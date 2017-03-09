hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.60 No.4

Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 1987.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 09.03.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
On the Aromatic Stability of a Conjugated C60 Cluster (str.595-604) engleskipdf 5 MB
Milan Randić, Sonja Nikolić, Nenad Trinajstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Skele ton Deformations and Electronic Structure of p-Quinonemethide (str.605-612) engleskipdf 3 MB
Sergey G. Semenov, Sergey M. Shevchenko
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Spectroscopic Studies on 4-(p-Dimethylaminobenzylidene) and 4-(p- Dimethylaminophenylimino) Derivatives of 3-Methyl-1-phenyl-2-pyrazolin-5-one (str.613-625) engleskipdf 4 MB
Anwar S. EI-Shahawy, Maher M. Girgis, Zarit H. Khalil
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Testing the Conformal Ionic Solution Theory for the Additive Ternary Molten Salt System (str.627-634) engleskipdf 3 MB
Ivan J. Gal, Istvan J. Zsigrai
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Adsorption Effects in Polarography of Berberine (str.635-648) engleskipdf 6 MB
Šebojka Komorsky-Lovrić, Zvonimir Gašparec, Marko Branica
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Application of the Dubinin-Astakhov and n-Layers BET Equations to Adsorption of Nitrogen in Microporous Active Carbons (str.649-654) engleskipdf 2 MB
D. Burevski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Exchange of Tritiated Water Between Zn-A Zeolitevand the Surrounding Water (str.655-660) engleskipdf 2 MB
Z. Radak Jovanović, M. Todorović, I. J. Gal
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Mossbauer Spectroscopy and X-Ray Diffraction of Oxide Precipitates Formed from FeSO4 Solution. Part II (str.661-675) engleskipdf 7 MB
S. Musić, S. Popović, M. Gotić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Action of Salt Formation on the Bifunctional Nature of 12- Molybdophosphoric Acid and Their Relationship to the Catalytic Activity (str.677-686) engleskipdf 4 MB
A. M. El-Awad, K. M. Abd El-Salaam
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Kinetics and Mechanism of Reduction of 4(p-Dimethylamino)-Benzylidene-3-Methyl-1-Phenyl-2-Pyrazolin-5-one by Bisulphite Ions in Aqueous Ethanolic Media (str.687-695) engleskipdf 3 MB
M. M. Girgis, R. M. Hassan, Z. H. Khalil
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Kinetics of Reduction of Aza Cyanine Dyes by Bisulphite Ions in (Acetate-Acetic Acid) Buffer-Ethanol Mixtures (str.697-704) engleskipdf 3 MB
M. M. Girgis, A. S. EI-Shahawy, Z. H. Khalil
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Note on the Analysis of the Ag/Ag I Electrode Impedance (str.705-707) engleskipdf 1 MB
H. P. van Leeuwen
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Once More About the Analysis of the Ag/AgI Electrode Impedance (str.709-716) engleskipdf 3 MB
K. Kvastek, V. Horvat
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Synthesis of Pyridones and Dihydropyridines from Pyrylium Salts and Nitriles from Adimines (str.717-733) engleskipdf 6 MB
Hassan M. Faid-Allah
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis and Characterization of Amorphous Nickel(II) Aluminosilicate (str.735-739) engleskipdf 3 MB
Nevenka Z. Rajić, Đorđe R. Stojaković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The 5,6-Benzoquinoline N-Oxide Complexes of Oxovanadium(IV) (str.741-744) engleskipdf 2 MB
R. K. Agarwal, Gyanendra Singh
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Oxozirconium(IV) Complexes of Di-n-Butyl and Di-n-Pentyl Sulphoxides (str.745-748) engleskipdf 2 MB
R. K. Agarwal
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Magneto-Chemical and Spectral Investigations of Lanthanide(III) Perrhenato Complexes of Mono N-Oxides of 1,10-Phenanthroline and 2,2'-Bipyridine (str.749-753) engleskipdf 2 MB
R. K. Agarwal
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Inhibition of Hill Reaction by 3-Alcoxyuracil Derivatives: QSAR Study With Topological Indices (str.755-763) engleskipdf 4 MB
Milan Šoškić, Aleksandar Sabljić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
