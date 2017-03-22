Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.59 No.3

|Sadržaj
Preface
Bond Energies of Nitrogen and Phosphorous Hydrides and Fluorides
J. Berkowitz, S. T. Gibson, J. P. Greene, O. M. Nešković, B. Ruščić
One Particle and Two Particle Distributions in the Liquid-Vapour Interface
B. Borštnik, D. Pumpernik, D. Janežič
Proof of the Formulae for the Molecular Orbitals and Energy Levels of Mobius Annulenes, Based on the Theory of Skew-Circulant Matrices
A. C. Day, R. B. Mallion, M. J. Rigby
The Simulated ah Initio Molecular Orbital (SAMO) Method. A Study of the Linear Metallic Hydrogen Chain
B. J. Duke, Brian O'Leary
Advantages of Nodal Numbering for Uniquely Identifying Atoms in Chemical Nomenclature
Alan L. Goodson, Noel Lozac'h
An Invitation to Permutation Representations of Groups
Werner Hasselbarth
How to Design Non-Kekule Polyhex Graphs?
Haruo Hosoya
On Some Further Classes of Isomers Which Exhibit Topological Effect on Molecular Orbitals
Jahi Hoxha, Ante Graovac, Oskar E. Polansky
Mcmbrane Potential as a Coupling Agent for Photophosphorylation by Bacteriorhodopsin and ATP-ase Containing Artificial Membrane
D. Juretić, F. Sokolić
Aromatic Stabilities of Bridged Polyenes
Albin Jurić, Nenad Trinajstić, Gani Jashari
The Factorisation of Chemical Graphs and Their Polynomials: A Polynomial Diyision Approach
E. C. Kirby
Optical Transitions in Highly Excited States: RF LOG Spectrum of XeI
L. Klasinc, D. Kumar, P. L. Clancy, S. P. McGlynn
Applications of the Reduced Graph Model. Enumeration of Kekule
Structures for Certain Classes of Large Benzenoid Hydrocarbons
Pavel Krivka, Sonja Nikolić, Nenad Trinajstić
Configuration Census. Topological Chirality and the New Combinatorial Invariants
Kenneth C. Millett
On the Bindings in the Mixture PtSnM
K. Schubert
Effective Intermolecular Pair Potentials for Sulphur Dioxide
Franjo Sokolić, Yves Guissani
The Alternant Hydrocarbon Pairing Theorem and All-Valence Electrons Theory. An Approximate LCOAO Theory for the Electronic Absorption and MeD Spectra of Conjugated Organic Compounds. 1.
Jens Spanget-Larsen
Molecular ID Numbers
Klaus Szymanski, Wolfgang R. Muller, Jan V. Knop, Nenad Trinajstić
Mobius n-Systems; Links Between Small Cyclic and Large Linear n-Systems
Olof Wennerstrom, Ulf Norinder
Enumeration of Kekule Structures In One-dimensional Polymers
Darko Babić, Ante Graovac
Molecular Geometry and Electronic Structure of Heptalentropones
and Heptalendiones
Giuseppe Buemi, Felice Zuccarello
MNDO Study of Tautomerism in 3-Acetyltetramic Acid
Mirjana Eckert-Maksić, Ljiljana Maksimović
A Formal Pro of of Vessel-Shape Dependency of the Ideal-Gas One-Particle Partition Function of Translation
Zdenek Slanina
