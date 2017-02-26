hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica chemica acta, Vol.62 No.4

,Vol.62 No.4
Datum izdavanja: Veljača 1990.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 26.02.2017.
Preface (str.I-II) engleskipdf 688 KB
Z. B. Maksić
Uvodnik 		 
Cavtat Declaration (str.III-IV) engleskipdf 856 KB
Uvodnik  
Index Vol. 62 (str.V-XVI) engleskipdf 5 MB
Kazalo  
Hermite-Gaussian Expansion of Hydrogenic Orbitals (str.561-577) engleskipdf 6 MB
M. Primorac, K. Kovačević, Z. B. Maksić
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Electron Pair Methods vs. Independent Particle Approximation: Quasiparticle Transformations (str.579-585) engleskipdf 2 MB
Peter R. Surjan
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Analysis of the r-Dependence of Ab Initio Parameters αi of the Xα Method for Different Molecular Orbitals in the Molecule H2O (str.587-594) engleskipdf 3 MB
A. Nagy
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Corrected Mulliken Charges for Small Molecules (str.595-602) engleskipdf 3 MB
M. N. Ramos, M. Gussoni, C. Castiglioni, G. Zerbi
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Protonation of Pyrrole: A Model Hardness (Softness) Sensitivity Study (str.603-616) engleskipdf 5 MB
Roman F. Nalewajski, Jacek Korchowiec
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Unrestricted Hartree-Fock-Roothaan Calculations of Geometrical Parameters of (Z)-CH3CH=NO' and (E)-CH3CH=NO' Iminoxy Radicals (str.617-622) engleskipdf 2 MB
Marina Yu. Balakina, Michael B. Zuev, Irina D. Morozova
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Semiempirical Study of Intramolecular Hydrogen Bond in Naphthazarin (str.623-644) engleskipdf 9 MB
Z. B. Maksić, M. Eckert-Maksić, D. Kovaček
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Semiempirical Study of Intramolecular Hyclrogen Bond in 6-Hydroxy-2-formylfulvene and 9-Hydroxyphenalenone (str.645-660) engleskipdf 6 MB
M. Eckert-Maksić, Z. B. Maksić, D. Margetić
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Studies of Electronic Structure of Saturated Organic Molecules (str.661-668) engleskipdf 3 MB
V. Gineityte, D. Shatkovskaya
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Frontier Hyhrid Orbitals. I. Principles (str.669-676) engleskipdf 3 MB
Cao Yang, Wang Youliang
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Frontier Hybrid Orbitals. II. Applications (str.677-685) engleskipdf 3 MB
Cao Yang, Wang Youliang
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Frontier Hybrid Orbitals. III. Study on SN2 Reactions* (str.687-693) engleskipdf 3 MB
Cao Yang, Wang Youliang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Hybridization in MLk (k>2) Systems (str.695-703) engleskipdf 3 MB
Frank Liu, Chang-Guo Zhan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Pauling's Pair-Defect-Sum Approximation and the Maximum Overlap Method (str.705-709) engleskipdf 2 MB
Chang-Guo Zhan, Zhen-Min Hu, Frank Liu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Conjugated-Circuit Model Revisited (str.711-718) engleskipdf 3 MB
Nenad Trinajstić, Dejan Plavšić, Douglas J. Klein
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
The Conjugated-Circuit Model: Application to Benzenoid Hydrocarbon Radicals (str.719-740) engleskipdf 7 MB
D. Plavšić, N. Trinajstić, M. Randić, C. Venier
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Theoretical Calculations of The Magnetic Susceptibility in Some Organic Molecules (str.741-750) engleskipdf 3 MB
A. Yu. Sadykova
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Molecular Second Moments and Diamagnetic Susceptibilities. Reparametrization of the Independent Atom Model Formulas (str.751-761) engleskipdf 4 MB
D. Kovaček, Z. B. Maksić
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Electronic Structure of Superheavy Elements and Their Compounds (str.763-773) engleskipdf 4 MB
Valeriya G. Pershina, Galina V. lonova, Nina I. Suraeva
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Symmetry-Modelling of Rare Earth Compounds with Kramers Ions: II. Erbium(III) in Various Solids (str.775-781) engleskipdf 3 MB
K. Gatterer, H. P. Fritzer
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Energy Levels of Paramagnetic lons: Algebra. VI. Transition Intensity Calculations (str.783-797) engleskipdf 6 MB
Maurice Kibler, Jean-Claude Gacon
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Polarizability in Excited States (str.799-812) engleskipdf 6 MB
Jacek Rychlewski
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Photoelectron Spectra, MNDO Calculations and Electronic Structure of Some Saturated Steroids (str.813-823) engleskipdf 5 MB
Lj. Paša Tolić, B. Kovač, L. Klasinc, J. V. Knop, C. Kubli-Garfias, S. P. McGlynn
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Interaction of Caffeine Molecular Associates with Water: Theory and Experiment (str.825-834) engleskipdf 4 MB
Anna V. Shestopalova
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
A Study of Solid-Liquid Interface by Computer Simulation (str.835-853) engleskipdf 7 MB
Gojko Balabanić, Branko Borštnik, Radovan Milčić, Antun Rubčić, Franjo Sokolić
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
A Simple Model For the Intermolecular Interactions in Halogene Crystals (str.855-859) engleskipdf 2 MB
D. Kirin, S. Dukan
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Structures and Textures of Crystalline Phases and Lyotropic Mesophases of Alkylhenzenesulfonates (str.861-869) engleskipdf 6 MB
Đurđica Težak, Stanko Popović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Theoretical Study of 14N, 17O, and 19F Hyperfine Coupling Constants (str.871-878) engleskipdf 3 MB
Cheng Chen, Li- Hwa Lu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Oskar E. Polansky, 1919-1989 (str.A15-A15) engleskipdf 556 KB
M. Zander
In memoriam, Nekrolog 		 
Announcement (str.A16-A16) engleskipdf 393 KB
Vijest  
Acknowledgement to Referees (str.C15-C15) engleskipdf 429 KB
Zahvala  
Contents engleskipdf 669 KB
Kazalo  
Introduction engleskipdf 499 KB
Ostalo  
Conclusion engleskipdf 119 KB
Ostalo  
Cover Page engleskipdf 161 KB
Ostalo  
Instructions to Authors engleskipdf 516 KB
Ostalo  
Ad engleskipdf 778 KB
Ostalo  
