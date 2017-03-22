hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.59 No.3

,Vol.59 No.3
Datum izdavanja: Srpanj 1986.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 22.03.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Preface (str.IV-VI) engleskipdf 1 MB
Uvodnik  
Bond Energies of Nitrogen and Phosphorous Hydrides and Fluorides (str.513-526) engleskipdf 5 MB
J. Berkowitz, S. T. Gibson, J. P. Greene, O. M. Nešković, B. Ruščić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
One Particle and Two Particle Distributions in the Liquid-Vapour Interface (str.527-532) engleskipdf 2 MB
B. Borštnik, D. Pumpernik, D. Janežič
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Proof of the Formulae for the Molecular Orbitals and Energy Levels of Mobius Annulenes, Based on the Theory of Skew-Circulant Matrices (str.533-538) engleskipdf 2 MB
A. C. Day, R. B. Mallion, M. J. Rigby
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Simulated ah Initio Molecular Orbital (SAMO) Method. A Study of the Linear Metallic Hydrogen Chain (str.539-546) engleskipdf 3 MB
B. J. Duke, Brian O'Leary
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Advantages of Nodal Numbering for Uniquely Identifying Atoms in Chemical Nomenclature (str.547-563) engleskipdf 5 MB
Alan L. Goodson, Noel Lozac'h
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An Invitation to Permutation Representations of Groups (str.565-582) engleskipdf 7 MB
Werner Hasselbarth
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
How to Design Non-Kekule Polyhex Graphs? (str.583-590) engleskipdf 3 MB
Haruo Hosoya
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On Some Further Classes of Isomers Which Exhibit Topological Effect on Molecular Orbitals (str.591-598) engleskipdf 4 MB
Jahi Hoxha, Ante Graovac, Oskar E. Polansky
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Mcmbrane Potential as a Coupling Agent for Photophosphorylation by Bacteriorhodopsin and ATP-ase Containing Artificial Membrane (str.599-615) engleskipdf 10 MB
D. Juretić, F. Sokolić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Aromatic Stabilities of Bridged Polyenes (str.617-633) engleskipdf 7 MB
Albin Jurić, Nenad Trinajstić, Gani Jashari
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Factorisation of Chemical Graphs and Their Polynomials: A Polynomial Diyision Approach (str.635-641) engleskipdf 3 MB
E. C. Kirby
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Optical Transitions in Highly Excited States: RF LOG Spectrum of XeI (str.643-652) engleskipdf 4 MB
L. Klasinc, D. Kumar, P. L. Clancy, S. P. McGlynn
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Applications of the Reduced Graph Model. Enumeration of Kekule Structures for Certain Classes of Large Benzenoid Hydrocarbons (str.659-668) engleskipdf 5 MB
Pavel Krivka, Sonja Nikolić, Nenad Trinajstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Configuration Census. Topological Chirality and the New Combinatorial Invariants (str.669-684) engleskipdf 6 MB
Kenneth C. Millett
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On the Bindings in the Mixture PtSnM (str.685-694) engleskipdf 5 MB
K. Schubert
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effective Intermolecular Pair Potentials for Sulphur Dioxide (str.695-710) engleskipdf 5 MB
Franjo Sokolić, Yves Guissani
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Alternant Hydrocarbon Pairing Theorem and All-Valence Electrons Theory. An Approximate LCOAO Theory for the Electronic Absorption and MeD Spectra of Conjugated Organic Compounds. 1. (str.711-717) engleskipdf 3 MB
Jens Spanget-Larsen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Molecular ID Numbers (str.719-723) engleskipdf 2 MB
Klaus Szymanski, Wolfgang R. Muller, Jan V. Knop, Nenad Trinajstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Mobius n-Systems; Links Between Small Cyclic and Large Linear n-Systems (str.725-729) engleskipdf 2 MB
Olof Wennerstrom, Ulf Norinder
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Enumeration of Kekule Structures In One-dimensional Polymers (str.731-744) engleskipdf 5 MB
Darko Babić, Ante Graovac
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Molecular Geometry and Electronic Structure of Heptalentropones and Heptalendiones (str.745-756) engleskipdf 5 MB
Giuseppe Buemi, Felice Zuccarello
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
MNDO Study of Tautomerism in 3-Acetyltetramic Acid (str.757-767) engleskipdf 5 MB
Mirjana Eckert-Maksić, Ljiljana Maksimović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Formal Pro of of Vessel-Shape Dependency of the Ideal-Gas One-Particle Partition Function of Translation (str.769-772) engleskipdf 2 MB
Zdenek Slanina
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Zapisnik Izvanredne Skupštine HKD-a (str.A7-A10) engleskipdf 3 MB
Ostalo  
Zapisnik Redovite Skupštine HKD-a (str.A11-A25) engleskipdf 9 MB
Ostalo  
Contents engleskipdf 1 MB
Kazalo  
Introduction engleskipdf 763 KB
Ostalo  
Announcement 40 god. Vijesnik-CCA engleskipdf 1 MB
Ostalo  
Cover Page engleskipdf 115 KB
Ostalo  
Ad engleskipdf 721 KB
Ostalo  
Posjeta: 0 *