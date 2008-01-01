International Journal for Engineering Modelling, Vol. 21 No. 1-4, 2008.

|
Datum izdavanja: studenoga 2009.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 20. 7. 2020.
|Puni tekst
Recent developments in nonlinear shell theory with finite rotations and finite deformations
(str.1-14)
engleskipdf 442 KB
Adnan Ibrahimbegović, Boštjan Brank
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Mathematical formulation of the space curvature of the tendon in the PC structures
(str.15-22)
engleskipdf 259 KB
Mirela Galić, Pavao Marović, Željana Nikolić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Economic order quantity under retailer partial trade credit in two-echelon supply chain
(str.23-31)
engleskipdf 127 KB
Yung-Fu Huang, Yu-Cheng Tu, Hung-Fu Huang, Yale Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Response spectrum of the Jugo wind force
(str.33-41)
hrvatskipdf 367 KB
Ante Mihanović, Željana Nikolić
Prethodno priopćenje
Trajectory planning of jumping over an obstacle for one-legged jumping robot
(str.43-55)
engleskipdf 640 KB
Zhaohong Xu, Tiansheng Lu, Xuyang Wang, Fang Ling
Prethodno priopćenje
Automatic generation and verification of railway interlocking control tables using FSM and NuSMV
(str.57-63)
engleskipdf 223 KB
Ahmad Mirabadi, Mohammad Bemani Yazdi
Prethodno priopćenje
A plug and play model for JINI based on-line relay control for power system protection
(str.65-68)
engleskipdf 65 KB
Kannan Nithiyananthan, Velimuthu Ramachandran
Stručni rad
