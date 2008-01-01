hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

International Journal for Engineering Modelling, Vol. 21 No. 1-4, 2008.

Datum izdavanja: studenoga 2009.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 20. 7. 2020.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Recent developments in nonlinear shell theory with finite rotations and finite deformations (str.1-14) engleskipdf 442 KB
Adnan Ibrahimbegović, Boštjan Brank
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Mathematical formulation of the space curvature of the tendon in the PC structures (str.15-22) engleskipdf 259 KB
Mirela Galić, Pavao Marović, Željana Nikolić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Economic order quantity under retailer partial trade credit in two-echelon supply chain (str.23-31) engleskipdf 127 KB
Yung-Fu Huang, Yu-Cheng Tu, Hung-Fu Huang, Yale Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Response spectrum of the Jugo wind force (str.33-41) hrvatskipdf 367 KB
Ante Mihanović, Željana Nikolić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Trajectory planning of jumping over an obstacle for one-legged jumping robot (str.43-55) engleskipdf 640 KB
Zhaohong Xu, Tiansheng Lu, Xuyang Wang, Fang Ling
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Automatic generation and verification of railway interlocking control tables using FSM and NuSMV (str.57-63) engleskipdf 223 KB
Ahmad Mirabadi, Mohammad Bemani Yazdi
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
A plug and play model for JINI based on-line relay control for power system protection (str.65-68) engleskipdf 65 KB
Kannan Nithiyananthan, Velimuthu Ramachandran
Stručni rad 		 
Posjeta: 0 *