Tourism and hospitality management, Vol.13 No.3

Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 2007.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 09.05.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Logistics and logistics processes in a tourism destination (str.531-546) engleskipdf 606 KB
Edna Mrnjavac, Sasa Ivanovic
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Tourism product differentiation strategy in the Zante island based on thematic routes and the use of information communication technology (str.547-556) engleskipdf 572 KB
Panayiotis Curtis, John Mylonakis, Takis Ktenidis
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Prerequisites to the success of hotel products (str.557-570) engleskipdf 585 KB
Vlado Galicic, Slobodan Ivanovic
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The role of logistics information system in the business-decision process (str.571-582) engleskipdf 544 KB
Vlado Galicic, Ljubica Pilepic
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
International logistics in flight catering (str.583-594) engleskipdf 440 KB
Slobodan Ivanovic, Vidoje Vujic
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Logistics processes in a tourism destination (str.595-606) engleskipdf 527 KB
Zoran Ivanovic, Tea Baldigara
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The role of carrying capacity within conceptual framework of contemporary tourism (str.607-614) engleskipdf 314 KB
Dobrica Jovicic, Vanja Ivanovic
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Tourism destination management company (DMC): a central actor of a destination as a milieu (str.615-626) engleskipdf 541 KB
Dragan Magas, Lorena Basan
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Intelligent transportation systems in improving traffic flow in tourism destinations (str.627-636) engleskipdf 380 KB
Edna Mrnjavac, Robert Marsanic
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The procurement process in the hotel industry (str.637-642) engleskipdf 240 KB
Nadia Pavia, Sasa Ivanovic
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Managing information and intellectual capital in the development concept of tourism destinations (str.643-650) engleskipdf 333 KB
Nadia Pavia, Christian Stipanovic
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
PPP in Croatian tourism: chance for Croatian family hotels (str.651-664) engleskipdf 687 KB
Marko Peric, Maja Niksic
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The impact of globalization on supply and demand in the cruise industry (str.665-680) engleskipdf 794 KB
Doris Perucic
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The hotel enterprise: a business system of project business on the tourism business market (str.681-692) engleskipdf 353 KB
Branka Berc Radisic, Lorena Basan
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The present position and future prospects of the German language in Croatian tourism (str.693-700) engleskipdf 218 KB
Nevenka Blazevic, Maja Blazevic
Pregledni rad 		 
Town-maritime passenger port interface in the Republic of Croatia - basic factor of their successful development (str.701-710) engleskipdf 271 KB
Alen Jugovic
Pregledni rad 		 
The future of languages for special purposes in the era of progressing management (str.711-724) engleskipdf 343 KB
Suzana Jurin
Pregledni rad 		 
The logistics of selling a destination's tourism product (str.725-732) engleskipdf 217 KB
Branka Berc Radisic, Lorena Basan
Pregledni rad 		 
Croatian tourism web site as text type (str.733-746) engleskipdf 393 KB
Brigita Bosnar-Valkovic, Anamarija Gjuran-Coha
Pregledni rad 		 
Foreign capital in the development of Croatian tourism (str.747-758) engleskipdf 375 KB
Ana Vizjak, Daniela Gracan, Marinela Krstinic Nizic
Pregledni rad 		 
Optimal combination of marketing instruments as a basis for tourist destination strategic management (str.759-774) engleskipdf 392 KB
Ivo Zupanovic
Pregledni rad 		 
Book review: Tourism in the economic system (Branko Blazevic) (str.775-778) engleskipdf 125 KB
Vladimir Stipetic
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
