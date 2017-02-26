Croatica chemica acta, Vol.62 No.3

|Sadržaj
Kinetics and Mechanism of Reduction of p-Nitroso-N,N-dimethylaniline by Sulphite lons in Acetate-Acetic Acid Buffer Solutions
Maher M. Girgis
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Classification of Steroid Partition Coefficients by a Pattern Recognition Technique
A. J. Harget, D. S. Ellis
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Influence of N-Alkanes on Adhesion of an Air Bubble to the Surface of Low-Rank Coals
Bronislaw Janczuk, Wieslaw Wojcik, Tomasz Bialopiotrowicz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Complexation of O-Vanillin with Some First Transition Cations in Aqueous Ethanol (70%) Medium
Sanjay Sengupta, Nikhil Ranjan Bannerjee
Kratko priopćenje
Solvation Free Energies of K+, Rh+ and Cs+ Ions in Methanol-N,N-dimethylformamide Mixtures
Esam A. Gomaa
Izvorni znanstveni članak
On Counting Polyhex Hydrocarbons
Wolfgang R. Muller, Klaus Szymanski, Jan V. Knop, Sonja Nikolić, Nenad Trinajstić
Kratko priopćenje
Effect of the Orientational Disorder on the Observed Geometry of Carboxylic Group in Dimers of Carboxylic Acids in Crystalline State
Slawomir J. Grabowski, Tadeusz M. Krygowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Simulation of Plasticity of Copper(II) Coordination Polyhedron:
Empirical Force Field Model with Distorsion Coordinate Potential
Jasmina Sabolović, Nenad Raos, Kjeld Rasmussen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Crystal Structures of Four Solvates of Lorazepam*: with EthanoI
(A), Acetone (B), Dioxane (C), and Cyclohexanone (D)
Boris Kamenar, Draginja Mrvoš-Sermek, Ante Nagl
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Complexes of Mercury(II) with p-Nitrosodimethylaniline and p-Nitrosodiethylaniline
Philip O. Ikekwere, Virginia U. Nwachukwu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Preparation of Chiral Oxoazetidinesulfinates
Jure J. Herak, Miće Kovačević, Branimir Gašpert
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Reactions of the Aldehyde Carbonyl Group with Nitrosobenzenes.
Kinetic Studies Leading to a New Synthetic Route to the N-Phenylhydroxamic Acids
Marija Strah, Stanko Uršić, Branka Zorc
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Preparation of 6-Amino-6-deoxy Derivatives of Ascorbic and iso-Ascorbic Acid
Božidar Šušković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Electrochemical Synthesis of Heterocyclic Compounds. Part 21.1
Anodic Oxidation of 1-Arylmethylenesemicarbazides in Methanol
Javorka Gunić, Ibro Tabaković, Živko Saničanin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Electrochemical Investigation of an Electrodeposited and Thermally Treated Ruthenium Electrode in Alkaline Solution*
Marijan Vuković, Dunja Čukman
Izvorni znanstveni članak
"Quantities, Units and Symbols in Physical Chemistry"; "Fundamentals of Thin Layer Chromatography (Planar Chromatography)"
M. Brezinšćak, Srećko Turina
Recenzija, Prikaz
Zapisnik redovite godišnje skupštine Hrvatskoga kemijskog društva
Vijest
Cover Page
Ostalo
Introduction
Ostalo
Conclusion
Ostalo
Contents
Kazalo
Instructions to Authors
Ostalo
Ad
Ostalo
Announcement
Vijest
