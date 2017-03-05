hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica chemica acta, Vol.61 No.4

,Vol.61 No.4
Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 1988.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 05.03.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
FT-IR Spectroscopic Studies of Catalysts (str.719-729) engleskipdf 4 MB
J. Mink, T. Szilagyi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
FT-IR Emission Spectra of Chemisorbed Species, with Application to Species Adsorbed on Alumina (str.731-744) engleskipdf 5 MB
J. Mink, G. Keresztury
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A New Era for Applications of Vibrational Spectroscopy in Industry (str.745-761) engleskipdf 7 MB
Jeanette G. Grasselli
Pregledni rad 		 
On Formation of Anthrasemiquinone in the Conditions of Wood Alkaline Pulping (str.763-773) engleskipdf 5 MB
Sergey M. Shevchenko, Valentin E. Zubarev, Andrey P. Rudenko
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Reactivity of Some Transition Metal Complexes of Anthranilic Acid with Leucine and Monochloroacetic Acid (str.775-782) engleskipdf 3 MB
A. M. i El-Roud, A. A. M. Aly, A. A. Abd El-Gaber, M. El-Shabasy
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electronic Spectra of Cyano-5-phenyltetrazoles (str.783-790) engleskipdf 3 MB
I. Janić, M. Kakaš, P. Baluk, A. Kubicki, A. Kawski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Mass Spectral Study of Anthrone (str.791-795) engleskipdf 2 MB
D. Srzić, S. M. Shevchenko, L. Klasinc
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An Approximate Spectral Density for the Estimation of so me Topological Indices of Alternant Systems (str.797-808) engleskipdf 2 MB
A. Graovac, J. Cioslowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Hydrogen Bonding in Solids. Part I. The Hydrogen Bonding Model for the O-H ... O Systems in Crystals of Carboxylic Acids (str.805-814) engleskipdf 4 MB
Slawomir J. Grabowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Bond Number Relationship for the O-H ... O Systems (str.815-819) engleskipdf 2 MB
Slawomir J. Grabowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Enumeration of Kekule Structures for Helicenic Systems (str.821-831) engleskipdf 4 MB
Milan Randić, Sonja Nikolić, Nenad Trinajstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Structures and Stabilities of C3H3- Anions: an ab initio Molecular Orbital Study (str.833-842) engleskipdf 4 MB
Wai-Kee Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electroreduction of Benzalacetone in N,N -dimethylformamide (str.843-848) engleskipdf 2 MB
Slawomir Filipek, Elžbieta Wagner, Marek K. Kalinowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis and Antifungal Properties of Some Transition Metal Complexes Involving Potentially Active Heterocyclic Ligands (str.849-855) engleskipdf 3 MB
R. C. Sharma, Rajesh Nagar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Preparation of Chiral Diphenylphosphines from D-Glucose and Enantioselective Hydrogenation with Their Rh(l) Complexes (str.857-866) engleskipdf 4 MB
Ivan Habuš, ZLata Raza, Vitomir Šunjić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Book Reviews (str.A7-A14) engleskipdf 5 MB
Recenzija, Prikaz  
Zapisnik Glavne skupštine Hrvatskog kemijskog društva (str.A15-A27) engleskipdf 7 MB
Ostalo  
Acknowledgement to Referees (str.C43-C43) engleskipdf 365 KB
Ostalo  
Contents engleskipdf 900 KB
Kazalo  
Cover Page engleskipdf 133 KB
Ostalo  
Introduction engleskipdf 662 KB
Ostalo  
Conclusion engleskipdf 86 KB
Ostalo  
Announcement: Downstream Processing in Biotechnology engleskipdf 473 KB
Ostalo  
Ad engleskipdf 715 KB
Ostalo  
Vol.61-Index engleskipdf 5 MB
Kazalo  
Posjeta: 0 *