Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.60 No.4

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
On the Aromatic Stability of a Conjugated C60 Cluster
(str.595-604)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
Milan Randić, Sonja Nikolić, Nenad Trinajstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Skele ton Deformations and Electronic Structure of p-Quinonemethide
(str.605-612)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Sergey G. Semenov, Sergey M. Shevchenko
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Spectroscopic Studies on 4-(p-Dimethylaminobenzylidene) and
4-(p- Dimethylaminophenylimino) Derivatives of 3-Methyl-1-phenyl-2-pyrazolin-5-one
(str.613-625)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Anwar S. EI-Shahawy, Maher M. Girgis, Zarit H. Khalil
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Testing the Conformal Ionic Solution Theory for the Additive Ternary Molten Salt System
(str.627-634)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Ivan J. Gal, Istvan J. Zsigrai
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Adsorption Effects in Polarography of Berberine
(str.635-648)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
Šebojka Komorsky-Lovrić, Zvonimir Gašparec, Marko Branica
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Application of the Dubinin-Astakhov and n-Layers BET Equations to Adsorption of Nitrogen in Microporous Active Carbons
(str.649-654)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
D. Burevski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Exchange of Tritiated Water Between Zn-A Zeolitevand the Surrounding Water
(str.655-660)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Z. Radak Jovanović, M. Todorović, I. J. Gal
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Mossbauer Spectroscopy and X-Ray Diffraction of Oxide Precipitates Formed from FeSO4 Solution. Part II
(str.661-675)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
S. Musić, S. Popović, M. Gotić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Action of Salt Formation on the Bifunctional Nature of 12- Molybdophosphoric Acid and Their Relationship to the Catalytic Activity
(str.677-686)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
A. M. El-Awad, K. M. Abd El-Salaam
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Kinetics and Mechanism of Reduction of 4(p-Dimethylamino)-Benzylidene-3-Methyl-1-Phenyl-2-Pyrazolin-5-one by Bisulphite Ions in Aqueous Ethanolic Media
(str.687-695)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
M. M. Girgis, R. M. Hassan, Z. H. Khalil
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Kinetics of Reduction of Aza Cyanine Dyes by Bisulphite Ions in (Acetate-Acetic Acid) Buffer-Ethanol Mixtures
(str.697-704)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
M. M. Girgis, A. S. EI-Shahawy, Z. H. Khalil
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Note on the Analysis of the Ag/Ag I Electrode Impedance
(str.705-707)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
H. P. van Leeuwen
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Once More About the Analysis of the Ag/AgI Electrode Impedance
(str.709-716)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
K. Kvastek, V. Horvat
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Synthesis of Pyridones and Dihydropyridines from Pyrylium Salts and Nitriles from Adimines
(str.717-733)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
Hassan M. Faid-Allah
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Synthesis and Characterization of Amorphous Nickel(II) Aluminosilicate
(str.735-739)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Nevenka Z. Rajić, Đorđe R. Stojaković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The 5,6-Benzoquinoline N-Oxide Complexes of Oxovanadium(IV)
(str.741-744)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
R. K. Agarwal, Gyanendra Singh
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Oxozirconium(IV) Complexes of Di-n-Butyl and Di-n-Pentyl Sulphoxides
(str.745-748)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
R. K. Agarwal
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Magneto-Chemical and Spectral Investigations of Lanthanide(III) Perrhenato Complexes of Mono N-Oxides of 1,10-Phenanthroline and 2,2'-Bipyridine
(str.749-753)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
R. K. Agarwal
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Inhibition of Hill Reaction by 3-Alcoxyuracil Derivatives: QSAR Study With Topological Indices
(str.755-763)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Milan Šoškić, Aleksandar Sabljić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Book Reviews
(str.A5-A8)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Zapisnik godišnje skupštine Hrvatskoga kemijskog društva
(str.A9-A18)
|
hrvatskipdf 5 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Announcements
(str.C13-C13)
|
engleskipdf 227 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Contents
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Kazalo
|
|
Introduction
|
engleskipdf 729 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Cover Page
|
engleskipdf 121 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Ad
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Acknowledgement to Referees
|
engleskipdf 416 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Index Vol. 60
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
Ostalo
|