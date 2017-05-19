Acta Pharmaceutica, Vol.67 No.2

|
|
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2017.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 19.05.2017.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Biomimetic insulin-imprinted polymer nanoparticles as a potential oral drug delivery system
(str.149-168)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
PIJUSH KUMAR PAUL, ALONGKOT TREETONG, ROONGNAPA SUEDEE
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Quantitative analysis of povidone-iodine thin films by X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and their physicochemical properties
(str.169-186)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
ANONGTIP SA, SOMCHAI SAWATDEE, NARUBODEE PHADOONGSOMBUT, WILAIPORN BUATONG, TITPAWAN NAKPENG, RUTTHAPOL SRITHARADOL, TEERAPOL SRICHANA
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Influence of concentration and type of microcrystalline cellulose on the physical properties of tablets containing Cornelian cherry fruits
(str.187-202)
|
engleskipdf 808 KB
|
ALEŠ FRANC, SLAVOMIR KURHAJEC, SYLVIE PAVLOKOVÁ, DANA SABADKOVÁ, JAN MUSELÍK
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Comparing monolithic and fused core HPLC columns for fast chromatographic analysis of fat soluble vitamins
(str.203-213)
|
engleskipdf 625 KB
|
SAID EL KURDI, DINA ABU MUAILEQ, HASSAN A. ALHAZMI, MOHAMMED AL BRATTY, SAMI EL DEEB
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of γ-ethyl-γ-phenyl-butyrolactone (EFBL), anticonvulsant and hypnotic drug, on mouse brain catecholamine levels
(str.215-226)
|
engleskipdf 913 KB
|
LOURDES A. VEGA RASGADO, IVÁN VILLANUEVA, FERNANDO VEGA DÍAZ
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Real-practice thromboprophylaxis in atrial fibrillation
(str.227-236)
|
engleskipdf 540 KB
|
PAOLA DEAMBROSIS, ALESSANDRA BETTIOL, JENNY BOLCATO, ROBERTA PIROLO, GIULIA FRANCHIN, SAKIS THEMISTOCLAKIS, MICHELE PELLIZZARI, ALESSANDRO CHINELLATO, PIETRO GIUSTI
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Application of the SeDeM expert systems in the preformulation studies of pediatric ibuprofen ODT tablets
(str.237-246)
|
engleskipdf 503 KB
|
EMESE SIPOS, ANDREA RAMONA OLTEAN, ZOLTÁN-ISTVÁN SZABÓ, EMŐKE-MARGIT RÉDAI, GABRIELLA DÓNÁTH NAGY
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Testing of resveratrol microemulsion photostability and protective effect against UV induced oxidative stress
(str.247-264)
|
engleskipdf 607 KB
|
VAIDA JUŠKAITĖ, KRISTINA RAMANAUSKIENĖ, VITALIS BRIEDIS
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Porphyra-334, a mycosporine-like amino acid, attenuates UV-induced apoptosis in HaCaT cells
(str.257-264)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
SUNG-SUK SUH, SE KYUNG OH, SUNG GU LEE, IL-CHAN KIM, SANGHEE KIM
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
The bioguided fractionation and pharmacological activity of an endemic Salix canariensis species
(str.265-273)
|
engleskipdf 562 KB
|
SANDRA DÉVORA GUTIÉRREZ, SUSANA ABDALA KURI, DOMINGO MARTÍN-HERRERA
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
