenia (str.119-131) Engleskipdf 577 KB
Maja Trošt, Štefan Bojnec
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Performance of Value at Risk models in the midst of the global financial crisis in selected CEE emerging capital markets (str.132-166) Engleskipdf 566 KB
Mirjana Miletic, Sinisa Miletic
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Legal central bank independence and inflation in various phases of transition (str.167-186) Engleskipdf 487 KB
Damir Piplica
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The influence of the audit committee on the internal audit operations in the system of corporate governance – evidence from Croatia (str.187-203) Engleskipdf 391 KB
Boris Tušek
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Do auditors make mistakes when they write audit reports? An empirical study applied to Spanish non-listed firms (str.204-225) Engleskipdf 437 KB
Mercedes Mareque, Francisco López-Corrales, Gloria Fiestras
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Criteria for the management partnership model in Croatian seaports (str.226-242) Engleskipdf 580 KB
Ana Perić Hadžić, Alen Jugović, Marko Perić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Critical success factors for different stages of business process management adoption – a case study (str.243-257) Engleskipdf 467 KB
Brina Buh, Andrej Kovačič, Mojca Indihar Štemberger
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Information systems outsourcing in Croatian banks: developments 2005–2012 (str.259-270) Engleskipdf 433 KB
Slaven Smojver, Damir Blažeković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Does the Fisher hypothesis hold for the G7? Evidence from the panel cointegration test (str.259-270) Engleskipdf 401 KB
Burcu Ozcan, Ayse Ari
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Profit persistence and determinants of bank profitability in Croatia (str.284-298) Engleskipdf 408 KB
Maja Pervan, Iva Pelivan, Josip Arnerić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The effectiveness of fiscal equalisation in Croatia (str.299-311) Engleskipdf 502 KB
Marko Primorac
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The behaviour of tourism firms in the area of innovativeness (str.312-330) Engleskipdf 516 KB
Žana Čivre, D. Gomezelj Omerzel
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The importance of government incentives for housing savings in Croatia (str.331-353) Engleskipdf 663 KB
Marijana Bađun, Josip Franić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of using options to the express certificates formation (str.354-366) Engleskipdf 428 KB
Monika Harčariková, Anna Bánociová
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The changing role of ICT competitiveness: the case of the Slovenian hotel sector (str.367-383) Engleskipdf 531 KB
Tanja Mihalič, Daniela Garbin Praničević, Josip Arnerić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Determinants of manufacturing industry exports in European Union member states: a panel data analysis (str.384-397) Engleskipdf 405 KB
Martina Basarac Sertić, Valentina Vučković, Blanka Škrabić Perić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The optimal fiscal rule in the context of accession to the Eurozone (str.398-406) Engleskipdf 399 KB
Piotr Krajewski, Michał Mackiewicz, Katarzyna Piłat
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Monetary and fiscal policy mix in a small open economy: the case of Croatia (str.407-421) Engleskipdf 508 KB
Tomislav Ćorić, Hrvoje Šimović, Milan Deskar-Škrbić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A revision of the shadow economy in Croatia: causes and effects (str.422-440) Engleskipdf 444 KB
Predrag Bejaković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The questionnaire for diagnosing mobbing in employees’ relationships (str.441-466) Engleskipdf 1 MB
Jolita Vveinhardt, Dalia Streimikiene
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Three-factor asset pricing model and portfolio holdings of foreign investors: evidence from an emerging market – Borsa Istanbul (str.467-486) Engleskipdf 469 KB
Nildag Basak Ceylan, Burak Dogan, M. Hakan Berument
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Accounting and governance risk forecasting in the health care industry (str.487-501) Engleskipdf 557 KB
Audrius Kabašinskas, Ingrida Vaičiulytė, Asta Vasiliauskaitė
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Energy security and sustainable competitiveness of industry development (str.502-515) Engleskipdf 1 MB
Manuela Tvaronavičienė, Alminas Mačiulis, Toma Lankauskienė, Jurgita Raudeliūnienė, Ignas Dzemyda
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Multiple criteria decision-making techniques and their applications – a review of the literature from 2000 to 2014 (str.516-571) Engleskipdf 658 KB
Abbas Mardani, Ahmad Jusoh, Khalil MD Nor, Zainab Khalifah, Norhayati Zakwan, Alireza Valipour
Pregledni rad 		 
A roadmap of actions aiming at ensuring furniture industry production growth: panel analysis (str.572-582) Engleskipdf 382 KB
Gordan Družić, Martina Basarac Sertić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Motivating factors and barriers in the commencement of one’s own business for potential entrepreneurs (str.583-592) Engleskipdf 376 KB
Marcin Staniewski, Katarzyna Awruk
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The influence of accounting regulation simplification on the financial reporting of micro entities – the case of Croatia (str.593-607) Engleskipdf 489 KB
Ivana Mamić Sačer, Nikolina Dečman, Ivana Sever
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Student readiness to start their own business (str.608-619) Engleskipdf 382 KB
Marcin Waldemar Staniewski, Tomasz Szopiński
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Economic efficiency and transformation of the Russian energy sector (str.620-630) Engleskipdf 370 KB
Evgeny Lisin, Wadim Strielkowski, Ivan Garanin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of innovation based on financial structure (str.631-640) Engleskipdf 427 KB
You-hua Chen, Pu-yan Nie, Xiao-wei Wen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An assessment upon the environmental policy in Romania (str.641-649) Engleskipdf 406 KB
Florian Marcel Nuţă, Neculai Tabără, Alina Cristina Nuţă, Carmen Creţu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Examining the effects of information sources on individual earning rates in the South Korean stock market (str.650-667) Engleskipdf 473 KB
Eunil Park, Sang Jib Kwon
