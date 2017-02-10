Socijalna psihijatrija, Vol.44 No.4

|Sadržaj
Puni tekst
Bolnica Vrapče kao učilište
(Mjesto i uloga Bolnice „Vrapče“ u edukaciji iz psihijatrije)
(str.259-282)
hrvatski
Vrapče Hospital as an education center
(The place and role of Vrapče Hospital in psychiatric education)
(str.259-282)
engleski
Vlado Jukić
Uvodnik
Atribucija partnerovog ponašanja u intimnoj vezi i kvaliteta
veze
(str.283-290)
hrvatski
Attributions of partner’s negative behavior and intimate
relationship quality
(str.283-290)
engleski
Tina Krznarić, Željka Kamenov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Komunikacijske vještine u medicini
(str.291-309)
hrvatski
Communication skills in medicine and public health
(str.291-309)
engleski
Domagoj Keleminić, Veljko Đorđević, Marijana Braš
Pregledni rad
Anksiozni poremećaji u djece i adolescenata
(str.310-329)
hrvatski
Anxiety disorders in children and adolescents
(str.310-329)
engleski
Mihajela Poljak, Dražen Begić
Pregledni rad
Zašto studenti ne traže pomoć? Barijere u traženju stručne
pomoći kod studenata s psihičkim smetnjama
(str.330-342)
hrvatski
Why don’t students seek help? Barriers to seeking
professional help by students with mental health issues
(str.330-342)
engleski
Lana Bojanić, Ivan Gorski, Josip Razum
Stručni rad
Učestalost traženja psihijatrijske pomoći osoba starije životne
dobi za vrijeme Domovinskog rata, mirnodopskog razdoblja i
ekonomske krize
(str.343-352)
hrvatski
The frequency of psychiatric assistance requests of elderly
persons during Homeland War, the peaceful period and the
economic crisis
(str.343-352)
engleski
Marija Vučić Peitl, Pere Krmpotić, Joško Prološčić, Fadil Habibović
Stručni rad
Internatski sindrom: psihološka trauma „privilegiranog“
djeteta
(str.353-356)
hrvatski
Boarding school syndrome: the psychological trauma of the
„privileged“ child
(str.353-356)
engleski
Aleksandra Mindoljević Drakulić
Recenzija, Prikaz
Errare humanum est - najčešće pogreške u forenzičkopsihijatrijskoj
praksi
(str.357-359)
hrvatski
Errare humanum est - the most frequent errors in forensicpsychiatric
practice
(str.357-359)
engleski
Vlado Jukić
Recenzija, Prikaz
Koliko će nam pomoći smjernice?
(str.360-362)
hrvatski
How much will Guidelines help us?
(str.360-362)
engleski
Branimir Margetić
Pismo uredniku
Samosvojnost i osjećaj pripadnosti
(str.363-364)
hrvatski
Self-confidence and the feeling of affiliation
(str.363-364)
engleski
Ljubomir Radovančević, Vesna Lecher-Švarc
Vijest
