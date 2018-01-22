hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Acta Pharmaceutica, Vol.67 No.4

Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 22.01.2018.
Sadržaj
Alkyl polyglucoside vs. ethoxylated surfactant- based microemulsions as vehicles for two poorly water-soluble drugs: physicochemical characterization and in vivo skin performance (str.415-439) engleskipdf 1 MB
NATAŠA Z. BUBIĆ PAJIĆ, MARIJA N. TODOSIJEVIĆ, GORDANA M. VULETA, NEBOJŠA D. CEKIĆ, VLADIMIR D. DOBRIČIĆ, SONJA R. VUČEN, BOJAN R. ČALIJA, MILICA Ž. LUKIĆ, TANJA M. ILIĆ, SNEŽANA D. SAVIĆ
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Sustained release biodegradable solid lipid microparticles: Formulation, evaluation and statistical optimization by response surface methodology (str.441-461) engleskipdf 2 MB
MUHAMMAD HANIF, HAFEEZ ULLAH KHAN, SAMINA AFZAL, ASIF MAHMOOD, SAFIRAH MAHEEN, KHURRAM AFZAL, NABILA IQBAL, MEHWISH ANDLEEB, NAZAR ABBAS
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Spectrophotometric method for simultaneous determination of valsartan and substances from the group of statins in binary mixtures (str.463-478) engleskipdf 1 MB
MARIUSZ STOLARCZYK, ANNA APOLA, ANNA MAŚLANKA, ANNA KWIECIEŃ, WŁODZIMIERZ OPOKA
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Gastroprotective effects of the isopropanol extract of Artemisia princeps and its gastroretentive floating tablets on gastric mucosal injury (str.479-494) engleskipdf 776 KB
JOO-IL KIM, SANG-WOOK PARK, JHONG-JAE LIM, SE-IL SOHN, JI-SUN SHIN, SANG CHEOL PARK, YOUNG PYO JANG, EUN KYOUNG CHUNG, HONG-WOO LEE, KYUNG-TAE LEE
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis and cytotoxicity evaluation of thiazole derivatives obtained from 2-amino-4,5,6,7-tetrahydrobenzo[b]thiophene-3-carbonitrile (str.495-510) engleskipdf 504 KB
RAFAT M. MOHAREB, AMIRA E. M. ABDALLAH, EBTSAM A. AHMED
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Solving manufacturing problems for L-carnitine-L-tartrate to improve likelihood of successful product scale-up (str.511-525) engleskipdf 870 KB
ALIAA A. BADAWI, MAHMOUD M. HEGAZY, DINA LOUIS, MOHAMMED A. ELDEGWY
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis and evaluation of antitumor activity of new 4-substituted thieno[3,2-d]-pyrimidine and thienotriazolopyrimidine derivatives (str.527-542) engleskipdf 462 KB
HEND N. HAFEZ, ABDEL-RHMAN B. A. EL-GAZZAR
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Evaluation of immunomodulatory effects of lamotrigine in BALB/c mice (str.543-555) engleskipdf 495 KB
EMAN Y. ABU-RISH, SHADA Y. ELHAYEK, YEHIA S. MOHAMED, ISLAM HAMAD, YASSER BUSTANJI
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A study on blocking store-operated Ca2+ entry in pulmonary arterial smooth muscle cells with xyloketals from marine fungi (str.557-567) engleskipdf 879 KB
JIE-BIN ZHOU, YING-YING SUN, YING-LIN ZHENG, CHU-QIN YU, HUA-QING LIN, JI-YAN PANG
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Influence of plasma on the physical properties of the ointments with quercetin (str.569-578) engleskipdf 1001 KB
BEATA SZULC-MUSIOŁ, BARBARA DOLIŃSKA, JUSTYNA KOŁODZIEJSKA, FLORIAN RYSZKA
Kratko priopćenje 		 
