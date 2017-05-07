Metalurgija, Vol.56 No.3-4

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Methodology of inclusions removing from steel flowing through the tundish
(str.291-293)
|
engleskipdf 264 KB
|
M. Warzecha, A. M. Hutny, P. Warzecha, T. Merder, B. Jędrysiak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Magnesite base desulfurizer of metallurgical physical chemistry research
(str.294-296)
|
engleskipdf 133 KB
|
G. D. Liu, K. Liu, F. Xing
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Multiphase flow numerical simulation of ladle bottom powder injection
(str.297-300)
|
engleskipdf 488 KB
|
W. Z. Lv, K. Liu, L. Y. Wang, Y. H. Pan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The simulation study on central porosity of 450 mm diameter steel electrode ingot
(str.301-303)
|
engleskipdf 254 KB
|
Z. S. Zhang, R. T. Zhang, M. G. Shen, G. W. Ao
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Abrasive wear resistance of a quenched and sub-zero treated high-chromium white cast iron
(str.304-306)
|
engleskipdf 226 KB
|
A. W. Orłowicz, M. Tupaj, M. Mróz, G. Wnuk, T. Kij, L. Kozak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Modeling and experimental investigation of LM26 pressure die cast process parameters using multi objective genetic algorithm (MOGA)
(str.307-310)
|
engleskipdf 304 KB
|
N. Zeelanbasha, V. Senthil, B. Sharon Sylvester, N. Balamurugan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Adaptive fuzzy control design for the molten steel level in a strip casting process
(str.311-314)
|
engleskipdf 367 KB
|
Y. J. Zhang, I. B. Wu, H. Y. Zhao, X. D. Hu, W. Y. Zhang, D. Y. Ju
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Mathematics simulation and experiments of continuous casting with strip feeding in mold
(str.315-318)
|
engleskipdf 248 KB
|
M. G. Shen, Z. S. Zang, K. P. Shu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Microstructural evolution of inconel 625 during thermal aging
(str.319-322)
|
engleskipdf 404 KB
|
S. Malej, J. Medved, B. Š. Batič, F. Tehovnik, M. Godec
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of carbides size and distribution on creep rate
(str.323-325)
|
engleskipdf 282 KB
|
B. Žužek, F. Kafexhiu, B. Podgornik, F. Vodopivec
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Vanadium micro-alloyed high strength steels for forgings
(str.326-328)
|
engleskipdf 282 KB
|
C. Zitelli, S. Mengaroni, A. Di Schino
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The effect of heat treatment conditions on the structure evolution and mechanical properties of two binary Al-Mg aluminium alloys
(str.329-332)
|
engleskipdf 183 KB
|
P. Snopiński, T. Tański, M. Sroka, M. Kremzer
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The effect of long-term impact of elevated temperature on changes in the microstructure of inconel 740H alloy
(str.333-336)
|
engleskipdf 444 KB
|
M. Sroka, A. Zieliński, A. Hernas, Z. Kania, R. Rozmus, T. Tański, A. Śliwa
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Interrupted quenching in high carbon steels for forgings
(str.337-340)
|
engleskipdf 310 KB
|
G. Napoli, S. Mengaroni, M. Rallini, L. Torre, A. Di Schino
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Controlled austempering of hammer forgings aimed at pseudo normalized microstructure directly after deformation
(str.341-344)
|
engleskipdf 264 KB
|
P. Skubisz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Contact fatigue phenomena in back-up rolls of alloyed steels
(str.345-348)
|
engleskipdf 318 KB
|
P. E. Di Nunzio, A. Di Schino
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Analysis of phase transformation in high strength low alloyed steels
(str.349-352)
|
engleskipdf 234 KB
|
A. Di Schino
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Analysis of primary creep in simulated heat affected zone (HAZ) of two 9 - 12% Cr Steel grades
(str.353-356)
|
engleskipdf 327 KB
|
F. Kafexhiu, F. Vodopivec, B. Podgornik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Testing of the shopprimer’s influence on the quality of welded joint
(str.357-360)
|
engleskipdf 250 KB
|
T. Šolić, D. Marić, Ž. Jagodić, I. Samardžić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The effect of upsetting ratio on mechanical properties for hydromechanically bulged axisymmetric components made from copper tubes
(str.361-363)
|
engleskipdf 173 KB
|
T. Miłek
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The influence of porosity on machinability of sintered fe foam elements
(str.364-366)
|
engleskipdf 192 KB
|
W. Depczyński, L. Nowakowski, P. Hepner, E. Miko
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Influence of the stands construction on the vibration of the working and backup rolls of the longitudinal-wedge mill
