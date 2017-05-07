hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Metalurgija, Vol.56 No.3-4

Metalurgija,Vol.56 No.3-4
Datum izdavanja: Srpanj 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 07.05.2017.
Methodology of inclusions removing from steel flowing through the tundish (str.291-293) engleskipdf 264 KB
M. Warzecha, A. M. Hutny, P. Warzecha, T. Merder, B. Jędrysiak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Magnesite base desulfurizer of metallurgical physical chemistry research (str.294-296) engleskipdf 133 KB
G. D. Liu, K. Liu, F. Xing
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Multiphase flow numerical simulation of ladle bottom powder injection (str.297-300) engleskipdf 488 KB
W. Z. Lv, K. Liu, L. Y. Wang, Y. H. Pan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The simulation study on central porosity of 450 mm diameter steel electrode ingot (str.301-303) engleskipdf 254 KB
Z. S. Zhang, R. T. Zhang, M. G. Shen, G. W. Ao
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Abrasive wear resistance of a quenched and sub-zero treated high-chromium white cast iron (str.304-306) engleskipdf 226 KB
A. W. Orłowicz, M. Tupaj, M. Mróz, G. Wnuk, T. Kij, L. Kozak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Modeling and experimental investigation of LM26 pressure die cast process parameters using multi objective genetic algorithm (MOGA) (str.307-310) engleskipdf 304 KB
N. Zeelanbasha, V. Senthil, B. Sharon Sylvester, N. Balamurugan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Adaptive fuzzy control design for the molten steel level in a strip casting process (str.311-314) engleskipdf 367 KB
Y. J. Zhang, I. B. Wu, H. Y. Zhao, X. D. Hu, W. Y. Zhang, D. Y. Ju
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Mathematics simulation and experiments of continuous casting with strip feeding in mold (str.315-318) engleskipdf 248 KB
M. G. Shen, Z. S. Zang, K. P. Shu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Microstructural evolution of inconel 625 during thermal aging (str.319-322) engleskipdf 404 KB
S. Malej, J. Medved, B. Š. Batič, F. Tehovnik, M. Godec
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of carbides size and distribution on creep rate (str.323-325) engleskipdf 282 KB
B. Žužek, F. Kafexhiu, B. Podgornik, F. Vodopivec
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Vanadium micro-alloyed high strength steels for forgings (str.326-328) engleskipdf 282 KB
C. Zitelli, S. Mengaroni, A. Di Schino
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The effect of heat treatment conditions on the structure evolution and mechanical properties of two binary Al-Mg aluminium alloys (str.329-332) engleskipdf 183 KB
P. Snopiński, T. Tański, M. Sroka, M. Kremzer
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The effect of long-term impact of elevated temperature on changes in the microstructure of inconel 740H alloy (str.333-336) engleskipdf 444 KB
M. Sroka, A. Zieliński, A. Hernas, Z. Kania, R. Rozmus, T. Tański, A. Śliwa
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Interrupted quenching in high carbon steels for forgings (str.337-340) engleskipdf 310 KB
G. Napoli, S. Mengaroni, M. Rallini, L. Torre, A. Di Schino
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Controlled austempering of hammer forgings aimed at pseudo normalized microstructure directly after deformation (str.341-344) engleskipdf 264 KB
P. Skubisz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Contact fatigue phenomena in back-up rolls of alloyed steels (str.345-348) engleskipdf 318 KB
P. E. Di Nunzio, A. Di Schino
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of phase transformation in high strength low alloyed steels (str.349-352) engleskipdf 234 KB
A. Di Schino
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of primary creep in simulated heat affected zone (HAZ) of two 9 - 12% Cr Steel grades (str.353-356) engleskipdf 327 KB
F. Kafexhiu, F. Vodopivec, B. Podgornik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Testing of the shopprimer’s influence on the quality of welded joint (str.357-360) engleskipdf 250 KB
T. Šolić, D. Marić, Ž. Jagodić, I. Samardžić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The effect of upsetting ratio on mechanical properties for hydromechanically bulged axisymmetric components made from copper tubes (str.361-363) engleskipdf 173 KB
T. Miłek
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The influence of porosity on machinability of sintered fe foam elements (str.364-366) engleskipdf 192 KB
W. Depczyński, L. Nowakowski, P. Hepner, E. Miko
