Socijalna psihijatrija, Vol.44 No.4

Bolnica Vrapče kao učilište (Mjesto i uloga Bolnice „Vrapče“ u edukaciji iz psihijatrije) (str.259-282) hrvatskipdf 2 MB
Vrapče Hospital as an education center (The place and role of Vrapče Hospital in psychiatric education) (str.259-282) engleskipdf 2 MB
Vlado Jukić
Uvodnik 		 
Atribucija partnerovog ponašanja u intimnoj vezi i kvaliteta veze (str.283-290) hrvatskipdf 238 KB
Attributions of partner’s negative behavior and intimate relationship quality (str.283-290) engleskipdf 238 KB
Tina Krznarić, Željka Kamenov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Komunikacijske vještine u medicini (str.291-309) hrvatskipdf 253 KB
Communication skills in medicine and public health (str.291-309) engleskipdf 253 KB
Domagoj Keleminić, Veljko Đorđević, Marijana Braš
Pregledni rad 		 
Anksiozni poremećaji u djece i adolescenata (str.310-329) hrvatskipdf 251 KB
Anxiety disorders in children and adolescents (str.310-329) engleskipdf 251 KB
Mihajela Poljak, Dražen Begić
Pregledni rad 		 
Zašto studenti ne traže pomoć? Barijere u traženju stručne pomoći kod studenata s psihičkim smetnjama (str.330-342) hrvatskipdf 302 KB
Why don’t students seek help? Barriers to seeking professional help by students with mental health issues (str.330-342) engleskipdf 302 KB
Lana Bojanić, Ivan Gorski, Josip Razum
Stručni rad 		 
Učestalost traženja psihijatrijske pomoći osoba starije životne dobi za vrijeme Domovinskog rata, mirnodopskog razdoblja i ekonomske krize (str.343-352) hrvatskipdf 235 KB
The frequency of psychiatric assistance requests of elderly persons during Homeland War, the peaceful period and the economic crisis (str.343-352) engleskipdf 235 KB
Marija Vučić Peitl, Pere Krmpotić, Joško Prološčić, Fadil Habibović
Stručni rad 		 
Internatski sindrom: psihološka trauma „privilegiranog“ djeteta (str.353-356) hrvatskipdf 340 KB
Boarding school syndrome: the psychological trauma of the „privileged“ child (str.353-356) engleskipdf 340 KB
Aleksandra Mindoljević Drakulić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Errare humanum est - najčešće pogreške u forenzičkopsihijatrijskoj praksi (str.357-359) hrvatskipdf 315 KB
Errare humanum est - the most frequent errors in forensicpsychiatric practice (str.357-359) engleskipdf 315 KB
Vlado Jukić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Koliko će nam pomoći smjernice? (str.360-362) hrvatskipdf 127 KB
How much will Guidelines help us? (str.360-362) engleskipdf 127 KB
Branimir Margetić
Pismo uredniku 		 
Samosvojnost i osjećaj pripadnosti (str.363-364) hrvatskipdf 123 KB
Self-confidence and the feeling of affiliation (str.363-364) engleskipdf 123 KB
Ljubomir Radovančević, Vesna Lecher-Švarc
Vijest 		 
