Tourism and hospitality management, Vol.14 No.1

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Informal education for management in health tourism
(str.1-12)
|
engleskipdf 156 KB
|
Ognjen Bakic, Eva Hrabovski-Tomic
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
English in tourism: a sociolinguistic perspective
(str.13-22)
|
engleskipdf 149 KB
|
Renata Fox
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Implication of employee's perception of the role and activity of the human resources department in Romanian tourism & hospitality industry
(str.23-36)
|
engleskipdf 170 KB
|
Maria-Madela Abrudan
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Company competitiveness and competitive advantages in tourism and hospitality
(str.37-50)
|
engleskipdf 178 KB
|
Vinka Cetinski, Ines Milohnic
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Organizational silence: a survey on employees working in a chain hotel
(str.51-68)
|
engleskipdf 293 KB
|
Rüya Ehtiyar, Melek Yanardağ
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Determinants of professional careers of bachelor's degree graduates - the Faculty of tourism and recreation
(str.69-78)
|
engleskipdf 255 KB
|
Elzbieta Podoska-Filipowicz, Andrzej Michalski
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Contents and assessment of basic tourism resources
(str.79-94)
|
engleskipdf 235 KB
|
Rade Knezevic
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
A survey of tourism management attitudes to renewable energy supply in Primorsko-Goranska county (Croatia)
(str.95-104)
|
engleskipdf 209 KB
|
Rade Knezevic, Leo Vicic
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Lifelong learning in restaurant business
(str.105-114)
|
engleskipdf 147 KB
|
Gabriela Rakicevik, Sofronija Miladinoski, Jagoda Strezoska
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The role of education in Romania's tourism sector: from level descriptors to learning outcomes
(str.115-128)
|
engleskipdf 301 KB
|
Ana Ispas
Pregledni rad
|
|
The implementation of the "Bologna process" into the subject of animation in tourism, as a significant part of the hotel industry products promotion
(str.129-140)
|
engleskipdf 187 KB
|
Andjelija Ivkov, Igor Stamenkovic
Pregledni rad
|
|
Competence model in education and training process
(str.141-152)
|
engleskipdf 169 KB
|
Darko Kovac
Pregledni rad
|
|
Some aspects regarding tourism and youth's mobility
(str.153-164)
|
engleskipdf 306 KB
|
Claudia Moisă
Pregledni rad
|
|
The role of advertisements in ESP teaching
(str.165-169)
|
engleskipdf 188 KB
|
Irina Petrovska
Pregledni rad
|
|
Life-long learning strategies in tourism and hotel industry
(str.171-184)
|
engleskipdf 174 KB
|
Veljko Trivun, Vanja Kenjic, Fatima Mahmutcehajic
Pregledni rad
|
|
Trends and the need for new professions and forms of education in tourism and hotel management
(str.199-209)
|
engleskipdf 220 KB
|
Vidoje Vujic, Emira Becic, Kristina Crnjar
Pregledni rad
|
|
Dragan Magas: Destination Management - Models and Techniques, Faculty of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Opatija, 2008; Borislav Simundic: Foodstuffs - Nutrition and Health, Faculty of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Opatija, 2008
(str.211-214)
|
engleskipdf 906 KB
|
Dora Smolčić Jurdana, Greta Krešić
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Reviewers
(str.215-216)
|
engleskipdf 546 KB
|
Ostalo
|