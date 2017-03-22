Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.58 No.3

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
The Effect of Propanol on the Contact Angle in the System Graphite/n-Alkane Film-Air Bubble-Solution
(str.245-254)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Bronislaw Janczuk
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Kinetic Aspects of the Gibbsite Digestion Process in Aqueous Solution of Sodium Hydroxide
(str.255-264)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Jelena Perić, Ruža Krstulović, Tereza Ferić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Ternary System Cu2HIO6 ⋅ 2H2O-H5IO6-H2O at 303 K
(str.265-276)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
M. A. Nabar, V. D. Athawale
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Oxozirconium(IV) Complexes of Nonamethylimidodiphosphoramide
(str.277-281)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
R. K. Agarwal, S. C. Rastogi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
On the Peroxydes of Zinc and Cadmium
(str.283-288)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Milan Pušelj, Zvonimir Ban, Jasmina Morvaj
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Study of Tutton's Salts (NH4)M(SO4)2 · 6H2O with Mixed Metal
Ions in the Structure
(str.289-294)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
J. Slivnik, A. Rahten, D. Gantar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
On Theoretical Evaluation of Equilibrium Thermodynamics and Kinetics of the Water Dimer and of the Second Virial Coefficient of Steam
(str.295-304)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Zdenek Slanina
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Standard Potentials of Silver-Silver Bromide Electrode and Thermodynamic Quantities of Hydrobromic Acid in 90 and 95 Mass per Cent 2-Methyl-1-propanol- Water Mixtures
(str.305-314)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
I. Tominić, I. Mekjavić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Ferrocene Compounds. XIV*. Synthesis and Reactions of 3-Aryl-5-ferrocenyl-5-oxovaleric Acids
(str.315-320)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Vladimir Rapić, Jasna Lasinger
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Preparation of the Chiral Diol (2R,3R)-2-Hydroxymethyl-3-hydroxy-tetrahydropyran from D-Glucose via Reductive Rearrangement of Pseudo-D-glucal Triacetate
(str.321-330)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Ivan Habuš, Vitomir Šunjić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Synthesis and C-13 NMR Spectral Assignments of 2-Methylindole-3-S-Acid Derivatives
(str.331-336)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Richard Bennett, Jr., Tushar Shah, Sape Quashie, Eddie S. Mooberry
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Mixed Anhydrides of Penicillinic and Cephalosporinic Acids with N-Acyl Carbamic Acid
(str.337-347)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
Miće Kovačević, Jure J. Herak, Branimir Gašpert
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Zapisnik GS HKD
(str.A31-A43)
|
hrvatskipdf 7 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Contents
|
engleskipdf 658 KB
|
Kazalo
|
|
FIRST ANNOUNCEMENT
VII International Summer Conference
CHEMISTRY OF SOLID/LIQUID INTERFACES
|
engleskipdf 254 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Announcement:
Heterogeneous catalysis, The Fourth International Symposium on the Scientific Bases for the Preparation of Heterogeneous Catalysts
|
engleskipdf 150 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Announcement:
THE ROUSSEL PRIZE 1986
|
engleskipdf 373 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Introduction
|
engleskipdf 491 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Conclusion
|
engleskipdf 116 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Cover Page
|
engleskipdf 280 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Ad
|
engleskipdf 656 KB
|
Ostalo
|