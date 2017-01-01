hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Chemical and biochemical engineering quarterly, Vol.30 No.4

Datum izdavanja: Siječanj 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 06.Siječanj 2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Agitation Effects and Kinetic Constants of Exoglucomannan Production by Antarctic Yeast Strain in a Stirred Tank Bioreactor (str.393-400) Engleskipdf 1 MB
S. D. Vlaev, K. Pavlova, S. Rusinova-Videva, K. Georgieva, D. Georgiev
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effects of Mud from a Zinc-plating Plant and Zeolite Saturated with Zinc on Portland Cement Hydration and Properties of Hardened Cement Pastes (str.401-409) Engleskipdf 636 KB
D. Barbir, P. Dabić, A. Lisica
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Influence of the Location of the Internal Temperature Control Loop on the Performance of the Dual Temperature Control for Feed Temperature Disturbance (str.411-418) Engleskipdf 1 MB
C. Marangoni, E. J. Zierhut, I. G. B. Parisotto, R. A. F. Machado, A. Bolzan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A CFD-based Approach to Predict Explosion Overpressure: A Comparison to Current Methods (str.419-427) Engleskipdf 2 MB
C. Díaz-Ovalle, A. López-Molina, R. Vázquez-Román
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Study on Some Properties of Calcium-dependent a-Amylase from Bacillus subtilis through Submerged Fermentation of Wheat Bran (str.429-437) Engleskipdf 925 KB
M. Irfan, M. Nadeem, Q. Syed, H. Abdullah Shakir, J. Iqbal Qazi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Review on Geotrichum Lipases: Production, Purification, Immobilization and Applications (str.439-454) Engleskipdf 345 KB
R. R. Maldonado, D. B. Lopes, E. Aguiar-Oliveira, E. S. Kamimura, G. A. Macedo
Pregledni rad 		 
Influence of Acidity and Extraction Time on the Recovery of Flavonoids from Grape Skin Pomace Optimized by Response Surface Methodology (str.455-464) Engleskipdf 1 MB
P. Putnik, D. Bursać Kovačević, M. Radojčin, V. Dragović-Uzelac
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Influence of Aeration and Type of Coagulant on Effectiveness in Removing Pollutants from Groundwater in the Process of Coagulation (str.465-475) Engleskipdf 2 MB
I. Krupińska
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Radical Scavenging Activity of Tertiary Butyl Hydroquinone and Assessment of Stability of Palm Oil (Elaeis guineensis) by Ultrasonic Studies (str.477-487) Engleskipdf 2 MB
M. Banu, Siddaramaiah, N. Prasad
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Thermal Performance and Viscosity of Biologically Produced Silver/Coconut Oil Nanofluids (str.489-500) Engleskipdf 2 MB
M. M. Sarafraz, A. Arya, V. Nikkhah, F. Hormozi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Characterization of Casein Fractions – Comparison of Commercial Casein and Casein Extracted from Cow’s Milk (str.501-509) Engleskipdf 1 MB
A. Ptiček Siročić, Lj. Kratofil Krehula, Z. Katančić, Z. Hrnjak-Murgić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Covalent Immobilization and Characterization of Penicillin G Acylase on Magnetic NiFe2O4 Nanorods Prepared via a Novel Rapid Combustion Process (str.511-517) Engleskipdf 3 MB
R. J. Liu, Y. Li, J. Han, H. X. Fu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
