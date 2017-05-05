Acta dermatovenerologica Croatica, Vol.25 No.1

|Sadržaj
ADC 25(1)
Health and economic burden of skin melanoma in Croatia – cost-of-illness study
(str.1-1)
Goran Bencina, Marija Buljan, Mirna Šitum, Ranko Stevanović, Vanesa Benković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Correlation of antibodies against desmogleins 1 and 3 with indirect immunofluorescence and disease activity in 72 patients with pemphigus vulgaris
(str.8-8)
Dubravka Živanović, Ljiljana Medenica, Ivan Soldatović, Dušan Popadić
Ostalo
Lupus band test in patients with borderline systemic lupus erythematosus patients with discoid lesions
(str.15-15)
Sevgi Akarsu, Ozlem Ozbagcivan, Turna Ilknur, Fatma Semiz, Banu Lebe, Emel Fetil
Ostalo
Two ultrasonographic patterns in maculopapular cutaneous mastocytosis: a preliminary report
(str.22-22)
Rafał Białynicki-Birula, Radomir Reszke, Jacek C. Szepietowski
Ostalo
Red blood cell distribution width is a reliable marker of inflammation in plaque psoriasis
(str.26-26)
Sibel Dogan, Nilgün Atakan
Ostalo
Stress and coping in patients with clinical manifestation of Human papillomavirus
(str.32-32)
Hrvoje Cvitanovic, Mirna Šitum, Jelena Meštrović-Štefekov, Liborija Lugović-Mihić
Ostalo
Microinvasive radial growth phase of cutaneous melanoma: a histopathological and immunohistochemical study with diagnostic implications
(str.39-39)
Luca Roncati, Francesco Piscioli, Teresa Pusiol, Antonio Maiorana
Ostalo
The prevalence of penile pearly papules among young men
(str.46-46)
Hamza Yildiz, Zafer Demirer, Ibrahim Ozmen
Ostalo
Mycobacterium marinum infection of the hand in an immunocompromised aquarium hobbyist
(str.50-50)
Paola Djurinec, Jaka Radoš, Vera Katalinić-Janković, Ines Lakoš Jukić, Krešimir Kostović
Ostalo
Antibiotic-induced toxic epidermal necrolysis - a case report
(str.57-57)
Tino Klancir, Višnja Nesek Adam, Martina Matolić, Elvira Grizelj Stojčić, Maja Karaman Ilić
Ostalo
Aging – what do we know?
(str.67-67)
Beata Bergler-Czop, Bartosz Miziołek
Pregledni rad
Biosimilars: An update on clinical trials (review of published and ongoing studies)
(str.72-72)
Rodica Olteanu, Alexandra Zota, Magda Constantin
Pregledni rad
Onychomadesis following cutaneous vasculitis
(str.77-77)
Katerina Damevska, Gorgi Gocev, Nora Pollozhani, Suzana Nikolovska, Lence Neloska
Pismo uredniku
Nested melanoma, a new morphological variant of superficial spreading melanoma with characteristic dermoscopic features
(str.80-80)
Mikela Petković, Ružica Jurakić Tončić
Pismo uredniku
Announcements
(str.83-83)
Vijest
