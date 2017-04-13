Chemical and biochemical engineering quarterly, Vol.31 No.1

|Sadržaj
Effect of Fluidized Bed Stirring on Drying Process of Adhesive Particles
(str.1-10)
P. Hoffman, M. Pěnička, I. Fořt
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Flow of Viscoelastic Fluid through a Helical Coil
(str.11-20)
A. Sobti, R. Sehgal, R. Kumar Wanchoo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Optimization of the Sequence of Washing Reverse Osmosis Membranes Used for Seawater Desalination
(str.21-31)
S. Gutiérrez Ruiz, J. A. López Ramírez, M. Hassani Zerrouk, J. M. Quiroga Alonso
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Reactive Separation of Gallic Acid: Experimentation and Optimization Using Response Surface Methodology and Artificial Neural Network
(str.33-46)
K. Rewatkar, D. Z. Shende, K. L. Wasewar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Biofuels and Their Production Through Different Catalytic Routes
(str.47-62)
S. Biswas, R. Katiyar, B. R. Gurjar, V. Pruthi
Pregledni rad
Removal of Basic Nitrogen Compounds from Fuel Oil with [Hnmp]H2PO4 Ionic Liquid
(str.63-68)
Z. Zhou, W. Li, J. Liu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Functionalization of MWCNT by –SO3H and –COOH Groups and Their Application as Solid Acidic Catalysts for Esterification of Waste Chicken Fat
(str.69-75)
A. Shokuhi Rad, M. lotfinezhad, E. Ganjian, S. Afrashteh, H. Reza Ghorbani
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Combined Approaches to Xylose Production from Corn Stover by Dilute Acid Hydrolysis
(str.77-87)
A. Fehér, C. Fehér, M. Rozbach, Z. Barta
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Batch Cultivation Model for Biopolymer Production
(str.89-99)
C. E. Torres-Cerna, A. Y. Alanis, I. Poblete-Castro, E. A. Hernandez-Vargas
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Comparative Study of Temperature Optimal Control in a Solid State Fermentation Process for Edible Mushroom Growing
(str.101-114)
K. J. Gurubel, A. Sanchez, A. Coronado-Mendoza, E. N. Sanchez
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Influence of Storage Strategies on the Reactivation Characteristics of Shortcut Nitrification Aerobic Granular Sludge
(str.115-121)
L. Yan, Y. Guo, X. Zhang, L. Yu, X. Bao, G. Hao, Z. Chen, Y. Ren
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Kinetics Studies on the Process of Zn Removal from Wastewater Using Ultrasonically Activated Sorbents
(str.123-130)
R. Flores, S. Espinoza
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Prof. Egon Bauman
1923–2016
In memoriam, Nekrolog
