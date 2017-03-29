Turizam : međunarodni znanstveno-stručni časopis, Vol.65 No.1

|


Datum izdavanja: Ožujak 2017.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 29.03.2017.
Sadržaj
Puni tekst

Determinants of hotel chains' market presence in a destination: A global study
(str.7-32)



Stanislav Ivanov, Maya Ivanova
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Tourism and economic growth: A review of international literature
(str.33-44)



Yvonne Gwenhure, Nicholas M. Odhiambo
Pregledni rad


Influence of social media on customer experiences in restaurants: A South African study
(str.45-60)



Oswald Mhlanga, Tembi Maloney Tichaawa
Izvorni znanstveni članak


International tourism and cultural diplomacy: A new conceptual approach towards global mutual understanding and peace through tourism
(str.61-74)



Fabio Carbone
Pregledni rad


The evolution and transformation of camping and coastal campgrounds in Antalya, Turkey
(str.75-85)



Ece Doğantan, Seher Gülenç, Nazmi Kozak
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Perceptions of job satisfaction and distributive justice: A case of Brazilian F&B hotel employees
(str.87-101)



Alice Nogueira Novaes Southgate, Tiago Savi Mondo
Izvorni znanstveni članak


The economic impact of rezoning to increase tourism
(str.103-114)



Rebecca Lee Harris, Suzanne Dieringer
Prethodno priopćenje


Religiosity, consumerism and halal tourism: A study of seaside tourism organizations in Turkey
(str.115-128)



Muhammet Fatih Elaziz, Abdurrahman Kurt
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Tourism and the power of otherness: Seductions of difference
(str.129-130)



C. Vassallo-Oby
Recenzija, Prikaz


The seductions of pilgrimage
(str.131-132)



Tomislav Hitrec
Recenzija, Prikaz


