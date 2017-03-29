hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Turizam : međunarodni znanstveno-stručni časopis, Vol.65 No.1

,Vol.65 No.1
Datum izdavanja: Ožujak 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 29.03.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Determinants of hotel chains' market presence in a destination: A global study (str.7-32) engleskipdf 342 KB
Stanislav Ivanov, Maya Ivanova
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Tourism and economic growth: A review of international literature (str.33-44) engleskipdf 188 KB
Yvonne Gwenhure, Nicholas M. Odhiambo
Pregledni rad 		 
Influence of social media on customer experiences in restaurants: A South African study (str.45-60) engleskipdf 165 KB
Oswald Mhlanga, Tembi Maloney Tichaawa
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
International tourism and cultural diplomacy: A new conceptual approach towards global mutual understanding and peace through tourism (str.61-74) engleskipdf 293 KB
Fabio Carbone
Pregledni rad 		 
The evolution and transformation of camping and coastal campgrounds in Antalya, Turkey (str.75-85) engleskipdf 297 KB
Ece Doğantan, Seher Gülenç, Nazmi Kozak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Perceptions of job satisfaction and distributive justice: A case of Brazilian F&B hotel employees (str.87-101) engleskipdf 147 KB
Alice Nogueira Novaes Southgate, Tiago Savi Mondo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The economic impact of rezoning to increase tourism (str.103-114) engleskipdf 128 KB
Rebecca Lee Harris, Suzanne Dieringer
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Religiosity, consumerism and halal tourism: A study of seaside tourism organizations in Turkey (str.115-128) engleskipdf 141 KB
Muhammet Fatih Elaziz, Abdurrahman Kurt
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Tourism and the power of otherness: Seductions of difference (str.129-130) engleskipdf 188 KB
C. Vassallo-Oby
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
The seductions of pilgrimage (str.131-132) engleskipdf 496 KB
Tomislav Hitrec
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
