Periodicum biologorum, Vol.118 No.4

Datum izdavanja: Ožujak 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 17.03.2017.
The 40th Anniversary of the HDBMB (str.315-317) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Zrinka Kovarik
Uvodnik 		 
Overlay-independent comparisons of X-ray structures reveal small, systematic conformational changes in liganded acetylcholinesterase (str.319-328) engleskiPDF 19 MB
Jacqueline Rohrer, Morgana Sidhom, Jingting Han, Zoran Radić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
PKA and the Structural Kinome (str.329-342) engleskiPDF 5 MB
Susan S. Taylor, Alexandr P. Kornev
Pregledni rad 		 
Physiology, phylogeny, and the energetic roots of life (str.343-352) engleskiPDF 2 MB
William F. Martin
Pregledni rad 		 
Cystatins, cysteine peptidase inhibitors, as regulators of immune cell cytotoxicity (str.353-362) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Mateja Prunk, Milica Perišić Nanut, Jerica Sabotič, Janko Kos
Pregledni rad 		 
Molecular mechanisms involved in the regulation of mutation rates in bacteria (str.363-372) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Ivan Matic
Pregledni rad 		 
MicroRNA regulators of cholinergic signaling link neuromuscular, cardiac and metabolic systems (str.373-379) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Claudia Pienica, Hermona Soreq
Pregledni rad 		 
Podocytes and the actin cytoskeleton as a feasible therapeutic target (str.381-384) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Sanja Sever, Changkyo Gu
Pregledni rad 		 
Variations in amino acid composition in bacterial single stranded DNA–binding proteins correlate with GC content (str.385-397) engleskiPDF 17 MB
Tina Paradžik, Želimira Filić, Dušica Vujaklija
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Bacillus subtilis single-stranded DNA-binding protein SsbA is phosphorylated at threonine 38 by the serine/threonine kinase YabT (str.399-404) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Abderahmane Derouiche, Dina Petranovic, Boris Macek, Ivan Mijakovic
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Production of thermostable extracellular α-amylase by a moderate thermophilic Bacillus licheniformis isolated from Qinarje Hot Spring (Ardebil prov. of Iran) (str.405-416) engleskiPDF 3 MB
Ali Deljou, Iman Arezi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Contribution to Globularia phylogeny based on nuclear ribosomal spacer and two chloroplast DNA regions (str.417-424) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Kroata Hazler Pilepić, Maja Friščić, Ahmet Duran, Semir Maslo, Rade Garić, Sara Čuljak, Kristina Šutalo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Fast identification of the antibacterial in Aspergillus species (str.425-430) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Xiaojing Wang, LiXin Duan, Shengnan Yang, Zhengfu Zhou, Baoqing Dun
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Vertical and horizontal composition of fecal pollution indicator bacteria in lotic and lentic ecosystems at Turkish Thrace (str.431-439) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Pinar Altinoluk-Mimiroglu, Belgin Camur-Elipek
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Survival chances of ground nests in three different habitats in Krka National Park (Croatia) (str.441-444) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Jenő J Purger, Jasmina Mužinić
Kratko priopćenje 		 
