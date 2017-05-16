Engineering Review : Međunarodni časopis namijenjen publiciranju originalnih istraživanja s aspekta analize konstrukcija, materijala i novih tehnologija u području strojarstva, brodogradnje, temeljnih tehničkih znanosti, elektrotehnike, računarstva i građevinarstva, Vol.37 No.2

|Sadržaj
Research on the deformation behavior of reinforced concrete composite shear walls with concealed bracings based on performance
(str.111-121)
engleskiPDF 1 MB
Dan Zhang, Zhong Tao, Lei Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Numerical investigation and experimental validation of heat transfer in a small size shell and tube heat exchanger
(str.122-133)
engleskiPDF 2 MB
Mateo Kirinčić, Anica Trp, Kristian Lenić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Direct monitoring methods of overhead line conductor temperature
(str.134-146)
engleskiPDF 842 KB
Alen Pavlinic, Vitomir Komen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Study on the dynamic damage evolution during coal seam pulse water infusion
(str.147-154)
engleskiPDF 871 KB
Junqing Meng
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Suppressing the vortex-induced vibration of a bridge deck via suction
(str.155-164)
engleskiPDF 2 MB
Shi-Bo Tao, Aiping Tang, Ketong Liu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A novel radar signal recognition method based on a deep restricted Boltzmann machine
(str.165-171)
engleskiPDF 1 MB
Dongqing Zhou, Xing Wang, Yuanrong Tian, Ruijia Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Concrete crack potential predictions with the aid of a novel plastic ring, electrical resistivity and setting time
(str.172-177)
engleskiPDF 842 KB
Samaila Muazu, Wei Xiaosheng
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Developing dynamic maximal covering location problem considering capacitated facilities and solving it using hill climbing and genetic algorithm
(str.178-193)
engleskiPDF 2 MB
Jafar Bagherinejad, Mehdi Seifbarghy, Mahnaz Shoeib
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Analysis of the positive forces exhibiting on the mooring line of composite-type sea cage
(str.194-200)
engleskiPDF 903 KB
Wei He, Chunliu Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Computational aerodynamic performance of mixed-flow turbine blade design
(str.201-213)
engleskiPDF 2 MB
Zine Khelloufi Omar, Hamel Mohammed, Hamidou Mohamed Kamel
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Variation characteristics of anchor’s dynamic testing signal on the conditions of tensile load
(str.214-221)
engleskiPDF 1 MB
Bing Sun, Songqiuyang Zhang, Sheng Zeng, Deng Yuan, Zhanping Liang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Environmental impact of sewage sludge ash assessed through leaching
(str.222-234)
engleskiPDF 655 KB
Domagoj Nakić, Dražen Vouk, Shane Donatello, Aleksandra Anić Vučinić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Study on SiCp/6063Al composites laser welding process with Al75Cu20Ti5 foil interlayer
(str.235-242)
engleskiPDF 1 MB
Dongfeng Cheng, Peng Wang, Jitai Niu, Zeng Gao
Izvorni znanstveni članak
