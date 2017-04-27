hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Journal of Communications Software and Systems, Vol.3 No.1

Datum izdavanja: Ožujak 2007.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 27.04.2017.
Guest Editorial: Environmental Electromagnetic Compatibility (str.1-2) engleskipdf 317 KB
Dragan Poljak, Andres Peratta, Vesna Roje, Francesco Lattarulo, Choy Yoong Tham
Uvodnik 		 
Analysis Method for the Heating of the Human Eye Exposed to High Frequency Electromagnetic Fields (str.3-10) engleskipdf 2 MB
Hrvoje Dodig, Andrés Peratta, Dragan Poljak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Current Density Induced in the Human Body due to Power Distributions Lines using the Boundary Element Method (str.11-16) engleskipdf 2 MB
Andrés Peratta, Cristina Gonzalez, Dragan Poljak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Comparative Study on the Induced Current Density in Humans Exposed to ELF Electric Fields (str.17-25) engleskipdf 2 MB
Vitantonio Amoruso, Giovanna Calò, Francesco Lattarulo, Dragan Poljak, Andres Peratta, Cristina Gonzalez
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Mobile Phones as Sources of Electromagnetic Interference (str.26-33) engleskipdf 2 MB
Jacek Skrzypczynski, Vesna Roje, Kurt Lamedschwandner, Sinisa Antonijevic, Cecil Stefan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
GTEM Cell Experimental Set up for In Vitro Dosimetry (str.34-43) engleskipdf 2 MB
Giovanna Calò, Francesco Lattarulo, Vincenzo Petruzzelli
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Dangerous Voltages due to Direct Lightning Strike into the Communication Tower (str.44-51) engleskipdf 1 MB
Slavko Vujević, Petar Sarajčev
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Induced Disturbance in Power Network by Lightning (str.52-58) engleskipdf 1 MB
Senaa Kaouche, Bachir Nekhoul, Kamel Kerroum, Khalil El Khamlichi Drissi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Transient Analysis of Grounding Systems Associated to Substation Structures under Lightning Strokes (str.59-64) engleskipdf 1 MB
B. Harrat, B. Nekhoul, M. Lefouili, K. Kerroum, K. El khamlichi Drissi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
