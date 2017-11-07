hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

NAŠE MORE : znanstveno-stručni časopis za more i pomorstvo, Vol.64 No.3

Datum izdavanja: Studeni 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 07.11.2017.
Riječ glavnog urednika (str.II-II) hrvatskipdf 83 KB
Editorial (str.II-II) engleskipdf 77 KB
Srećko Krile
Uvodnik 		 
Multiple Linear Regression (MLR) model simulation of hourly PM10 concentrations during sea breeze events in the Split area (str.77-85) engleskipdf 3 MB
Tanja Trošić Lesar, Anita Filipčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Records of New Fish Species in the River Neretva Estuary: Potential Threat to Coastal Adriatic Nursery (str.86-89) engleskipdf 1 MB
Branko Glamuzina, Vlasta Bartulović, Luka Glamuzina, Tatjana Dobroslavić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
An Appraisal of Demurrage Policies and Charges of Maritime Operators in Nigerian Seaport Terminals: the Shipping Industry and Economic Implications (str.90-99) engleskipdf 112 KB
Obed Ndikom, Nwokedi Theophilus C., Sodiq Olusegun Buhari, Kenneth Okeke Okechukwu
Pregledni rad 		 
Comparative Analysis of Cold Ironing Rules (str.100-107) engleskipdf 185 KB
S. Espinosa Sanes, P. Casals-Torrens, R. Bosch Tous, M. Castells
Pregledni rad 		 
Future of the Inland Waterway Transport (str.108-111) engleskipdf 231 KB
Václav Cempírek, Jiří Čejka
Pregledni rad 		 
Assessment of Competitiveness of Shipbuilding Industry in Russia (str.112-119) engleskipdf 367 KB
Irina R. Tulyakova, Elena Gregova, Victor V. Dengov
Pregledni rad 		 
Green Logistics: Element of the Sustainable Development Concept. Part 1 (str.120-126) engleskipdf 2 MB
Aleksandr Rakhmangulov, Aleksander Sladkowski, Nikita Osintsev, Dmitri Muravev
Pregledni rad 		 
Preview of Ballast Water Treatment System Market Status (str.127-132) engleskipdf 753 KB
Nermin Hasanspahić, Damir Zec
Pregledni rad 		 
