Engineering Review : Međunarodni časopis namijenjen publiciranju originalnih istraživanja s aspekta analize konstrukcija, materijala i novih tehnologija u području strojarstva, brodogradnje, temeljnih tehničkih znanosti, elektrotehnike, računarstva i građevinarstva, Vol.37 No.2

Datum izdavanja: Svibanj 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 16.05.2017.
Research on the deformation behavior of reinforced concrete composite shear walls with concealed bracings based on performance (str.111-121) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Dan Zhang, Zhong Tao, Lei Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Numerical investigation and experimental validation of heat transfer in a small size shell and tube heat exchanger (str.122-133) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Mateo Kirinčić, Anica Trp, Kristian Lenić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Direct monitoring methods of overhead line conductor temperature (str.134-146) engleskiPDF 842 KB
Alen Pavlinic, Vitomir Komen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Study on the dynamic damage evolution during coal seam pulse water infusion (str.147-154) engleskiPDF 871 KB
Junqing Meng
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Suppressing the vortex-induced vibration of a bridge deck via suction (str.155-164) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Shi-Bo Tao, Aiping Tang, Ketong Liu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A novel radar signal recognition method based on a deep restricted Boltzmann machine (str.165-171) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Dongqing Zhou, Xing Wang, Yuanrong Tian, Ruijia Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Concrete crack potential predictions with the aid of a novel plastic ring, electrical resistivity and setting time (str.172-177) engleskiPDF 842 KB
Samaila Muazu, Wei Xiaosheng
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Developing dynamic maximal covering location problem considering capacitated facilities and solving it using hill climbing and genetic algorithm (str.178-193) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Jafar Bagherinejad, Mehdi Seifbarghy, Mahnaz Shoeib
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of the positive forces exhibiting on the mooring line of composite-type sea cage (str.194-200) engleskiPDF 903 KB
Wei He, Chunliu Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Computational aerodynamic performance of mixed-flow turbine blade design (str.201-213) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Zine Khelloufi Omar, Hamel Mohammed, Hamidou Mohamed Kamel
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Variation characteristics of anchor’s dynamic testing signal on the conditions of tensile load (str.214-221) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Bing Sun, Songqiuyang Zhang, Sheng Zeng, Deng Yuan, Zhanping Liang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Environmental impact of sewage sludge ash assessed through leaching (str.222-234) engleskiPDF 655 KB
Domagoj Nakić, Dražen Vouk, Shane Donatello, Aleksandra Anić Vučinić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Study on SiCp/6063Al composites laser welding process with Al75Cu20Ti5 foil interlayer (str.235-242) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Dongfeng Cheng, Peng Wang, Jitai Niu, Zeng Gao
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
