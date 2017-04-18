Journal of Communications Software and Systems, Vol.10 No.2

|
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2014.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 18.04.2017.
Guest Editorial: RFID Technologies & Internet of Things
(str.73-75)
engleskipdf 222 KB
Luigi Patrono, Paolo Brizzi, Rajit Gadh, Matteo Petracca, Joško Radić
Uvodnik
Study of the Readability of Passive UHF RFID Tags Placed Inside a Cargo Van by a Reader Located Outside
(str.76-82)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Philippe Mariage, My Mirabelle Handeme Nguema, Laurent Clavier
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Unconventional UHF RFID Tags with Sensing and Computing Capabilities
(str.83-89)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Riccardo Colella, Danilo De Donno, Luciano Tarricone, Luca Catarinucci
Izvorni znanstveni članak
No Communication Nodes Synchronization for a Low Power Consumption MAC Protocol in WSN based on IR-UWB
(str.90-98)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Anouar Darif, Rachid Saadane, Driss Aboutajdine
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Integrating Passive UHF RFID Tags with WSN Nodes: Challenges and Opportunities
(str.99-106)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Danilo De Donno, Maria Laura Stefanizzi, Luca Catarinucci, Luca Mainetti, Luigi Patrono, Luciano Tarricone
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Conception and Validation of Smart Building Energy Management System BEMS Using the Discrete Event System Specification DEVS
(str.107-113)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Abdelfettah Maatoug, Ghalem Belalem
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Mesh Network for RFID and Electric Vehicle Monitoring in Smart Charging Infrastructure
(str.114-123)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Ching-Yen Chung, Aleksey Shepelev, Charlie Qiu, Chi-Cheng Chu, Rajit Gadh
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Discovery and Mash-up of Physical Resources through a Web of Things Architecture
(str.124-134)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Luca Mainetti, Vincenzo Mighali, Luigi Patrono, Piercosimo Rametta
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Optimal Configuration of Distributed Generation on Jeju Island Power Grid Using Genetic Algorithm: A Case Study
(str.135-144)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Rui Huang, Yubo Wang, Chi-Cheng Chu, Rajit Gadh, Yu-jin Song
Izvorni znanstveni članak
