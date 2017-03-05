Croatica chemica acta, Vol.61 No.4

|Sadržaj
FT-IR Spectroscopic Studies of Catalysts
(str.719-729)
J. Mink, T. Szilagyi
FT-IR Emission Spectra of Chemisorbed Species, with Application to Species Adsorbed on Alumina
(str.731-744)
J. Mink, G. Keresztury
A New Era for Applications of Vibrational Spectroscopy in Industry
(str.745-761)
Jeanette G. Grasselli
On Formation of Anthrasemiquinone in the Conditions of Wood Alkaline Pulping
(str.763-773)
Sergey M. Shevchenko, Valentin E. Zubarev, Andrey P. Rudenko
Reactivity of Some Transition Metal Complexes of Anthranilic Acid with Leucine and Monochloroacetic Acid
(str.775-782)
A. M. i El-Roud, A. A. M. Aly, A. A. Abd El-Gaber, M. El-Shabasy
Electronic Spectra of Cyano-5-phenyltetrazoles
(str.783-790)
I. Janić, M. Kakaš, P. Baluk, A. Kubicki, A. Kawski
Mass Spectral Study of Anthrone
(str.791-795)
D. Srzić, S. M. Shevchenko, L. Klasinc
An Approximate Spectral Density for the Estimation of so me Topological Indices of Alternant Systems
(str.797-808)
A. Graovac, J. Cioslowski
The Hydrogen Bonding in Solids. Part I. The Hydrogen Bonding Model for the O-H ... O Systems in Crystals of Carboxylic Acids
(str.805-814)
Slawomir J. Grabowski
The Bond Number Relationship for the O-H ... O Systems
(str.815-819)
Slawomir J. Grabowski
Enumeration of Kekule Structures for Helicenic Systems
(str.821-831)
Milan Randić, Sonja Nikolić, Nenad Trinajstić
Structures and Stabilities of C3H3- Anions: an ab initio Molecular Orbital Study
(str.833-842)
Wai-Kee Li
Electroreduction of Benzalacetone in N,N -dimethylformamide
(str.843-848)
Slawomir Filipek, Elžbieta Wagner, Marek K. Kalinowski
Synthesis and Antifungal Properties of Some Transition Metal Complexes Involving Potentially Active Heterocyclic Ligands
(str.849-855)
R. C. Sharma, Rajesh Nagar
Preparation of Chiral Diphenylphosphines from D-Glucose and Enantioselective Hydrogenation with Their Rh(l) Complexes
(str.857-866)
Ivan Habuš, ZLata Raza, Vitomir Šunjić
Book Reviews
(str.A7-A14)
Zapisnik Glavne skupštine Hrvatskog kemijskog društva
(str.A15-A27)
Acknowledgement to Referees
(str.C43-C43)
Contents
Cover Page
Introduction
Conclusion
Announcement: Downstream Processing in Biotechnology
Ad
Vol.61-Index
