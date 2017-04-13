hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Chemical and biochemical engineering quarterly, Vol.31 No.1

Datum izdavanja: Travanj 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 13.04.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Effect of Fluidized Bed Stirring on Drying Process of Adhesive Particles (str.1-10) engleskipdf 2 MB
P. Hoffman, M. Pěnička, I. Fořt
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Flow of Viscoelastic Fluid through a Helical Coil (str.11-20) engleskipdf 713 KB
A. Sobti, R. Sehgal, R. Kumar Wanchoo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Optimization of the Sequence of Washing Reverse Osmosis Membranes Used for Seawater Desalination (str.21-31) engleskipdf 1 MB
S. Gutiérrez Ruiz, J. A. López Ramírez, M. Hassani Zerrouk, J. M. Quiroga Alonso
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Reactive Separation of Gallic Acid: Experimentation and Optimization Using Response Surface Methodology and Artificial Neural Network (str.33-46) engleskipdf 1 MB
K. Rewatkar, D. Z. Shende, K. L. Wasewar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Biofuels and Their Production Through Different Catalytic Routes (str.47-62) engleskipdf 401 KB
S. Biswas, R. Katiyar, B. R. Gurjar, V. Pruthi
Pregledni rad 		 
Removal of Basic Nitrogen Compounds from Fuel Oil with [Hnmp]H2PO4 Ionic Liquid (str.63-68) engleskipdf 350 KB
Z. Zhou, W. Li, J. Liu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Functionalization of MWCNT by –SO3H and –COOH Groups and Their Application as Solid Acidic Catalysts for Esterification of Waste Chicken Fat (str.69-75) engleskipdf 805 KB
A. Shokuhi Rad, M. lotfinezhad, E. Ganjian, S. Afrashteh, H. Reza Ghorbani
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Combined Approaches to Xylose Production from Corn Stover by Dilute Acid Hydrolysis (str.77-87) engleskipdf 617 KB
A. Fehér, C. Fehér, M. Rozbach, Z. Barta
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Batch Cultivation Model for Biopolymer Production (str.89-99) engleskipdf 1 MB
C. E. Torres-Cerna, A. Y. Alanis, I. Poblete-Castro, E. A. Hernandez-Vargas
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Comparative Study of Temperature Optimal Control in a Solid State Fermentation Process for Edible Mushroom Growing (str.101-114) engleskipdf 2 MB
K. J. Gurubel, A. Sanchez, A. Coronado-Mendoza, E. N. Sanchez
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Influence of Storage Strategies on the Reactivation Characteristics of Shortcut Nitrification Aerobic Granular Sludge (str.115-121) engleskipdf 973 KB
L. Yan, Y. Guo, X. Zhang, L. Yu, X. Bao, G. Hao, Z. Chen, Y. Ren
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Kinetics Studies on the Process of Zn Removal from Wastewater Using Ultrasonically Activated Sorbents (str.123-130) engleskipdf 607 KB
R. Flores, S. Espinoza
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Prof. Egon Bauman 1923–2016 engleskipdf 1 MB
In memoriam, Nekrolog  
Posjeta: 0 *