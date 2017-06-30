Turizam : međunarodni znanstveno-stručni časopis, Vol.65 No.2

|
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2017.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 30.06.2017.
Understanding the role of risk (perception) in destination choice: A literature review and synthesis
(str.138-155)
engleskipdf 199 KB
Marion Karl, Jürgen Schmude
Pregledni rad
Māori female entrepreneurship in tourism industry
(str.156-172)
engleskipdf 236 KB
Alina Zapalska, Dallas Brozik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Stakeholders' perceptions & attitudes towards tourism development in a mature destination
(str.173-186)
engleskipdf 166 KB
Faizan Ali, Kashif Hussain, Vikneswaran Nair, Pradeep Kumar Nair
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Comparing the temporal changes of airfares on online travel agency websites and metasearch engines
(str.187-203)
engleskipdf 354 KB
Gábor Dudás, Lajos Boros, György Vida
Prethodno priopćenje
A study of the uniformity of the USALI methodology in Spain and Catalonia
(str.204-217)
engleskipdf 135 KB
Fernando Campa-Planas, Lucía-Clara Banchieri, Nicole Kalemba
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Diaspora tourism: The case of Timor-Leste
(str.218-233)
engleskipdf 234 KB
Manuel Vong, Patricia Pinto, João Albino Silva
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The impact of national culture on the adoption of e-tourism in Egyptian tourism companies
(str.234-246)
engleskipdf 207 KB
Marwa Magdy Ghanem, Soad Omran Mansour, Heba Adel
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Enhancing destination image on tourism brochure of Barru Regency Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia: A tourism discourse perspective
(str.247-257)
engleskipdf 163 KB
Muhammad Arfin Muhammad Salim
Prethodno priopćenje
Top 20 archaeological destinations in Croatia
(str.258-258)
engleskipdf 79 KB
Tomislav Hitrec
Recenzija, Prikaz
4th Mediterranean Tourism Forum (MTF), St. Julian, Malta
(str.259-260)
engleskipdf 454 KB
T. Eterović Čubrilo
Recenzija, Prikaz
