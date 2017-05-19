hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Acta Pharmaceutica, Vol.67 No.2

Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 19.05.2017.
Biomimetic insulin-imprinted polymer nanoparticles as a potential oral drug delivery system (str.149-168) engleskipdf 2 MB
PIJUSH KUMAR PAUL, ALONGKOT TREETONG, ROONGNAPA SUEDEE
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Quantitative analysis of povidone-iodine thin films by X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and their physicochemical properties (str.169-186) engleskipdf 2 MB
ANONGTIP SA, SOMCHAI SAWATDEE, NARUBODEE PHADOONGSOMBUT, WILAIPORN BUATONG, TITPAWAN NAKPENG, RUTTHAPOL SRITHARADOL, TEERAPOL SRICHANA
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Influence of concentration and type of microcrystalline cellulose on the physical properties of tablets containing Cornelian cherry fruits (str.187-202) engleskipdf 808 KB
ALEŠ FRANC, SLAVOMIR KURHAJEC, SYLVIE PAVLOKOVÁ, DANA SABADKOVÁ, JAN MUSELÍK
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Comparing monolithic and fused core HPLC columns for fast chromatographic analysis of fat soluble vitamins (str.203-213) engleskipdf 625 KB
SAID EL KURDI, DINA ABU MUAILEQ, HASSAN A. ALHAZMI, MOHAMMED AL BRATTY, SAMI EL DEEB
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of γ-ethyl-γ-phenyl-butyrolactone (EFBL), anticonvulsant and hypnotic drug, on mouse brain catecholamine levels (str.215-226) engleskipdf 913 KB
LOURDES A. VEGA RASGADO, IVÁN VILLANUEVA, FERNANDO VEGA DÍAZ
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Real-practice thromboprophylaxis in atrial fibrillation (str.227-236) engleskipdf 540 KB
PAOLA DEAMBROSIS, ALESSANDRA BETTIOL, JENNY BOLCATO, ROBERTA PIROLO, GIULIA FRANCHIN, SAKIS THEMISTOCLAKIS, MICHELE PELLIZZARI, ALESSANDRO CHINELLATO, PIETRO GIUSTI
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Application of the SeDeM expert systems in the preformulation studies of pediatric ibuprofen ODT tablets (str.237-246) engleskipdf 503 KB
EMESE SIPOS, ANDREA RAMONA OLTEAN, ZOLTÁN-ISTVÁN SZABÓ, EMŐKE-MARGIT RÉDAI, GABRIELLA DÓNÁTH NAGY
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Testing of resveratrol microemulsion photostability and protective effect against UV induced oxidative stress (str.247-264) engleskipdf 607 KB
VAIDA JUŠKAITĖ, KRISTINA RAMANAUSKIENĖ, VITALIS BRIEDIS
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Porphyra-334, a mycosporine-like amino acid, attenuates UV-induced apoptosis in HaCaT cells (str.257-264) engleskipdf 2 MB
SUNG-SUK SUH, SE KYUNG OH, SUNG GU LEE, IL-CHAN KIM, SANGHEE KIM
Kratko priopćenje 		 
The bioguided fractionation and pharmacological activity of an endemic Salix canariensis species (str.265-273) engleskipdf 562 KB
SANDRA DÉVORA GUTIÉRREZ, SUSANA ABDALA KURI, DOMINGO MARTÍN-HERRERA
Kratko priopćenje 		 