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Influence of the stands construction on the vibration of the working and backup rolls of the longitudinal-wedge mill (str.367-370) engleskipdf 179 KB
S. A. Mashekov, A. E. Nurtazayev, E. Z. Nugman, A. S. Mashekova, M. L. Rakhmatulin, A. I. Poleshchuk
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effects of hard chrome and MoN-coated stainless steel on wear behaviour and tool life model under two-body abrasion wear testing (str.371-374) engleskipdf 272 KB
P. Srisattayakul, C. Saikaew, A. Wisitsoraat
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect on the vibration of the suspension system (str.375-378) engleskipdf 288 KB
L. Dahil
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Studying intermetallic phase of Ni-Cr superalloy after thermal processing (str.379-381) engleskipdf 168 KB
A. Z. Issagulov, Sv. S. Kvon, V. Yu Kulikov, T. Kovalyova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Studying heat treatment impact on heat resisting properties of Cr-Ni – A. E. system alloy (str.382-384) engleskipdf 243 KB
Sv. Kvon, A. Issagulov, V. Kulikov, I. Medvedeva, S. Arinova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Determination of solidus and liquidus temperatures for bearing steel by thermal analysis methods (str.385-388) engleskipdf 134 KB
K. Gryc, M. Strouhalová, B. Smetana, M. Kawuloková, S. Zlá, L. Socha, K. Michalek, M. Tkadlečková, A. Kalup, P. Jonsta, M. Sušovský
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Fabrication and selected properties of multilayer Fe/Cu systems (str.389-392) engleskipdf 419 KB
M. Spilka, A. Kania, R. Nowosielski, A. Maciej
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Investigation of the effect of high strength strips steel modification with rare-earth metal (REM) (str.393-395) engleskipdf 547 KB
P. V. Kovalev, S. D. Popova, A. Z. Issagulov, V. Yu Kulikov, Sv. S. Kvon
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The rate of stable crack growth (SCG) in automotive steels sheets (str.396-398) engleskipdf 155 KB
Ľ. Ambriško, M. Cehlár, D. Marasová
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Deoxidation impact on the impurity index of heat resistant steel 40H15N7G7F2MS (str.399-401) engleskipdf 140 KB
A. Z. Issagulov, Sv. S. Kvon, V. Yu. Kulikov, D. R. Аubakirov, D. A. Issagulovа
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Influence of additives on decrease of temperature of slag flow from energy coal in wet bottom boiler (str.402-404) engleskipdf 103 KB
T. Bakalár, H. Pavolová, S. Khouri, I. Pristášová
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Finite element analysis of bond behavior in a steel reinforced concrete structure strengthened carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) strips (str.405-408) engleskipdf 244 KB
P. Pastorek, P. Novák, P. Kopas, M. Močilan
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Studying the effect of boron on heat-resistance properties of Ni-Cr alloys (str.409-411) engleskipdf 196 KB
V. Yu. Kulikov, A. Z. Issagulov, Sv. S. Kvon, Ye. A. Sidorina
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Selected properties of high velocity oxy liquid fuel (HVOLF) - sprayed nanocrystalline WC-CO INFRALLOYTM S7412 coatings modified by high energy electric pulse (str.412-414) engleskipdf 305 KB
S. Spadło, W. Depczyński, P. Młynarczyk
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Application of ceramic coating to improve abrasive wear resistance of die inserts used to press-mould stampings of refractories (str.415-418) engleskipdf 401 KB
A. W. Orłowicz, M. Mróz, M. Tupaj, B. Kupiec, L. Kozak, T. Kij
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Functional properties of coated by chemical vapour deposition sintered tool materials investigated with use of tribological tests (str.419-421) engleskipdf 279 KB
J. Mikuła, W. Grzegorzek, K. Gołombek, D. Łukowiec, M. Sroka
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Computer simulation of the aluminium extrusion process (str.422-424) engleskipdf 143 KB
A. Śliwa, W. Kwaśny, M. Sroka, R. Dziwis
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Identification and assessment of the need to improve the operation of production systems in the metal sector enterprises (str.425-428) engleskipdf 217 KB
M. Górska, R. Prusak
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Vertically integrated holdings in the system of developing the national complex of iron and steel industry of Russia (str.429-431) engleskipdf 69 KB
V. D. Sekerin, M. N. Dudin, S. V. Bank, A. E. Gorohova, Y. G. Lesnykh
Pregledni rad 		 
Zahvala recenzentima, Metalurgija 56 (2017) 1-4, 1-432  
Acknowledgement to reviewers, Metalurgija 56 (2017) 1-4, 1-432 (str.432-432) engleskipdf 61 KB
Mamuzić Ilija
Zahvala 		 
