Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.59 No.1

Steroidal Analogue of Deoxyvernolepin. Synthesis of d-Lactone Key Intermediate (str.1-17) engleskipdf 6 MB
Bogdan Šolaja, Milutin Stefanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Preparation of Macrocyclic Diester and Tetraester Ligands by a Transesterification Process (str.19-26) engleskipdf 3 MB
Yohji Nakatsuji, Jerald S. Brandshaw
Pregledni rad 		 
Cycloaddition Reactions Involving Two Heterocyclic Rings. Preparation of Novel Triazolonaphthyridine Ring Systems (str.27-32) engleskipdf 2 MB
Alan R. Katritzky, Hassan Faid-Allah, Horst Wilde, Gebran J. Sabongi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Potassium Permanganate in Liquid Ammonia. An Effective Reagent in the Chichibabin Amination of Azines (str.33-49) engleskipdf 6 MB
Henk C. van der Plas, Marian Wozniak
Pregledni rad 		 
2,2'-Dipyrrolidine as a Precursor to Novel Diazatricyclic Systems (str.51-56) engleskipdf 3 MB
T. G. Bird, K. Moschner, M.-H. Robert, J. Collard-Motte, Z. Janousek, R. Merenyi, H. G. Viehe
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The 2H-Benzimidazoles (Isobenzimidazoles) as Synthons in Heterocyclic Chemistry (str.57-77) engleskipdf 7 MB
Hans Suschitsky
Pregledni rad 		 
Transformations of 4-Amino-5-cyanopyrimidines. The Synthesis and Transformations of Pyrimido-/4,5-d/Pyrimidines (str.79-87) engleskipdf 4 MB
Uroš Urleb, Branko Stanovnik, Miha Tišler
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Reaction of Dihydro-intermediates Derived from Pyridine and Quinoline N-oxides (str.89-108) engleskipdf 6 MB
Masatomo Hamana
Pregledni rad 		 
The Formation of Cyclic Ethers from Olefinic Alcohols Part XI*. The Oxidative Cyclization of Some Open-Chain Unsaturated Alcohols by Means of Organic Peracids (str.109-120) engleskipdf 6 MB
Mihailo Lj. Mihailović, Dragan Marinković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis of 1,3-Substituted 4-(2-Furyl)-2-azetidinones (str.121-128) engleskipdf 3 MB
Ryuji Niwa, Nobuya Katagiri, Tetsuzo Kato
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ligand Coupling Reactions Through Hypervalent and Similar Valence-Shell Expanded Intermediates (str.129-151) engleskipdf 8 MB
Shigeru Oae
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Base-Catalyzed Rearrangement of 2- Vinylpyrazolium Salts into 1,2- Dihydropyrimidines (str.153-163) engleskipdf 3 MB
Jose Elguero, Antonio de la Hoz, Carmen Pardo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
1,2-Oxazine N-Oxide Derivatives from 1-Hetera-4-Cyclohexanone Enamines and Nitroolefins. Ring-chain Tautomerism (str.165-170) engleskipdf 2 MB
Patricia Nitti, Giuliana Pitacco, Vera Rinaldi, Ennio Valentin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Potential Non-Steroidal Estrogens and Antiestrogens, I Synthesis of Some 7 -Methoxy-2-(1H)-quinolone Derivatives (str.171-176) engleskipdf 3 MB
Fatma A. A. El-Mariah, Thomas Kappe
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Efficient Synthesis of the Components of the German Cockroach Sex Pheromone I (str.177-181) engleskipdf 2 MB
Gabor Baan, Lajos Novak, Attila Kis-Tamas, Csaba Szantay
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Pteridines, LXXVII. C-Acylations of Pteridines by Homolytic Heteroaromatic Substitution (str.183-194) engleskipdf 5 MB
Romeseh C. Boruah, Ralph Baur, Wolfgang Pfleiderer
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Reaction of Stannyl Esters of Phosphorus Acids with Sulfonic Acids Chlorides and Carboxylic Acids Anhydrides. A Novel Synthesis of Phosphoric-Sulfonic and Phosphoric-Carboxylic Anhydrides (str.195-198) engleskipdf 1 MB
W. Dabkowski, J. Michalski, J. Wasiak, Z. Skrzypczynski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Pteridines, LXXVIII Reactions and Properties of 4-Thiolumazine Derivatives (str.199-220) engleskipdf 9 MB
Herman Lutz, Wolfgang Pfleiderer
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Recent Advances in Cross Aldol Reactions (str.221-235) engleskipdf 6 MB
Teruaki Mukaiyama, Masahiro Murakami
Pregledni rad 		 
2-Thiazolin-5-thiones, a New Type of Sulfur Heterocycle Synthesis and Reactions (str.237-265) engleskipdf 10 MB
Heinz Heimgartner
Pregledni rad 		 
The Azomethine Imine Route to Guanidines. Total Synthesis of (+)-Saxitoxin (str.267-295) engleskipdf 11 MB
Michael J. Martinelli, Allen D. Brownstein, Peter A. Jacobi, Slovenka Polanc
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis and Intramolecular Rearrangement of Enantiomeric Amino-alcohols in the Aliphatic Thymidine Analogues Series (str.297-306) engleskipdf 5 MB
Vinko Škarić, Zlata Raza, Biserka Kašnar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Synthesis and Antiviral Properties of 8- Amino-3- [(2 hydroxyethoxy)methyl]-1,2,4-triazolo- [4,3-a ]pyrazine (str.307-311) engleskipdf 2 MB
S. W. Schneller, J. L. May, E. De Clercq
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On the Synthesis of Isomeric Dithiophene Analogues of Phenathridine- N-oxides (str.313-326) engleskipdf 6 MB
Salo Gronowitz, Anna-Britta Hornfeldt, Youhua Yang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Contents engleskipdf 1 MB
Introduction engleskipdf 827 KB
Foreword engleskipdf 267 KB
M. Tišler, B. Stanovnik
Ad engleskipdf 706 KB
Cover Page engleskipdf 141 KB
