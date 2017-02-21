hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica chemica acta, Vol.62 No.2B

,Vol.62 No.2B
Datum izdavanja: Kolovoz 1989.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 21.02.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Exciton Optical Activity of Molecules Containing Three and Six Coupled Oscillators Belonging to C3 and D3 Point Groups: Applications to Cyclotriveratrylenes and Cryptophanes (str.279-292) engleskipdf 4 MB
Andre Collet, Giovanni Gottarelli
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Circular Dichroism as a Tool of Investigation in the B-Z Transition of DNA (str.293-300) engleskipdf 3 MB
Franco Quadrifolio, Sabina Cauci, Luigi Emilio Xodo, Giorgio Manzini
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Intramolecular Exciton Coupling and Induced Circular Dichroism From Bilirubin-Ephedrine Heteroassociation Complexes. Stereochemical Models for Protein Binding (str.301-324) engleskipdf 12 MB
Yu-Ming Pu, David A. Lightner
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Attempted Diastereoselective Preparation and Chiroptical Properties of (2S)-1-(3-Mercapto-2-Methyl-1-Oxopropyl)-L-Proline (Captopril) and Some Congeners (str.325-338) engleskipdf 5 MB
G. Snatzke, E. Decorte, T. Kovač, F. Moimas, L. Habuš, V. Šunjić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Circular Dichroism and Absorption Spectra of Monoand Di-Aminoacridines Complexed to DNA (str.339-350) engleskipdf 4 MB
Daniel Fornasiero, Tomas Kurucsev, Reidar Lyng, Bengt Norden
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Metal Ion Dependence of the Asymmetric Transamination of Phenylpyruvic Acid by Pyridoxamine in the Presence of β-Cyclodextrin (str.351-358) engleskipdf 3 MB
L. Casella, M. Gullotti, F. Piemontesi, A. Pintar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Chiroptical Properties of Anilides of (+)-β-Methylhydrocinnamic Acid (str.359-368) engleskipdf 2 MB
Valeria M. Demyanovich, Victor M. Potapov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Chiroptical Properties and Absolute Configuration of Chiral, Open Chain Di- and Tri-substituted Allenes: a Polarizability Approach (str.369-376) engleskipdf 3 MB
Carlo Rosini, Maurizio Zandomeneghi, Piero Salvadori
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Calculations of Cotton Effects in the Vacuum UV Region for Chilar v-Lactones. Correlation with the Absolute Stereochemistry (str.377-390) engleskipdf 4 MB
Yoshihiro Nishida, Hiroshi Ohrui, Hiroshi Meguro, Toshio Konno
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Calculations of Cotton Effects in the Vacuum UV Region for Aldonic Acid 1,4-Lactones and Interpretations of Hudson's Lactone Rule (str.391-400) engleskipdf 3 MB
Hiroshi Meguro, Yoshihiro Nishida, Hiroshi Ohrui, Toshio Konno
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Internal and External Induced Circular Dichroism in Cyclodextrin Complexes: A Study of the Complexes of α-Cyclodextrin with (R)-3-Methylcyclopentanone and Cyclopentanone (str.401-410) engleskipdf 3 MB
M. Boisvin, A. Rassat, G. Le Bas, G. Tsoucaris
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis of Some Optically Active α-Pyridyl-carbinols and Determination of Absolute Configuration from the CD of Their in situ Complexes with [MO2(OAc)4 ] (str.411-422) engleskipdf 4 MB
Nikolina Berova, Stefan Bojadziev, Rosiza Rakovska, Jadwiga Frelek, Gunther Snatzke
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis of Aryl-sulphinyl Acetic Acids and Sulphoximides, and CD of their in situ Complexes with [MO2(OAc)4] (str.423-428) engleskipdf 2 MB
J. Drabowicz, M. Mikolajczyk, G. Snatzke
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The A Priori Prediction of Vibrational Circular Dichroism Spectra: a New Approach to the Study of the Stereochemistry of Chiral Molecules (str.429-440) engleskipdf 5 MB
Philip J. Stephens
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Contents engleskipdf 524 KB
Kazalo  
Conclusion engleskipdf 78 KB
Ostalo  
Cover page engleskipdf 137 KB
Ostalo  
Instructions to Authors engleskipdf 459 KB
Ostalo  
Ad engleskipdf 786 KB
Ostalo  
Foreword engleskipdf 758 KB
Günther Snatzke, Vitomir Šunjić
Uvodnik 		 
Posjeta: 0 *