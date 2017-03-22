Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.59 No.4

|Sadržaj
Spin Eigenstates and Spin-Independent Alternant Systems
(str.773-811)
Tomislav P. Živković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Methorics of the Precipitation Processes. XXV. Effects of Non-Ionic Surface-Active Agents on Growth and Aggregation of Silver Iodide 801s
(str.813-823)
Đurđica Težak, Nikola Batina, Božena Ćosović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Crystal Structure and Conformation of bis(N-methyl-5-chlorosalicylideneiminato)nickel(II) and bis(N-ethyl-5-chlorosalicy
lideneiminato)nickel(II)
(str.825-831)
Tony C. Jones, T. Neil Waters, Branko Kaitner, Boris Kamenar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Mossbauer Spectroscopy, X-ray Diffraction and IR Spectroscopy
of Oxide Precipitates Formed from FeSO4 Solution
(str.833-851)
S. Musić, I. Czako-Nagy, S. Popović, A. Vertes, M. Tonković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
On the Warburg Parameter of the Ag/AgI Electrode
(str.853-865)
K. Kvastek, V. Horvat
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Tensorial Approach to the Description of Molecular Distortions
I. Tetrahedral Molecules
(str.867-881)
Vladimir Petruševski, Kostadin Trenčevski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Total Range of CC Coupling Constants in Diacetylene Derivatives
Calculated by the INDO FPT Method
(str.883-890)
Krystyna Kamienska-Trela, Przemyslaw Gluzinski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Synthesis and Photochemical Behaviour of Substituted 3,4-furandicarboxdianilides
(str.891-894)
L. Fišer-Jakić, G. Karminski-Zamola
Kratko priopćenje
Kinetics of Oxidation of Benzylamines by Alkaline Hexacyanoferrate(III)
(str.895-899)
Copa Dasgupta, Mahendra K. Mahanti
Kratko priopćenje
Substituent Effect on the Association Equilibria of Free Radical
Anions. Electrochemical Reduction of p-Substituted Nitrobenzenes
in N,N-Dimethylformamide
(str.901-906)
Barbara Kwiatek, Marek K. Kalinowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Ionophoretic Technique for the Determination of Stability
Constants of Mixed Complexes (M-Nitrilotriacetate-5-Amino Pentanoate Systems)
(str.907-915)
M. Vyas, S. Singh, S. R. Tripathi, K. L. Yadava
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Polarographic Behaviour of Some Potential Antineoplastic
Benzothiazolylazopyrazoles
(str.917-923)
Rajeev Jain, Anju Dixit
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Inhibition of Acetylcholinesterase by 4,4' -Bipyridine and its Effect
upon Phosphylation of the Enzyme
(str.925-931)
Elsa Reiner
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Evidence for Chitobiose Formation from Peptidoglycan Monomer under Mildly Alkaline Conditions
(str.933-937)
Branimir Klaić
Kratko priopćenje
The Lanthanide Perchlorate Complexes with 5,6-Benzoquinoline N-Oxide
(str.939-943)
R. K. Agarwal, S. K. Gupta
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Spectral and Thermal Studies of 1,10-Phenanthroline N,N' -Dioxide Chelates of Oxovanadium(IV)
(str.945-949)
R. K. Agarwal, Gyanendra Singh
Kratko priopćenje
Contents
Kazalo
Introduction
Ostalo
HUMMEL/SCHOLL - Atlas of Polymer and Plastics Analysis
Vol. 2 dio a/I i a/II
Carl Hansev Verlag/Verlag Chemie, Munich-Weinheim, 1984.
Franjo Flajšman
Recenzija, Prikaz
Acknowledgement to Referees
Ostalo
Errata
Ostalo
Ad
Ostalo
Cover Page
Ostalo
Index Vol. 59
Ostalo
