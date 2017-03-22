Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.58 No.2

hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Vol.58 No.2
Datum izdavanja: Srpanj 1985.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 22.03.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Application of the LFER in Organic Electrochemistry: Interpretation of the Hammett Reaction Constant (e) for Processes of Reversible Electroreduction in Aprotic Solvents (str.107-126) engleskipdf 7 MB
Marek K. Kalinowski, Tadeusz M. Krygowski
Pregledni rad 		 
Simulation of Plasticity of Copper(II) Coordination Polyhedron by Means of an Empirical Force Field Method (str.127-132) engleskipdf 2 MB
Nenad Raos, Vladimir Simeon
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Translational and Librational Lattice Frequencies in 6-N,N-Diacetylaminochrysene and 2,4-Dinitrobenzoic Acid Crystals (str.133-142) engleskipdf 3 MB
Tadeusz Wieckowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
CNDO/S-CI SCF MO Study of the Lower States of Perfluoroacetic Anhydride. Singlet-Singlet and Singlet-Triplet Electronic Transitions (str.143-152) engleskipdf 3 MB
Alicia Haydee Jubert, Horacio Grinberg
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Self Consistent Reaction Field Study on Electrostatic Isopotential Maps (str.153-160) engleskipdf 2 MB
Hugo O. Villar, Eduardo A. Castro
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Determination of the Adsorbed Quantities of Surfactants by IR-Spectroscopy (str.161-168) engleskipdf 3 MB
M. Hus
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On Some Aspects of Rotationally Inelastic Polarized Molecule-Flat Surface Scattering (str.169-177) engleskipdf 4 MB
Z. Bačić, S. D. Bosanac
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Silver/Silver Sulfide Selective Micro-Electrode Prepared by Chemical Treatment of Silver Wi (str.179-188) engleskipdf 4 MB
Nj. Radić, H. B. Mark, Jr.
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Circular Dichroism of Optically Active 1,2-Disubstituted 1,2-Diphenyl Ethanes Part II: Compounds without COOR-group at Benzylic C (str.189-218) engleskipdf 14 MB
N. Berova, B. Kurtev, Gunther Snatzke
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Erythromycin Series. IX. Acid Solvolysis of N-(4-Substituted-Benzenesulfonyl) Erythromycylamines (str.219-225) engleskipdf 3 MB
Gorjana Radobolja, Zrinka Tamburašev, Tomislav Lazarevski, Slobodan Djokić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Stability Constants Determination of Mandelate Complexes of Cobalt(II), Nickel(II) and Zinc(II) (str.227-230) engleskipdf 2 MB
T. Matusinović, l. Filipović
Kratko priopćenje 		 
A New Method for the Preparation of 6-Deoxy-6-Halogen Ascorbic Acid Derivatives (str.231-237) engleskipdf 3 MB
Božidar Šušković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Reaktionen mit N-(1- Benzotriazolylcarbonyl)-aminosauren.III Synthese von Aminosaure-estern (str.239-243) njemačkipdf 2 MB
J. Matijević-Sosa, B. Zorc, I. Butula
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Recenzija, Prikaz  
Contents engleskipdf 729 KB
Kazalo  
Ostalo  
Ostalo  
Ostalo  
Ostalo  
Ostalo  
