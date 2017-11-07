NAŠE MORE : znanstveno-stručni časopis za more i pomorstvo, Vol.64 No.3

|
|
Datum izdavanja: Studeni 2017.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 07.11.2017.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
Riječ glavnog urednika
(str.II-II)
hrvatskipdf 83 KB
Srećko Krile
Uvodnik
Multiple Linear Regression (MLR) model simulation of hourly PM10 concentrations during sea breeze events in the Split area
(str.77-85)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Tanja Trošić Lesar, Anita Filipčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Records of New Fish Species in the River Neretva Estuary: Potential Threat to Coastal Adriatic Nursery
(str.86-89)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Branko Glamuzina, Vlasta Bartulović, Luka Glamuzina, Tatjana Dobroslavić
Prethodno priopćenje
An Appraisal of Demurrage Policies and Charges of Maritime Operators in Nigerian Seaport Terminals: the Shipping Industry and Economic Implications
(str.90-99)
engleskipdf 112 KB
Obed Ndikom, Nwokedi Theophilus C., Sodiq Olusegun Buhari, Kenneth Okeke Okechukwu
Pregledni rad
Comparative Analysis of Cold Ironing Rules
(str.100-107)
engleskipdf 185 KB
S. Espinosa Sanes, P. Casals-Torrens, R. Bosch Tous, M. Castells
Pregledni rad
Future of the Inland Waterway Transport
(str.108-111)
engleskipdf 231 KB
Václav Cempírek, Jiří Čejka
Pregledni rad
Assessment of Competitiveness of Shipbuilding Industry in Russia
(str.112-119)
engleskipdf 367 KB
Irina R. Tulyakova, Elena Gregova, Victor V. Dengov
Pregledni rad
Green Logistics: Element of the Sustainable Development Concept. Part 1
(str.120-126)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Aleksandr Rakhmangulov, Aleksander Sladkowski, Nikita Osintsev, Dmitri Muravev
Pregledni rad
Preview of Ballast Water Treatment System Market Status
(str.127-132)
engleskipdf 753 KB
Nermin Hasanspahić, Damir Zec
Pregledni rad
