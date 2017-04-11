Promet - Traffic&Transportation, Vol.29 No.1

|Sadržaj
Traffic Efficiency Evaluation of Elliptical Roundabout Compared with Modern and Turbo Roundabouts Considering Traffic Signal Control
(str.1-11)
PDF 3 MB
Hadi Hatami, Iman Aghayan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Incorporation of Duffing Oscillator and Wigner-Ville Distribution in Traffic Flow Prediction
(str.13-22)
PDF 3 MB
Anamarija L. Mrgole, Drago Sever
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Methodology of Transport Scheme Selection for Metro Trains Using a Combined Simulation-Optimization Model
(str.23-33)
PDF 966 KB
Svetla Dimitrova Stoilova, Veselin Valentinov Stoev
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Analysis, Synthesis and Experiments of Networked Platoons with Communication Constraints
(str.35-44)
PDF 2 MB
Ligang Wu, Zibao Lu, Ge Guo
Prethodno priopćenje
Circle Line Optimization of Shuttle Bus in Central Business District without Transit Hub
(str.45-55)
PDF 2 MB
Baozhen Yao, Qingda Cao, Lu Jin, Mingheng Zhang, Yibing Zhao
Prethodno priopćenje
Order Picking Process in Warehouse: Case Study of Dairy Industry in Croatia
(str.57-65)
PDF 764 KB
Josip Habazin, Antonia Glasnović, Ivona Bajor
Prethodno priopćenje
Modelling and Simulation of Cooperative Control for Bus Rapid Transit Vehicle Platoon in a Connected Vehicle Environment
(str.67-75)
PDF 1 MB
Jiahui Liu, Peiqun Lin, Jing(Peter) Jin
Prethodno priopćenje
Economic Investigation of a Public Transport Support Policy: A Case Study at Budapest
(str.77-84)
PDF 885 KB
Mohammad Maghrour Zefreh, Ferenc Meszaros, Raimundas Junevičius, Adam Torok
Prethodno priopćenje
A Modified Decomposed Theory of Planned Behaviour Model to Analyze User Intention towards Distance-Based Electronic Toll Collection Services
(str.85-97)
PDF 384 KB
Chi-Chung Tao, Chieh-Chih Fan
Prethodno priopćenje
Safety Assessment for an ATM System Change: A Methodology for the ANSPs
(str.99-107)
PDF 333 KB
Giulio Di Gravio, Riccardo Patriarca, Francesco Costantino, Ivan Sikora
Prethodno priopćenje
Challenges of Tagging Goods in Supply Chains and a Cloud Perspective with Focus on Some Transitional Economies
(str.109-120)
PDF 376 KB
Sanja Bauk, Mimo Draskovic, Anke Schmeink
Prethodno priopćenje
South East Europe Hub and Spoke Air Network Reconfiguration
(str.121-129)
PDF 534 KB
Stanislav Pavlin, Arijana Modić, Matija Bračić
Prethodno priopćenje
In memoriam: Zoltan Bokor (1972-2016)
(str.133-133)
pdf 74 KB
Editorial Board
In memoriam, Nekrolog
