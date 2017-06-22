Glasnik matematički, Vol.52 No.1

|Sadržaj
Geometric progressions on elliptic curves
(str.1-10)
engleskipdf 120 KB
Abdoul Aziz Ciss, Dustin Moody
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Brocard-Ramanujan-type equation with Lucas and associated Lucas sequences
(str.11-21)
engleskipdf 140 KB
Istvan Pink, Marton Szikszai
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Diophantine triples with values in the sequences of Fibonacci and Lucas numbers
(str.23-43)
engleskipdf 180 KB
Florian Luca, Augustine O. Munagi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
On sequences of consecutive squares on elliptic curves
(str.45-52)
engleskipdf 107 KB
Mohamed Kamel, Mohammad Sadek
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Twisted sl(3,C)˜-modules and combinatorial identities
(str.53-77)
engleskipdf 228 KB
Ivica Siladić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Quasi-particle bases of principal subspaces of the affine Lie algebra of type G2(1)
(str.79-98)
engleskipdf 200 KB
Marijana Butorac
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Finite nonabelian p-groups of exponent >p with a small number of maximal abelian subgroups of exponent >p
(str.99-105)
engleskipdf 104 KB
Zvonimir Janko
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A remark on global W^1,p bounds for harmonic functions with Lipschitz boundary values
(str.107-113)
engleskipdf 114 KB
Nikos Katzourakis
Izvorni znanstveni članak
On a new class of functional spaces with application to the velocity averaging
(str.115-130)
engleskipdf 190 KB
Martin Lazar, Darko Mitrović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Dual frames compensating for erasures
(str.131-146)
engleskipdf 161 KB
Ljiljana Arambašić, Damir Bakić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Suzuki fixed point theorem for generalized multivalued mappings on metric-like spaces
(str.147-161)
engleskipdf 135 KB
Hassen Aydi, Abdelbasset Felhi, Slah Sahmim
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Common fixed point theorems for a family of multivalued F-contractions with an application to solve a system of integral equations
(str.163-177)
engleskipdf 157 KB
Tayyab Kamran, Fahimuddin, Muhammad Usman Ali
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Generalized suspension theorem in extension theory
(str.179-183)
engleskipdf 93 KB
Leonard R. Rubin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Approximate maps characterizing injectivity and surjectivity of maps
(str.185-203)
engleskipdf 178 KB
Takahisa Miyata
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Corrigendum to "The ideal theory in quotients of commutative semirings"
(str.205-206)
engleskipdf 55 KB
Shahabaddin Ebrahimi Atani, Saboura Dolati Pish Hesari, Mehdi Khoramdel
Izvorni znanstveni članak
