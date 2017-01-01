Chemical and biochemical engineering quarterly, Vol.30 No.4

|Sadržaj
Agitation Effects and Kinetic Constants of Exoglucomannan Production by Antarctic Yeast Strain in a Stirred Tank Bioreactor
(str.393-400)
Engleskipdf 1 MB
S. D. Vlaev, K. Pavlova, S. Rusinova-Videva, K. Georgieva, D. Georgiev
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effects of Mud from a Zinc-plating Plant and Zeolite Saturated with Zinc on Portland Cement Hydration and Properties of Hardened Cement Pastes
(str.401-409)
Engleskipdf 636 KB
D. Barbir, P. Dabić, A. Lisica
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Influence of the Location of the Internal Temperature Control Loop on the Performance of the Dual Temperature Control for Feed Temperature Disturbance
(str.411-418)
Engleskipdf 1 MB
C. Marangoni, E. J. Zierhut, I. G. B. Parisotto, R. A. F. Machado, A. Bolzan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A CFD-based Approach to Predict Explosion Overpressure: A Comparison to Current Methods
(str.419-427)
Engleskipdf 2 MB
C. Díaz-Ovalle, A. López-Molina, R. Vázquez-Román
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Study on Some Properties of Calcium-dependent a-Amylase from Bacillus subtilis through Submerged Fermentation of Wheat Bran
(str.429-437)
Engleskipdf 925 KB
M. Irfan, M. Nadeem, Q. Syed, H. Abdullah Shakir, J. Iqbal Qazi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Review on Geotrichum Lipases: Production, Purification, Immobilization and Applications
(str.439-454)
Engleskipdf 345 KB
R. R. Maldonado, D. B. Lopes, E. Aguiar-Oliveira, E. S. Kamimura, G. A. Macedo
Pregledni rad
Influence of Acidity and Extraction Time on the Recovery of Flavonoids from Grape Skin Pomace Optimized by Response Surface Methodology
(str.455-464)
Engleskipdf 1 MB
P. Putnik, D. Bursać Kovačević, M. Radojčin, V. Dragović-Uzelac
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Influence of Aeration and Type of Coagulant on Effectiveness in Removing Pollutants from Groundwater in the Process of Coagulation
(str.465-475)
Engleskipdf 2 MB
I. Krupińska
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Radical Scavenging Activity of Tertiary Butyl Hydroquinone and Assessment of Stability of Palm Oil (Elaeis guineensis) by Ultrasonic Studies
(str.477-487)
Engleskipdf 2 MB
M. Banu, Siddaramaiah, N. Prasad
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Thermal Performance and Viscosity of Biologically Produced Silver/Coconut Oil Nanofluids
(str.489-500)
Engleskipdf 2 MB
M. M. Sarafraz, A. Arya, V. Nikkhah, F. Hormozi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Characterization of Casein Fractions – Comparison of Commercial Casein and Casein Extracted from Cow’s Milk
(str.501-509)
Engleskipdf 1 MB
A. Ptiček Siročić, Lj. Kratofil Krehula, Z. Katančić, Z. Hrnjak-Murgić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Covalent Immobilization and Characterization of Penicillin G Acylase on Magnetic NiFe2O4 Nanorods Prepared via a Novel Rapid Combustion Process
(str.511-517)
Engleskipdf 3 MB
R. J. Liu, Y. Li, J. Han, H. X. Fu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
