Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.60 No.3

Datum izdavanja: Kolovoz 1987.

Editorial Note (str.V-V)
Introductory Remarks (str.VI-VIII)
Velimir Pravdić
Velimir Pravdić
Progress in the Understanding of the Structure of the Metal Electrode/Solution Interface. Evolution of the Concept of Hydrophilicity (str.357-370)
Sergio Trasatti
Sergio Trasatti
New Insights into Electrosorption on Oxides. Application to Environmental Problems and the Photolysis of Water (str.371-381)
J. Lyklema
J. Lyklema
Electrochemical Characterization of Aerosil OX 50 Dispersions (str.383-393)
H. Sonntag, V. Itschenskij, R. Koleznikova
H. Sonntag, V. Itschenskij, R. Koleznikova
Non-equilibrium Surface Forces and Hydrodynamics of Thin Films (str.395-409)
S. S. Dukhin
S. S. Dukhin
Kinetics of Diffusional Detachment of Colloidal Particles From Surfaces (str.411-428)
Egon Matijević, Eytan Barouch, Nikola Kallay
Egon Matijević, Eytan Barouch, Nikola Kallay
Surface Complexation and Its Impact on Geochemical Kinetics (str.429-456)
Werner Stumm, Bernhard Wehrli, Erich Wieland
Werner Stumm, Bernhard Wehrli, Erich Wieland
Time Dependence of Adsorption at Solid Liquid Interfaces (str.457-475)
Ivica Ružić
Ivica Ružić
Effect of Adsorbing and Nonadsorbing Polymer on the Interaction Between Colloidal Particles (str.477-494)
G. J. Fleer, J. M. H. M. Scheutjens
G. J. Fleer, J. M. H. M. Scheutjens
Simulation of Protein Adsorption. The Denaturation Correlation (str.495-503)
J. D. Andrade, J. Herron, V. Hlady, D. Horsley
J. D. Andrade, J. Herron, V. Hlady, D. Horsley
Electrical Double Layer and Phospholipid Membranes. Aspects of Interface Water Structure (str.505-516)
S. Svetina, B. Žekš
S. Svetina, B. Žekš
Threefold Effect of an Organic Molecule in Biomineralization (str.517-530)
Sara Sarig
Sara Sarig
Rate Laws and Rate Constants in Crystal Growth (str.531-539)
Arne E. Nielsen
Arne E. Nielsen
A Radiotracer Study of CadmiumTransport Across the CdS/ Aqueous Solution Interface (str.541-548) engleskipdf 3 MB
S. W. F. M. van Hovell tot Westerflier, Z. Kolar, J. J. M. Binsma, H. N. Stein
Radiotracer Probing of Solute Transport at Solid/Solution Interfaces in Equilibrium Systems (str.549-554)
Z. Kolar
Z. Kolar
Enthalpies of Dilution of Bile Salt Solutions: Sodium Taurodeoxycholate and Sodium Taurocholate (str.555-563)
Nikola Kallay, Miroslav Čolić, Vladimir Simeon, Josip P. Kratohvil
Nikola Kallay, Miroslav Čolić, Vladimir Simeon, Josip P. Kratohvil
Semiconducting Copolymeric Polythiophene Films (str.565-568)
Gerald Caple, Dale Russell, Kathy Phelan
Gerald Caple, Dale Russell, Kathy Phelan
The Crystallographic Orientation and Surface Modification Effects in Electrocatalysis (str.569-575)
Radoslav R. Adžić
Radoslav R. Adžić
The Influence of the Surrounding Medium on Electron Transfer Reactions in Linked Donor-Acceptor Molecules (str.577-580)
Mary D. Archer, Victor Y. P. Gadzekpo, James R. Bolton
Mary D. Archer, Victor Y. P. Gadzekpo, James R. Bolton
»Ordering« Phenomena of Ionic Solutes in Dilute Solutions (str.581-585)
Norio Ise
Norio Ise
Quantitative Assessment of the Effect of Additives on Nucleation, Growth and Aggregation of Crystals (str.587-589)
H. Furedi-Milhofer, D. Škrtić, M. Marković
H. Furedi-Milhofer, D. Škrtić, M. Marković
Diffusion Controlled Dissolution and Precipitation (str.591-594)
Laurenee C. Chow, Walter E. Brown
Laurenee C. Chow, Walter E. Brown
Introduction
Conclusion
Contents
Cover Page
Ad
Announcement
