Croatica chemica acta, Vol.62 No.3

Kinetics and Mechanism of Reduction of p-Nitroso-N,N-dimethylaniline by Sulphite lons in Acetate-Acetic Acid Buffer Solutions (str.441-448)
Maher M. Girgis
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Classification of Steroid Partition Coefficients by a Pattern Recognition Technique (str.449-458)
A. J. Harget, D. S. Ellis
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Influence of N-Alkanes on Adhesion of an Air Bubble to the Surface of Low-Rank Coals (str.459-469)
Bronislaw Janczuk, Wieslaw Wojcik, Tomasz Bialopiotrowicz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Complexation of O-Vanillin with Some First Transition Cations in Aqueous Ethanol (70%) Medium (str.471-474)
Sanjay Sengupta, Nikhil Ranjan Bannerjee
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Solvation Free Energies of K+, Rh+ and Cs+ Ions in Methanol-N,N-dimethylformamide Mixtures (str.475-480)
Esam A. Gomaa
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On Counting Polyhex Hydrocarbons (str.481-483)
Wolfgang R. Muller, Klaus Szymanski, Jan V. Knop, Sonja Nikolić, Nenad Trinajstić
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Effect of the Orientational Disorder on the Observed Geometry of Carboxylic Group in Dimers of Carboxylic Acids in Crystalline State (str.485-493)
Slawomir J. Grabowski, Tadeusz M. Krygowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Simulation of Plasticity of Copper(II) Coordination Polyhedron: Empirical Force Field Model with Distorsion Coordinate Potential (str.495-503)
Jasmina Sabolović, Nenad Raos, Kjeld Rasmussen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Crystal Structures of Four Solvates of Lorazepam*: with EthanoI (A), Acetone (B), Dioxane (C), and Cyclohexanone (D) (str.505-513)
Boris Kamenar, Draginja Mrvoš-Sermek, Ante Nagl
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Complexes of Mercury(II) with p-Nitrosodimethylaniline and p-Nitrosodiethylaniline (str.515-520)
Philip O. Ikekwere, Virginia U. Nwachukwu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Preparation of Chiral Oxoazetidinesulfinates (str.521-527)
Jure J. Herak, Miće Kovačević, Branimir Gašpert
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Reactions of the Aldehyde Carbonyl Group with Nitrosobenzenes. Kinetic Studies Leading to a New Synthetic Route to the N-Phenylhydroxamic Acids (str.529-535)
Marija Strah, Stanko Uršić, Branka Zorc
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Preparation of 6-Amino-6-deoxy Derivatives of Ascorbic and iso-Ascorbic Acid (str.537-544)
Božidar Šušković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electrochemical Synthesis of Heterocyclic Compounds. Part 21.1 Anodic Oxidation of 1-Arylmethylenesemicarbazides in Methanol (str.545-549)
Javorka Gunić, Ibro Tabaković, Živko Saničanin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electrochemical Investigation of an Electrodeposited and Thermally Treated Ruthenium Electrode in Alkaline Solution* (str.551-560)
Marijan Vuković, Dunja Čukman
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
"Quantities, Units and Symbols in Physical Chemistry"; "Fundamentals of Thin Layer Chromatography (Planar Chromatography)" (str.A1-A3)
M. Brezinšćak, Srećko Turina
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Zapisnik redovite godišnje skupštine Hrvatskoga kemijskog društva (str.A5-A13)
Vijest  
