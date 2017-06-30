hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Turizam : međunarodni znanstveno-stručni časopis, Vol.65 No.2

Turizam : međunarodni znanstveno-stručni časopis,Vol.65 No.2
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 30.06.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Understanding the role of risk (perception) in destination choice: A literature review and synthesis (str.138-155) engleskipdf 199 KB
Marion Karl, Jürgen Schmude
Pregledni rad 		 
Māori female entrepreneurship in tourism industry (str.156-172) engleskipdf 236 KB
Alina Zapalska, Dallas Brozik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Stakeholders' perceptions & attitudes towards tourism development in a mature destination (str.173-186) engleskipdf 166 KB
Faizan Ali, Kashif Hussain, Vikneswaran Nair, Pradeep Kumar Nair
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Comparing the temporal changes of airfares on online travel agency websites and metasearch engines (str.187-203) engleskipdf 354 KB
Gábor Dudás, Lajos Boros, György Vida
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
A study of the uniformity of the USALI methodology in Spain and Catalonia (str.204-217) engleskipdf 135 KB
Fernando Campa-Planas, Lucía-Clara Banchieri, Nicole Kalemba
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Diaspora tourism: The case of Timor-Leste (str.218-233) engleskipdf 234 KB
Manuel Vong, Patricia Pinto, João Albino Silva
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The impact of national culture on the adoption of e-tourism in Egyptian tourism companies (str.234-246) engleskipdf 207 KB
Marwa Magdy Ghanem, Soad Omran Mansour, Heba Adel
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Enhancing destination image on tourism brochure of Barru Regency Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia: A tourism discourse perspective (str.247-257) engleskipdf 163 KB
Muhammad Arfin Muhammad Salim
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Top 20 archaeological destinations in Croatia (str.258-258) engleskipdf 79 KB
Tomislav Hitrec
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
4th Mediterranean Tourism Forum (MTF), St. Julian, Malta (str.259-260) engleskipdf 454 KB
T. Eterović Čubrilo
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Posjeta: 2.044 *