Croatica chemica acta, Vol.62 No.2B

Exciton Optical Activity of Molecules Containing Three and Six
Coupled Oscillators Belonging to C3 and D3 Point Groups:
Applications to Cyclotriveratrylenes and Cryptophanes
(str.279-292)
pdf 4 MB
Andre Collet, Giovanni Gottarelli
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Circular Dichroism as a Tool of Investigation in the B-Z Transition
of DNA
(str.293-300)
pdf 3 MB
Franco Quadrifolio, Sabina Cauci, Luigi Emilio Xodo, Giorgio Manzini
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Intramolecular Exciton Coupling and Induced Circular Dichroism
From Bilirubin-Ephedrine Heteroassociation Complexes.
Stereochemical Models for Protein Binding
(str.301-324)
pdf 12 MB
Yu-Ming Pu, David A. Lightner
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Attempted Diastereoselective Preparation and Chiroptical Properties of (2S)-1-(3-Mercapto-2-Methyl-1-Oxopropyl)-L-Proline (Captopril) and Some Congeners
(str.325-338)
pdf 5 MB
G. Snatzke, E. Decorte, T. Kovač, F. Moimas, L. Habuš, V. Šunjić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Circular Dichroism and Absorption Spectra of Monoand Di-Aminoacridines Complexed to DNA
(str.339-350)
pdf 4 MB
Daniel Fornasiero, Tomas Kurucsev, Reidar Lyng, Bengt Norden
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Metal Ion Dependence of the Asymmetric Transamination of Phenylpyruvic Acid by Pyridoxamine in the Presence of β-Cyclodextrin
(str.351-358)
pdf 3 MB
L. Casella, M. Gullotti, F. Piemontesi, A. Pintar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Chiroptical Properties of Anilides of (+)-β-Methylhydrocinnamic Acid
(str.359-368)
pdf 2 MB
Valeria M. Demyanovich, Victor M. Potapov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Chiroptical Properties and Absolute Configuration of Chiral, Open
Chain Di- and Tri-substituted Allenes: a Polarizability Approach
(str.369-376)
pdf 3 MB
Carlo Rosini, Maurizio Zandomeneghi, Piero Salvadori
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Calculations of Cotton Effects in the Vacuum UV Region for
Chilar v-Lactones. Correlation with the Absolute Stereochemistry
(str.377-390)
pdf 4 MB
Yoshihiro Nishida, Hiroshi Ohrui, Hiroshi Meguro, Toshio Konno
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Calculations of Cotton Effects in the Vacuum UV Region for Aldonic Acid 1,4-Lactones and Interpretations of Hudson's Lactone Rule
(str.391-400)
pdf 3 MB
Hiroshi Meguro, Yoshihiro Nishida, Hiroshi Ohrui, Toshio Konno
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Internal and External Induced Circular Dichroism in Cyclodextrin
Complexes: A Study of the Complexes of α-Cyclodextrin with
(R)-3-Methylcyclopentanone and Cyclopentanone
(str.401-410)
pdf 3 MB
M. Boisvin, A. Rassat, G. Le Bas, G. Tsoucaris
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Synthesis of Some Optically Active α-Pyridyl-carbinols and
Determination of Absolute Configuration from the CD of Their in situ Complexes with [MO2(OAc)4 ]
(str.411-422)
pdf 4 MB
Nikolina Berova, Stefan Bojadziev, Rosiza Rakovska, Jadwiga Frelek, Gunther Snatzke
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Synthesis of Aryl-sulphinyl Acetic Acids and Sulphoximides, and
CD of their in situ Complexes with [MO2(OAc)4]
(str.423-428)
pdf 2 MB
J. Drabowicz, M. Mikolajczyk, G. Snatzke
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The A Priori Prediction of Vibrational Circular Dichroism Spectra: a New Approach to the Study of the Stereochemistry of Chiral Molecules
(str.429-440)
pdf 5 MB
Philip J. Stephens
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Contents
pdf 524 KB
Kazalo
Conclusion
pdf 78 KB
Ostalo
Cover page
pdf 137 KB
Ostalo
Instructions to Authors
pdf 459 KB
Ostalo
Ad
pdf 786 KB
Ostalo
Foreword
pdf 758 KB
Günther Snatzke, Vitomir Šunjić
Uvodnik
