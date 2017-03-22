Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.58 No.3

hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

The Effect of Propanol on the Contact Angle in the System Graphite/n-Alkane Film-Air Bubble-Solution (str.245-254) engleskipdf 4 MB
Bronislaw Janczuk
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Kinetic Aspects of the Gibbsite Digestion Process in Aqueous Solution of Sodium Hydroxide (str.255-264) engleskipdf 3 MB
Jelena Perić, Ruža Krstulović, Tereza Ferić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Ternary System Cu2HIO6 ⋅ 2H2O-H5IO6-H2O at 303 K (str.265-276) engleskipdf 4 MB
M. A. Nabar, V. D. Athawale
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Oxozirconium(IV) Complexes of Nonamethylimidodiphosphoramide (str.277-281) engleskipdf 2 MB
R. K. Agarwal, S. C. Rastogi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On the Peroxydes of Zinc and Cadmium (str.283-288) engleskipdf 3 MB
Milan Pušelj, Zvonimir Ban, Jasmina Morvaj
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Study of Tutton's Salts (NH4)M(SO4)2 · 6H2O with Mixed Metal Ions in the Structure (str.289-294) engleskipdf 2 MB
J. Slivnik, A. Rahten, D. Gantar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On Theoretical Evaluation of Equilibrium Thermodynamics and Kinetics of the Water Dimer and of the Second Virial Coefficient of Steam (str.295-304) engleskipdf 4 MB
Zdenek Slanina
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Standard Potentials of Silver-Silver Bromide Electrode and Thermodynamic Quantities of Hydrobromic Acid in 90 and 95 Mass per Cent 2-Methyl-1-propanol- Water Mixtures (str.305-314) engleskipdf 4 MB
I. Tominić, I. Mekjavić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ferrocene Compounds. XIV*. Synthesis and Reactions of 3-Aryl-5-ferrocenyl-5-oxovaleric Acids (str.315-320) engleskipdf 2 MB
Vladimir Rapić, Jasna Lasinger
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Preparation of the Chiral Diol (2R,3R)-2-Hydroxymethyl-3-hydroxy-tetrahydropyran from D-Glucose via Reductive Rearrangement of Pseudo-D-glucal Triacetate (str.321-330) engleskipdf 4 MB
Ivan Habuš, Vitomir Šunjić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis and C-13 NMR Spectral Assignments of 2-Methylindole-3-S-Acid Derivatives (str.331-336) engleskipdf 2 MB
Richard Bennett, Jr., Tushar Shah, Sape Quashie, Eddie S. Mooberry
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Mixed Anhydrides of Penicillinic and Cephalosporinic Acids with N-Acyl Carbamic Acid (str.337-347) engleskipdf 5 MB
Miće Kovačević, Jure J. Herak, Branimir Gašpert
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
