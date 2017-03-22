Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.58 No.2

|Sadržaj
Application of the LFER in Organic Electrochemistry: Interpretation of the Hammett Reaction Constant (e) for Processes of Reversible Electroreduction in Aprotic Solvents
(str.107-126)

Marek K. Kalinowski, Tadeusz M. Krygowski
Pregledni rad
Simulation of Plasticity of Copper(II) Coordination Polyhedron by Means of an Empirical Force Field Method
(str.127-132)

Nenad Raos, Vladimir Simeon
Prethodno priopćenje
Translational and Librational Lattice Frequencies in 6-N,N-Diacetylaminochrysene and 2,4-Dinitrobenzoic Acid Crystals
(str.133-142)

Tadeusz Wieckowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
CNDO/S-CI SCF MO Study of the Lower States of Perfluoroacetic
Anhydride. Singlet-Singlet and Singlet-Triplet Electronic Transitions
(str.143-152)

Alicia Haydee Jubert, Horacio Grinberg
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Self Consistent Reaction Field Study on Electrostatic Isopotential Maps
(str.153-160)

Hugo O. Villar, Eduardo A. Castro
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Determination of the Adsorbed Quantities of Surfactants by IR-Spectroscopy
(str.161-168)

M. Hus
Izvorni znanstveni članak
On Some Aspects of Rotationally Inelastic Polarized Molecule-Flat Surface Scattering
(str.169-177)

Z. Bačić, S. D. Bosanac
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Silver/Silver Sulfide Selective Micro-Electrode Prepared by Chemical Treatment of Silver Wi
(str.179-188)

Nj. Radić, H. B. Mark, Jr.
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Circular Dichroism of Optically Active 1,2-Disubstituted 1,2-Diphenyl Ethanes Part II: Compounds without COOR-group at Benzylic C
(str.189-218)

N. Berova, B. Kurtev, Gunther Snatzke
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Erythromycin Series. IX. Acid Solvolysis of
N-(4-Substituted-Benzenesulfonyl) Erythromycylamines
(str.219-225)

Gorjana Radobolja, Zrinka Tamburašev, Tomislav Lazarevski, Slobodan Djokić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Stability Constants Determination of Mandelate Complexes of Cobalt(II), Nickel(II) and Zinc(II)
(str.227-230)

T. Matusinović, l. Filipović
Kratko priopćenje
A New Method for the Preparation of 6-Deoxy-6-Halogen Ascorbic Acid Derivatives
(str.231-237)

Božidar Šušković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Reaktionen mit N-(1- Benzotriazolylcarbonyl)-aminosauren.III
Synthese von Aminosaure-estern
(str.239-243)

J. Matijević-Sosa, B. Zorc, I. Butula
Kratko priopćenje
Book Reviews
(str.A17-A30)

Recenzija, Prikaz
Contents

Kazalo
Conclusion

Ostalo
Introduction

Ostalo
Announcement

Ostalo
Cover Page

Ostalo
Ad

Ostalo
