Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.59 No.4

Datum izdavanja: Studeni 1986.

Spin Eigenstates and Spin-Independent Alternant Systems (str.773-811) engleskipdf 18 MB
Tomislav P. Živković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Methorics of the Precipitation Processes. XXV. Effects of Non-Ionic Surface-Active Agents on Growth and Aggregation of Silver Iodide 801s (str.813-823) engleskipdf 4 MB
Đurđica Težak, Nikola Batina, Božena Ćosović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Crystal Structure and Conformation of bis(N-methyl-5-chlorosalicylideneiminato)nickel(II) and bis(N-ethyl-5-chlorosalicy lideneiminato)nickel(II) (str.825-831) engleskipdf 3 MB
Tony C. Jones, T. Neil Waters, Branko Kaitner, Boris Kamenar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Mossbauer Spectroscopy, X-ray Diffraction and IR Spectroscopy of Oxide Precipitates Formed from FeSO4 Solution (str.833-851) engleskipdf 9 MB
S. Musić, I. Czako-Nagy, S. Popović, A. Vertes, M. Tonković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On the Warburg Parameter of the Ag/AgI Electrode (str.853-865) engleskipdf 5 MB
K. Kvastek, V. Horvat
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Tensorial Approach to the Description of Molecular Distortions I. Tetrahedral Molecules (str.867-881) engleskipdf 6 MB
Vladimir Petruševski, Kostadin Trenčevski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Total Range of CC Coupling Constants in Diacetylene Derivatives Calculated by the INDO FPT Method (str.883-890) engleskipdf 3 MB
Krystyna Kamienska-Trela, Przemyslaw Gluzinski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis and Photochemical Behaviour of Substituted 3,4-furandicarboxdianilides (str.891-894) engleskipdf 1 MB
L. Fišer-Jakić, G. Karminski-Zamola
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Kinetics of Oxidation of Benzylamines by Alkaline Hexacyanoferrate(III) (str.895-899) engleskipdf 2 MB
Copa Dasgupta, Mahendra K. Mahanti
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Substituent Effect on the Association Equilibria of Free Radical Anions. Electrochemical Reduction of p-Substituted Nitrobenzenes in N,N-Dimethylformamide (str.901-906) engleskipdf 2 MB
Barbara Kwiatek, Marek K. Kalinowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ionophoretic Technique for the Determination of Stability Constants of Mixed Complexes (M-Nitrilotriacetate-5-Amino Pentanoate Systems) (str.907-915) engleskipdf 3 MB
M. Vyas, S. Singh, S. R. Tripathi, K. L. Yadava
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Polarographic Behaviour of Some Potential Antineoplastic Benzothiazolylazopyrazoles (str.917-923) engleskipdf 2 MB
Rajeev Jain, Anju Dixit
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Inhibition of Acetylcholinesterase by 4,4' -Bipyridine and its Effect upon Phosphylation of the Enzyme (str.925-931) engleskipdf 3 MB
Elsa Reiner
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Evidence for Chitobiose Formation from Peptidoglycan Monomer under Mildly Alkaline Conditions (str.933-937) engleskipdf 2 MB
Branimir Klaić
Kratko priopćenje 		 
The Lanthanide Perchlorate Complexes with 5,6-Benzoquinoline N-Oxide (str.939-943) engleskipdf 2 MB
R. K. Agarwal, S. K. Gupta
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Spectral and Thermal Studies of 1,10-Phenanthroline N,N' -Dioxide Chelates of Oxovanadium(IV) (str.945-949) engleskipdf 2 MB
R. K. Agarwal, Gyanendra Singh
Kratko priopćenje 		 