(str.367-370)
|
engleskipdf 179 KB
|
S. A. Mashekov, A. E. Nurtazayev, E. Z. Nugman, A. S. Mashekova, M. L. Rakhmatulin, A. I. Poleshchuk
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effects of hard chrome and MoN-coated stainless steel on wear behaviour and tool life model under two-body abrasion wear testing
(str.371-374)
|
engleskipdf 272 KB
|
P. Srisattayakul, C. Saikaew, A. Wisitsoraat
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect on the vibration of the suspension system
(str.375-378)
|
engleskipdf 288 KB
|
L. Dahil
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Studying intermetallic phase of Ni-Cr superalloy after thermal processing
(str.379-381)
|
engleskipdf 168 KB
|
A. Z. Issagulov, Sv. S. Kvon, V. Yu Kulikov, T. Kovalyova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Studying heat treatment impact on heat resisting properties of Cr-Ni – A. E. system alloy
(str.382-384)
|
engleskipdf 243 KB
|
Sv. Kvon, A. Issagulov, V. Kulikov, I. Medvedeva, S. Arinova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Determination of solidus and liquidus temperatures for bearing steel by thermal analysis methods
(str.385-388)
|
engleskipdf 134 KB
|
K. Gryc, M. Strouhalová, B. Smetana, M. Kawuloková, S. Zlá, L. Socha, K. Michalek, M. Tkadlečková, A. Kalup, P. Jonsta, M. Sušovský
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Fabrication and selected properties of multilayer Fe/Cu systems
(str.389-392)
|
engleskipdf 419 KB
|
M. Spilka, A. Kania, R. Nowosielski, A. Maciej
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Investigation of the effect of high strength strips steel modification with rare-earth metal (REM)
(str.393-395)
|
engleskipdf 547 KB
|
P. V. Kovalev, S. D. Popova, A. Z. Issagulov, V. Yu Kulikov, Sv. S. Kvon
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The rate of stable crack growth (SCG) in automotive steels sheets
(str.396-398)
|
engleskipdf 155 KB
|
Ľ. Ambriško, M. Cehlár, D. Marasová
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Deoxidation impact on the impurity index of heat resistant steel 40H15N7G7F2MS
(str.399-401)
|
engleskipdf 140 KB
|
A. Z. Issagulov, Sv. S. Kvon, V. Yu. Kulikov, D. R. Аubakirov, D. A. Issagulovа
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Influence of additives on decrease of temperature of slag flow from energy coal in wet bottom boiler
(str.402-404)
|
engleskipdf 103 KB
|
T. Bakalár, H. Pavolová, S. Khouri, I. Pristášová
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Finite element analysis of bond behavior in a steel reinforced concrete structure strengthened carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) strips
(str.405-408)
|
engleskipdf 244 KB
|
P. Pastorek, P. Novák, P. Kopas, M. Močilan
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Studying the effect of boron on heat-resistance properties of Ni-Cr alloys
(str.409-411)
|
engleskipdf 196 KB
|
V. Yu. Kulikov, A. Z. Issagulov, Sv. S. Kvon, Ye. A. Sidorina
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Selected properties of high velocity oxy liquid fuel (HVOLF) - sprayed nanocrystalline WC-CO INFRALLOYTM S7412 coatings modified by high energy electric pulse
(str.412-414)
|
engleskipdf 305 KB
|
S. Spadło, W. Depczyński, P. Młynarczyk
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Application of ceramic coating to improve abrasive wear resistance of die inserts used to press-mould stampings of refractories
(str.415-418)
|
engleskipdf 401 KB
|
A. W. Orłowicz, M. Mróz, M. Tupaj, B. Kupiec, L. Kozak, T. Kij
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Functional properties of coated by chemical vapour deposition sintered tool materials investigated with use of tribological tests
(str.419-421)
|
engleskipdf 279 KB
|
J. Mikuła, W. Grzegorzek, K. Gołombek, D. Łukowiec, M. Sroka
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Computer simulation of the aluminium extrusion process
(str.422-424)
|
engleskipdf 143 KB
|
A. Śliwa, W. Kwaśny, M. Sroka, R. Dziwis
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Identification and assessment of the need to improve the operation of production systems in the metal sector enterprises
(str.425-428)
|
engleskipdf 217 KB
|
M. Górska, R. Prusak
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Vertically integrated holdings in the system of developing the national complex of iron and steel industry of Russia
(str.429-431)
|
engleskipdf 69 KB
|
V. D. Sekerin, M. N. Dudin, S. V. Bank, A. E. Gorohova, Y. G. Lesnykh
Pregledni rad
|
|
Zahvala recenzentima, Metalurgija 56 (2017) 1-4, 1-432
|
|
Acknowledgement to reviewers, Metalurgija 56 (2017) 1-4, 1-432
(str.432-432)
|
engleskipdf 61 KB
|
Mamuzić Ilija
Zahvala
|