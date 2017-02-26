Croatica chemica acta, Vol.62 No.4

|Sadržaj
Preface
(str.I-II)
Z. B. Maksić
Uvodnik
Cavtat Declaration
(str.III-IV)
Uvodnik
Index Vol. 62
(str.V-XVI)
Kazalo
Hermite-Gaussian Expansion of Hydrogenic Orbitals
(str.561-577)
M. Primorac, K. Kovačević, Z. B. Maksić
Izlaganje sa skupa
Electron Pair Methods vs. Independent Particle Approximation:
Quasiparticle Transformations
(str.579-585)
Peter R. Surjan
Izlaganje sa skupa
Analysis of the r-Dependence of Ab Initio Parameters αi of the Xα Method for Different Molecular Orbitals in the Molecule H2O
(str.587-594)
A. Nagy
Izlaganje sa skupa
Corrected Mulliken Charges for Small Molecules
(str.595-602)
M. N. Ramos, M. Gussoni, C. Castiglioni, G. Zerbi
Izlaganje sa skupa
Protonation of Pyrrole: A Model Hardness (Softness) Sensitivity Study
(str.603-616)
Roman F. Nalewajski, Jacek Korchowiec
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Unrestricted Hartree-Fock-Roothaan Calculations of Geometrical
Parameters of (Z)-CH3CH=NO' and (E)-CH3CH=NO' Iminoxy
Radicals
(str.617-622)
Marina Yu. Balakina, Michael B. Zuev, Irina D. Morozova
Izlaganje sa skupa
Semiempirical Study of Intramolecular Hydrogen Bond in Naphthazarin
(str.623-644)
Z. B. Maksić, M. Eckert-Maksić, D. Kovaček
Izlaganje sa skupa
Semiempirical Study of Intramolecular Hyclrogen Bond in
6-Hydroxy-2-formylfulvene and 9-Hydroxyphenalenone
(str.645-660)
M. Eckert-Maksić, Z. B. Maksić, D. Margetić
Izlaganje sa skupa
Studies of Electronic Structure of Saturated Organic Molecules
(str.661-668)
V. Gineityte, D. Shatkovskaya
Izlaganje sa skupa
Frontier Hyhrid Orbitals. I. Principles
(str.669-676)
Cao Yang, Wang Youliang
Izlaganje sa skupa
Frontier Hybrid Orbitals. II. Applications
(str.677-685)
Cao Yang, Wang Youliang
Izlaganje sa skupa
Frontier Hybrid Orbitals. III. Study on SN2 Reactions*
(str.687-693)
Cao Yang, Wang Youliang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Hybridization in MLk (k>2) Systems
(str.695-703)
Frank Liu, Chang-Guo Zhan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Pauling's Pair-Defect-Sum Approximation and the Maximum Overlap Method
(str.705-709)
Chang-Guo Zhan, Zhen-Min Hu, Frank Liu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Conjugated-Circuit Model Revisited
(str.711-718)
Nenad Trinajstić, Dejan Plavšić, Douglas J. Klein
Izlaganje sa skupa
The Conjugated-Circuit Model: Application to Benzenoid Hydrocarbon Radicals
(str.719-740)
D. Plavšić, N. Trinajstić, M. Randić, C. Venier
Izlaganje sa skupa
Theoretical Calculations of The Magnetic Susceptibility in Some Organic Molecules
(str.741-750)
A. Yu. Sadykova
Izlaganje sa skupa
Molecular Second Moments and Diamagnetic Susceptibilities.
Reparametrization of the Independent Atom Model Formulas
(str.751-761)
D. Kovaček, Z. B. Maksić
Izlaganje sa skupa
Electronic Structure of Superheavy Elements and Their Compounds
(str.763-773)
Valeriya G. Pershina, Galina V. lonova, Nina I. Suraeva
Izlaganje sa skupa
Symmetry-Modelling of Rare Earth Compounds with Kramers Ions: II. Erbium(III) in Various Solids
(str.775-781)
K. Gatterer, H. P. Fritzer
Izlaganje sa skupa
Energy Levels of Paramagnetic lons: Algebra. VI. Transition Intensity Calculations
(str.783-797)
Maurice Kibler, Jean-Claude Gacon
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Polarizability in Excited States
(str.799-812)
Jacek Rychlewski
Izlaganje sa skupa
Photoelectron Spectra, MNDO Calculations and Electronic Structure of Some Saturated Steroids
(str.813-823)
Lj. Paša Tolić, B. Kovač, L. Klasinc, J. V. Knop, C. Kubli-Garfias, S. P. McGlynn
Izlaganje sa skupa
Interaction of Caffeine Molecular Associates with Water: Theory and Experiment
(str.825-834)
Anna V. Shestopalova
Izlaganje sa skupa
A Study of Solid-Liquid Interface by Computer Simulation
(str.835-853)
Gojko Balabanić, Branko Borštnik, Radovan Milčić, Antun Rubčić, Franjo Sokolić
Izlaganje sa skupa
A Simple Model For the Intermolecular Interactions in Halogene Crystals
(str.855-859)
D. Kirin, S. Dukan
Izlaganje sa skupa
Structures and Textures of Crystalline Phases and Lyotropic Mesophases of Alkylhenzenesulfonates
(str.861-869)
Đurđica Težak, Stanko Popović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Theoretical Study of 14N, 17O, and 19F Hyperfine Coupling Constants
(str.871-878)
Cheng Chen, Li- Hwa Lu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Oskar E. Polansky, 1919-1989
(str.A15-A15)
M. Zander
In memoriam, Nekrolog
(str.A16-A16)
(str.C15-C15)
