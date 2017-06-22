hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Glasnik matematički, Vol.52 No.1

Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 22.06.2017.
Geometric progressions on elliptic curves (str.1-10)
Abdoul Aziz Ciss, Dustin Moody
A Brocard-Ramanujan-type equation with Lucas and associated Lucas sequences (str.11-21)
Istvan Pink, Marton Szikszai
Diophantine triples with values in the sequences of Fibonacci and Lucas numbers (str.23-43)
Florian Luca, Augustine O. Munagi
On sequences of consecutive squares on elliptic curves (str.45-52)
Mohamed Kamel, Mohammad Sadek
Twisted sl(3,C)˜-modules and combinatorial identities (str.53-77)
Ivica Siladić
Quasi-particle bases of principal subspaces of the affine Lie algebra of type G2(1) (str.79-98)
Marijana Butorac
Finite nonabelian p-groups of exponent >p with a small number of maximal abelian subgroups of exponent >p (str.99-105)
Zvonimir Janko
A remark on global W^1,p bounds for harmonic functions with Lipschitz boundary values (str.107-113)
Nikos Katzourakis
On a new class of functional spaces with application to the velocity averaging (str.115-130)
Martin Lazar, Darko Mitrović
Dual frames compensating for erasures (str.131-146)
Ljiljana Arambašić, Damir Bakić
A Suzuki fixed point theorem for generalized multivalued mappings on metric-like spaces (str.147-161)
Hassen Aydi, Abdelbasset Felhi, Slah Sahmim
Common fixed point theorems for a family of multivalued F-contractions with an application to solve a system of integral equations (str.163-177)
Tayyab Kamran, Fahimuddin, Muhammad Usman Ali
Generalized suspension theorem in extension theory (str.179-183)
Leonard R. Rubin
Approximate maps characterizing injectivity and surjectivity of maps (str.185-203)
Takahisa Miyata
Corrigendum to "The ideal theory in quotients of commutative semirings" (str.205-206)
Shahabaddin Ebrahimi Atani, Saboura Dolati Pish Hesari, Mehdi Khoramdel
