Periodicum biologorum, Vol.118 No.4

The 40th Anniversary of the HDBMB
(str.315-317)
Zrinka Kovarik
Uvodnik
Overlay-independent comparisons of X-ray structures reveal small, systematic conformational changes in liganded acetylcholinesterase
(str.319-328)
Jacqueline Rohrer, Morgana Sidhom, Jingting Han, Zoran Radić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
PKA and the Structural Kinome
(str.329-342)
Susan S. Taylor, Alexandr P. Kornev
Pregledni rad
Physiology, phylogeny, and the energetic roots of life
(str.343-352)
William F. Martin
Pregledni rad
Cystatins, cysteine peptidase inhibitors, as regulators of immune cell cytotoxicity
(str.353-362)
Mateja Prunk, Milica Perišić Nanut, Jerica Sabotič, Janko Kos
Pregledni rad
Molecular mechanisms involved in the regulation of mutation rates in bacteria
(str.363-372)
Ivan Matic
Pregledni rad
MicroRNA regulators of cholinergic signaling link neuromuscular, cardiac and metabolic systems
(str.373-379)
Claudia Pienica, Hermona Soreq
Pregledni rad
Podocytes and the actin cytoskeleton as a feasible therapeutic target
(str.381-384)
Sanja Sever, Changkyo Gu
Pregledni rad
Variations in amino acid composition in bacterial single stranded DNA–binding proteins correlate with GC content
(str.385-397)
Tina Paradžik, Želimira Filić, Dušica Vujaklija
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Bacillus subtilis single-stranded DNA-binding protein SsbA is phosphorylated at threonine 38 by the serine/threonine kinase YabT
(str.399-404)
Abderahmane Derouiche, Dina Petranovic, Boris Macek, Ivan Mijakovic
Kratko priopćenje
Production of thermostable extracellular α-amylase by a moderate thermophilic Bacillus licheniformis isolated from Qinarje Hot Spring (Ardebil prov. of Iran)
(str.405-416)
Ali Deljou, Iman Arezi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Contribution to Globularia phylogeny based on nuclear ribosomal spacer and two chloroplast DNA regions
(str.417-424)
Kroata Hazler Pilepić, Maja Friščić, Ahmet Duran, Semir Maslo, Rade Garić, Sara Čuljak, Kristina Šutalo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Fast identification of the antibacterial in Aspergillus species
(str.425-430)
Xiaojing Wang, LiXin Duan, Shengnan Yang, Zhengfu Zhou, Baoqing Dun
Kratko priopćenje
Vertical and horizontal composition of fecal pollution indicator bacteria in lotic and lentic ecosystems at Turkish Thrace
(str.431-439)
Pinar Altinoluk-Mimiroglu, Belgin Camur-Elipek
Kratko priopćenje
Survival chances of ground nests in three different habitats in Krka National Park (Croatia)
(str.441-444)
Jenő J Purger, Jasmina Mužinić
Kratko priopćenje
