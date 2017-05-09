hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Tourism and hospitality management, Vol.14 No.1

Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2008.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 09.05.2017.
Sadržaj
Informal education for management in health tourism (str.1-12) engleskipdf 156 KB
Ognjen Bakic, Eva Hrabovski-Tomic
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
English in tourism: a sociolinguistic perspective (str.13-22) engleskipdf 149 KB
Renata Fox
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Implication of employee's perception of the role and activity of the human resources department in Romanian tourism & hospitality industry (str.23-36) engleskipdf 170 KB
Maria-Madela Abrudan
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Company competitiveness and competitive advantages in tourism and hospitality (str.37-50) engleskipdf 178 KB
Vinka Cetinski, Ines Milohnic
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Organizational silence: a survey on employees working in a chain hotel (str.51-68) engleskipdf 293 KB
Rüya Ehtiyar, Melek Yanardağ
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Determinants of professional careers of bachelor's degree graduates - the Faculty of tourism and recreation (str.69-78) engleskipdf 255 KB
Elzbieta Podoska-Filipowicz, Andrzej Michalski
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Contents and assessment of basic tourism resources (str.79-94) engleskipdf 235 KB
Rade Knezevic
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
A survey of tourism management attitudes to renewable energy supply in Primorsko-Goranska county (Croatia) (str.95-104) engleskipdf 209 KB
Rade Knezevic, Leo Vicic
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Lifelong learning in restaurant business (str.105-114) engleskipdf 147 KB
Gabriela Rakicevik, Sofronija Miladinoski, Jagoda Strezoska
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The role of education in Romania's tourism sector: from level descriptors to learning outcomes (str.115-128) engleskipdf 301 KB
Ana Ispas
Pregledni rad 		 
The implementation of the "Bologna process" into the subject of animation in tourism, as a significant part of the hotel industry products promotion (str.129-140) engleskipdf 187 KB
Andjelija Ivkov, Igor Stamenkovic
Pregledni rad 		 
Competence model in education and training process (str.141-152) engleskipdf 169 KB
Darko Kovac
Pregledni rad 		 
Some aspects regarding tourism and youth's mobility (str.153-164) engleskipdf 306 KB
Claudia Moisă
Pregledni rad 		 
The role of advertisements in ESP teaching (str.165-169) engleskipdf 188 KB
Irina Petrovska
Pregledni rad 		 
Life-long learning strategies in tourism and hotel industry (str.171-184) engleskipdf 174 KB
Veljko Trivun, Vanja Kenjic, Fatima Mahmutcehajic
Pregledni rad 		 
Trends and the need for new professions and forms of education in tourism and hotel management (str.199-209) engleskipdf 220 KB
Vidoje Vujic, Emira Becic, Kristina Crnjar
Pregledni rad 		 
Dragan Magas: Destination Management - Models and Techniques, Faculty of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Opatija, 2008; Borislav Simundic: Foodstuffs - Nutrition and Health, Faculty of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Opatija, 2008 (str.211-214) engleskipdf 906 KB
Dora Smolčić Jurdana, Greta Krešić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Reviewers (str.215-216) engleskipdf 546 KB
Ostalo  
