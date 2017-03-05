Croatica chemica acta, Vol.61 No.2

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
The Determination of Temperature in Methane-Air, Propane-Air and Butane-Air Flames Using the Raman Q-Branch Spectra of Nitrogen
(str.189-199)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
H. G. M. Edwards, D. A. Long, M. A. Thomsen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Micro-Raman Spectra of YBaCuO Superconductors
(str.201-212)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Pham V. Huong, J. C. Grenier, P. Bezdicka
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Vibrational Spectroscopy and Structural Phase Transitions in Molecular Crystals
(str.213-242)
|
engleskipdf 12 MB
|
A. Novak
Pregledni rad
|
|
Lattice Dynamics and Intermolecular Forces in Organic Molecular Crystals
(str.243-265)
|
engleskipdf 11 MB
|
D. Bougeard
Pregledni rad
|
|
Irreducible Tensors of the Point Groups with Fivefold Rotational Axes
(str.267-300)
|
engleskipdf 11 MB
|
J. Brandmuller, R. Claus
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Far Infrared and Raman Spectroscopic Investigations of the Lattice:Modes of Crystalline Thiophene
(str.301-311)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
L. Colombo, D. Kirin, K. Furić, J. F. Sullivan, J. R. Durig
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Infrared and Raman Spectroscopy of the Dirhodium Tetraacetate
Complexes Rh2(O2CCH3)4, Rh2(18O2CCH3)4, Rh2(O2CCD3)4 and Rh2(O2CCH3)4(H2O)2
(str.313-329)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
Robin J. H. Clark, Andrew J. Hempleman
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Characterization of Low Dimensional Materials by Raman Spectroscopy
(str.331-346)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
S. Nakashima, M. Hangyo
Pregledni rad
|
|
On the Electron Phonon Interaction in Trans Polyacetylene
(str.347-356)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Giavanna Dellepiane, Riccardo Tubino, Carla Cuniberti
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
In Situ Resonance Raman Spectroscopic Investigation of a Polypyrrole Modified Gold Electrode
(str.357-374)
|
engleskipdf 8 MB
|
H. R. Virdee, R. E. Hester
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Conformations and Vibrational Spectra Including Matrix Isolation of 1,3-Dibromo-2,2-dimethylpropane
(str.375-389)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
A. Gatial, P. Klaeboe, C. J. Nielsen, D. L. Powell
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Infrared Jntensities of Liquids IV: Recent Measurements of Infrared Optical Constants and Absolute Infrared Absorption Intensities of Liquids by Multiple Attenuated Total Reflectance
(str.391-404)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
John E. Bertie, Heather Harke, M. Khalique Ahmed, Hans H. Eysel
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Intramolecular Hydrogen Bonding in Guanidinium and Potassium Hydrogen Malonates - an Infrared and X-Ray Diffraction Study
(str.405-412)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
K. Đinović, L. Golič, D. Hadži, B. Orel
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Molecular Interactions and Properties of Biologically Active Compounds: Infrared and Raman Spectroscopic Studies
(str.413-433)
|
engleskipdf 8 MB
|
A. Bertoluzza, C. Fagnano, G. Fini, M. A. Morelli
Pregledni rad
|
|
Low-Frequency Vibrational Spectra of Chlorophylls a and b in Solution: Effects ofAxial Coordination
(str.435-446)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
Masao Fujiwara, Hidenori Hayashi, Mitsuo Tasumi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Interpreting the eH Stretching Region, Through Infrared Partial Deuteration Studies
(str.447-461)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
D. C. McKean
Pregledni rad
|
|
The Use of Centrifugal Distortion Constants in Force Constant Calculations
(str.463-472)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
J. L. Duncan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Cover Page
|
engleskipdf 143 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Contents
|
engleskipdf 890 KB
|
Kazalo
|
|
Foreword
|
engleskipdf 345 KB
|
Lidija Colombo, Zlatko Meić, Krešimir Furić
Uvodnik
|
|
Announcement-The special subject issue on State-of-the-Art in Vibrational Spectroscopy
|
engleskipdf 150 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Introduction
|
engleskipdf 738 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Announcement, Conclusion
|
engleskipdf 303 KB
|
Ostalo
|