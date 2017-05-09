Tourism and hospitality management, Vol.13 No.3

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Logistics and logistics processes in a tourism destination
(str.531-546)
|
engleskipdf 606 KB
|
Edna Mrnjavac, Sasa Ivanovic
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Tourism product differentiation strategy in the Zante island based on thematic routes and the use of information communication technology
(str.547-556)
|
engleskipdf 572 KB
|
Panayiotis Curtis, John Mylonakis, Takis Ktenidis
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Prerequisites to the success of hotel products
(str.557-570)
|
engleskipdf 585 KB
|
Vlado Galicic, Slobodan Ivanovic
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The role of logistics information system in the business-decision process
(str.571-582)
|
engleskipdf 544 KB
|
Vlado Galicic, Ljubica Pilepic
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
International logistics in flight catering
(str.583-594)
|
engleskipdf 440 KB
|
Slobodan Ivanovic, Vidoje Vujic
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Logistics processes in a tourism destination
(str.595-606)
|
engleskipdf 527 KB
|
Zoran Ivanovic, Tea Baldigara
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The role of carrying capacity within conceptual framework of contemporary tourism
(str.607-614)
|
engleskipdf 314 KB
|
Dobrica Jovicic, Vanja Ivanovic
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Tourism destination management company (DMC): a central actor of a destination as a milieu
(str.615-626)
|
engleskipdf 541 KB
|
Dragan Magas, Lorena Basan
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Intelligent transportation systems in improving traffic flow in tourism destinations
(str.627-636)
|
engleskipdf 380 KB
|
Edna Mrnjavac, Robert Marsanic
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The procurement process in the hotel industry
(str.637-642)
|
engleskipdf 240 KB
|
Nadia Pavia, Sasa Ivanovic
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Managing information and intellectual capital in the development concept of tourism destinations
(str.643-650)
|
engleskipdf 333 KB
|
Nadia Pavia, Christian Stipanovic
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
PPP in Croatian tourism: chance for Croatian family hotels
(str.651-664)
|
engleskipdf 687 KB
|
Marko Peric, Maja Niksic
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The impact of globalization on supply and demand in the cruise industry
(str.665-680)
|
engleskipdf 794 KB
|
Doris Perucic
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The hotel enterprise: a business system of project business on the tourism business market
(str.681-692)
|
engleskipdf 353 KB
|
Branka Berc Radisic, Lorena Basan
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The present position and future prospects of the German language in Croatian tourism
(str.693-700)
|
engleskipdf 218 KB
|
Nevenka Blazevic, Maja Blazevic
Pregledni rad
|
|
Town-maritime passenger port interface in the Republic of Croatia - basic factor of their successful development
(str.701-710)
|
engleskipdf 271 KB
|
Alen Jugovic
Pregledni rad
|
|
The future of languages for special purposes in the era of progressing management
(str.711-724)
|
engleskipdf 343 KB
|
Suzana Jurin
Pregledni rad
|
|
The logistics of selling a destination's tourism product
(str.725-732)
|
engleskipdf 217 KB
|
Branka Berc Radisic, Lorena Basan
Pregledni rad
|
|
Croatian tourism web site as text type
(str.733-746)
|
engleskipdf 393 KB
|
Brigita Bosnar-Valkovic, Anamarija Gjuran-Coha
Pregledni rad
|
|
Foreign capital in the development of Croatian tourism
(str.747-758)
|
engleskipdf 375 KB
|
Ana Vizjak, Daniela Gracan, Marinela Krstinic Nizic
Pregledni rad
|
|
Optimal combination of marketing instruments as a basis for tourist destination strategic management
(str.759-774)
|
engleskipdf 392 KB
|
Ivo Zupanovic
Pregledni rad
|
|
Book review: Tourism in the economic system (Branko Blazevic)
(str.775-778)
|
engleskipdf 125 KB
|
Vladimir Stipetic
Recenzija, Prikaz
|