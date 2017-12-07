hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems, Vol.5 No.4

Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems,Vol.5 No.4
Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 07.12.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
A Resilience Engineering Approach for Sustainable Safety in Green Construction (str.480-495) engleskipdf 1 MB
Lucio V. Rosa, Josué E. M. França, Assed N. Haddad, Paulo V. R. Carvalho
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Building Regulations Related to Energy and Water in Indian Hill Towns (str.496-508) engleskipdf 1 MB
Ashwani Kumar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Role of Organic and Inorganic Amendments in Carbon Sequestration and Immobilization of Heavy Metals in Degraded Soils (str.509-517) engleskipdf 229 KB
Agnieszka Placek, Anna Grobelak, Joanna Hiller, Wioleta Stępień, Paulina Jelonek, Marta Jaskulak, Malgorzata Kacprzak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Numerical Investigation of Injection Timing Influence on Fuel Slip and Influence of Compression Ratio on Knock Occurrence in Conventional Dual Fuel Engine (str.518-532) engleskipdf 3 MB
Mario Sremec, Ivan Taritaš, Momir Sjerić, Darko Kozarac
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Development of a Basic Rate of Household Energy Consumption Considering Usage Time and Quantity of Consumer Durables (str.533-545) engleskipdf 888 KB
Takuto Inaba, Tomohiro Tabata, Tsai Peii
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Addressing Concerns Related to the Use of Ethanol-Blended Fuels in Marine Vehicles (str.546-559) engleskipdf 2 MB
Gregory W. Davis
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Steam Utility Network Model for the Evaluation of Heat Integration Retrofits – A Case Study of an Oil Refinery (str.560-578) engleskipdf 757 KB
Sofie Marton, Elin Svensson, Riccardo Subiaco, Fredrik Bengtsson, Simon Harvey
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Concept of Autonomous Power Supply System Fed with Renewable Energy Sources (str.579-589) engleskipdf 500 KB
Waldemar Fedak, Stanislaw Anweiler, Roman Ulbrich, Bartlomiej Jarosz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Thermodynamic Investigation of a Shared Cogeneration System with Electrical Cars for Northern Europe Climate (str.590-607) engleskipdf 1 MB
Giulio Vialetto, Marco Noro, Masoud Rokni
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Multifunctional Public Lighting Infrastructure, Design and Experimental Test (str.608-625) engleskipdf 2 MB
Marco Beccali, Valerio Lo Brano, Marina Bonomolo, Paolo Cicero, Giacomo Corvisieri, Marco Caruso, Francesco Gamberale
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Development and Simulation of Decentralised Water and Energy Supply Concepts – Case Study of Rainwater Harvesting at the Angkor Centre for Conservation of Biodiversity in Cambodia (str.626-644) engleskipdf 2 MB
Joel Czarny, Alexander Präbst, Markus Spinnler, Katja Biek, Thomas Sattelmayer
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Coefficient of Performance Stabilisation in Ground Source Heat Pump Systems (str.645-656) engleskipdf 970 KB
Jerzy Wołoszyn, Andrzej Gołaś
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems – Volume V (str.657-658) engleskipdf 67 KB
Neven Duić
Uvodnik 		 
Posjeta: 0 *