Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.59 No.1

Steroidal Analogue of Deoxyvernolepin. Synthesis of d-Lactone Key Intermediate
(str.1-17)
Bogdan Šolaja, Milutin Stefanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Preparation of Macrocyclic Diester and Tetraester Ligands by a Transesterification Process
(str.19-26)
Yohji Nakatsuji, Jerald S. Brandshaw
Pregledni rad
Cycloaddition Reactions Involving Two Heterocyclic Rings. Preparation of Novel Triazolonaphthyridine Ring Systems
(str.27-32)
Alan R. Katritzky, Hassan Faid-Allah, Horst Wilde, Gebran J. Sabongi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Potassium Permanganate in Liquid Ammonia. An Effective Reagent in the Chichibabin Amination of Azines
(str.33-49)
Henk C. van der Plas, Marian Wozniak
Pregledni rad
2,2'-Dipyrrolidine as a Precursor to Novel Diazatricyclic Systems
(str.51-56)
T. G. Bird, K. Moschner, M.-H. Robert, J. Collard-Motte, Z. Janousek, R. Merenyi, H. G. Viehe
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The 2H-Benzimidazoles (Isobenzimidazoles) as Synthons in Heterocyclic Chemistry
(str.57-77)
Hans Suschitsky
Pregledni rad
Transformations of 4-Amino-5-cyanopyrimidines. The Synthesis and Transformations of Pyrimido-/4,5-d/Pyrimidines
(str.79-87)
Uroš Urleb, Branko Stanovnik, Miha Tišler
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Reaction of Dihydro-intermediates Derived from Pyridine and Quinoline N-oxides
(str.89-108)
Masatomo Hamana
Pregledni rad
The Formation of Cyclic Ethers from Olefinic Alcohols Part XI*. The Oxidative Cyclization of Some Open-Chain Unsaturated Alcohols by Means of Organic Peracids
(str.109-120)
Mihailo Lj. Mihailović, Dragan Marinković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Synthesis of 1,3-Substituted 4-(2-Furyl)-2-azetidinones
(str.121-128)
Ryuji Niwa, Nobuya Katagiri, Tetsuzo Kato
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Ligand Coupling Reactions Through Hypervalent and Similar Valence-Shell Expanded Intermediates
(str.129-151)
Shigeru Oae
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Base-Catalyzed Rearrangement of 2- Vinylpyrazolium Salts into
1,2- Dihydropyrimidines
(str.153-163)
Jose Elguero, Antonio de la Hoz, Carmen Pardo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
1,2-Oxazine N-Oxide Derivatives from 1-Hetera-4-Cyclohexanone
Enamines and Nitroolefins. Ring-chain Tautomerism
(str.165-170)
Patricia Nitti, Giuliana Pitacco, Vera Rinaldi, Ennio Valentin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Potential Non-Steroidal Estrogens and Antiestrogens, I Synthesis of Some 7 -Methoxy-2-(1H)-quinolone Derivatives
(str.171-176)
Fatma A. A. El-Mariah, Thomas Kappe
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Efficient Synthesis of the Components of the German Cockroach Sex Pheromone I
(str.177-181)
Gabor Baan, Lajos Novak, Attila Kis-Tamas, Csaba Szantay
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Pteridines, LXXVII. C-Acylations of Pteridines by Homolytic Heteroaromatic Substitution
(str.183-194)
Romeseh C. Boruah, Ralph Baur, Wolfgang Pfleiderer
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Reaction of Stannyl Esters of Phosphorus Acids with Sulfonic Acids Chlorides and Carboxylic Acids Anhydrides. A Novel Synthesis of Phosphoric-Sulfonic and Phosphoric-Carboxylic Anhydrides
(str.195-198)
W. Dabkowski, J. Michalski, J. Wasiak, Z. Skrzypczynski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Pteridines, LXXVIII Reactions and Properties of 4-Thiolumazine Derivatives
(str.199-220)
Herman Lutz, Wolfgang Pfleiderer
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Recent Advances in Cross Aldol Reactions
(str.221-235)
Teruaki Mukaiyama, Masahiro Murakami
Pregledni rad
2-Thiazolin-5-thiones, a New Type of Sulfur Heterocycle Synthesis and Reactions
(str.237-265)
Heinz Heimgartner
Pregledni rad
The Azomethine Imine Route to Guanidines. Total Synthesis of (+)-Saxitoxin
(str.267-295)
Michael J. Martinelli, Allen D. Brownstein, Peter A. Jacobi, Slovenka Polanc
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Synthesis and Intramolecular Rearrangement of Enantiomeric
Amino-alcohols in the Aliphatic Thymidine Analogues Series
(str.297-306)
Vinko Škarić, Zlata Raza, Biserka Kašnar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Synthesis and Antiviral Properties of 8- Amino-3- [(2 hydroxyethoxy)methyl]-1,2,4-triazolo- [4,3-a ]pyrazine
(str.307-311)
S. W. Schneller, J. L. May, E. De Clercq
Izvorni znanstveni članak
On the Synthesis of Isomeric Dithiophene Analogues of Phenathridine- N-oxides
(str.313-326)
Salo Gronowitz, Anna-Britta Hornfeldt, Youhua Yang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Contents
Kazalo
Introduction
Ostalo
Foreword
M. Tišler, B. Stanovnik
Uvodnik
Ad
Ostalo
Cover Page
Ostalo