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Forecasting public expenditure by using feed-forward neural networks (str.668-686) Engleskipdf 434 KB
Magdalena Radulescu, Banica Logica, Tatiana Zamfiroiu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Household debt as a determinant of retail and personal consumption – the case of Croatia (str.687-702) Engleskipdf 729 KB
Alka Obadić, Tomislav Globan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Nonfarm employment and household income among ethnic minorities in Vietnam (str.703-716) Engleskipdf 437 KB
Tuyen Quang Tran
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The role of the financial sector in the UK economy: evidence from a seasonal cointegration analysis (str.717-737) Engleskipdf 452 KB
Sami Fethi, Salih Katircioglu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The role of subjective norms in forming the intention to purchase green food (str.738-748) Engleskipdf 392 KB
Marija Ham, Marina Jeger, Anita Frajman Ivković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Dynamic heterogeneous panel analysis of the correlation between stock prices and exchange rates (str.749-772) Engleskipdf 630 KB
Yuan-Ming Lee, Kuan-Min Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Planning horizon in labour supply of Belarusian small entrepreneurs (str.773-787) Engleskipdf 394 KB
Josef Abrhám, Yuriy Bilan, Aliona Krauchenia, Wadim Strielkowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Services and structural patterns of a post-transition Romanian economy (str.788-806) Engleskipdf 403 KB
Gheorghe Săvoiu, Vasile Dinu, Laurenţiu Tăchiciu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The dynamic impact of industrial cluster life cycle on regional innovation capacity (str.807-829) Engleskipdf 590 KB
Xiaohui Jia, Minghui Jiang, Tao Ma
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
R&D subsidies under asymmetric Cournot competition (str.830-842) Engleskipdf 526 KB
Yong-Cong Yang, Pu-Yan Nie
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Croatian industrial policy in the context of deindustrialisation (str.843-852) Engleskipdf 372 KB
Marija Penava, Marko Družić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Knowledge sharing between different generations of employees: an example from Slovenia (str.853-867) Engleskipdf 399 KB
Živa Juriševič Brčić, Katarina Katja Mihelič
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Decision-making under uncertainty – the integrated approach of the AHP and Bayesian analysis (str.868-877) Engleskipdf 600 KB
Predrag Mimović, Jelena Stanković, Vesna Janković Milić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
To what extent does Croatia really cooperate with SEE countries in he fields of foreign trade, direct investment and tourism? (str.879-906) Engleskipdf 1 MB
Tanja Broz, Goran Buturac, Marina Tkalec
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A classical German view of public debt and investment in Romania and other ex-socialist economies (str.907-923) Engleskipdf 396 KB
Gheorghe Săvoiu, Vasile Dinu, Marian Ţaicu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The impact of effective management of natural disasters For Africa’s development (str.924-938) Engleskipdf 485 KB
Emmanuel Innocents Edoun, Roland Azibo Balgah, Charles Mbohwa
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Entrepreneurial activity and regional development (str.939-958) Engleskipdf 411 KB
Dina Korent, Ksenija Vuković, Ruža Brčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An integrated approach of system dynamics simulation and fuzzy inference system for retailers’ credit scoring (str.959-980) Engleskipdf 2 MB
Vahid Baradaran, Maryam Keshavarz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Processing unstructured documents and social media using Big Data techniques (str.981-993) Engleskipdf 483 KB
Vlad Diaconita
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Identification of auditor’s report qualifications: an empirical analysis for Slovenia (str.994-1005) Engleskipdf 383 KB
Daniel Daniel Zdolšek, Timotej Jagrič, Marjan Odar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Applicability of Keller’s brand equity model in the B2B chemical market (str.1006-1017) Engleskipdf 468 KB
Dubravka Sinčić Ćorić, Domagoj Jelić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Finance, institutions and human development: Evidence from developing countries (str.1018-1033) Engleskipdf 399 KB
Ioannis Filippidis, Constantinos Katrakilidis
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A new virtual team competence defining model (str.1034-1045) Engleskipdf 525 KB
Dušan Marković, Mirjana Radović-Markovic, Jelena Minović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Forecasting Croatian inbound tourism demand (str.1046-1062) Engleskipdf 575 KB
Josip Tica, Ivan Kožić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Duration dependence and exits from youth unemployment in Spain and the Czech Republic (str.1063-1078) Engleskipdf 533 KB
Vladislav Flek, Martin Hála, Martina Mysíková
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Mandatory shares listing effect on further capital raising in the Croatian capital market from 2002–2010 (str.1079-1095) Engleskipdf 485 KB
Mihaela Grubišić Šeba
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Quantitative assessment of quality management systems’ processes (str.1096-1110) Engleskipdf 2 MB
Romualdas Ginevičius, Halyna Trishch, Vladislavas Petraškevičius
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Planning the priority of high tech industries based on SWARA-WASPAS methodology: The case of the nanotechnology industry in Iran (str.1111-1137) Engleskipdf 1 MB
Mohammad Reza Ghorshi Nezhad, Sarfaraz Hashemkhani Zolfani, Fathollah Moztarzadeh, Edmundas Kazimieras Zavadskas, Mohsen Bahrami
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Impact of the efficiency of the tax administration on tax evasion (str.1138-1148) Engleskipdf 377 KB
Gordana Savić, Aleksandar Dragojlović, Mirko Vujošević, Milojko Arsić, Milan Martić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The collection of pension contributions: a comparative review of three Central European countries (str.1149-1161) Engleskipdf 380 KB
Tine Stanovnik, Predrag Bejaković, Agnieszka Chłoń-Domińczak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Factors influencing the implementation of diversity management in business organisations in a transition economy. The case of Slovakia (str.1162-1184) Engleskipdf 423 KB
Drahoslav Lančarič, Juraj Chebeň, Radovan Savov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
