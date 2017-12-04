hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Poredbeno pomorsko pravo, Vol.56 No.171

Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 04.12.2017.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Riječ urednika (str.1-2) hrvatskipdf 171 KB
Editorial (str.3-4) engleskipdf 207 KB
Davorin Rudolf
Uvodnik 		 
Legal nature of the maritime domain  
Pravna narav pomorskog dobra (str.5-18) hrvatskipdf 449 KB
Vladimir-Đuro Degan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Prijevara u prijevoznim ispravama prema Jednoobraznim pravilima za dokumentarne akreditive : Kontroverze i moguća rješenja  
Fraudulent transport documents under the UCP : Controversies and possible solutions (str.19-34) engleskipdf 539 KB
Časlav Pejović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Coast Guard pf the Republic of Croatia : Legal Sources, Opinions of Scientists, Practice  
Obalna straža Republike Hrvatske : pravni okvir, mišljenja znanstvenika, praksa (str.35-60) hrvatskipdf 566 KB
Vesna Barić Punda, Damir Juras, Irena Kardum
Pregledni rad 		 
The status of refugees at the Mediterranean Sea according to international law  
Međunarodnopravni status izbjeglica na Sredozemnom moru (str.61-90) hrvatskipdf 716 KB
Davorin Rudolf, ml., Anamaria Kovačević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Recovery of wrecks and sunken objects in the light of the amendments to the Croatian Maritime Code of 2013  
Vađenje podrtina i potonulih stvari u svjetlu novele Pomorskog zakonika iz 2013. godine (str.91-143) hrvatskipdf 754 KB
Vesna Skorupan Wolff, Adriana Vincenca Padovan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Legal relations (aspects) of the bareboat charter in accordance with provisions of BIMCO Form BARECON 2001  
Pravni odnosi iz zakupa broda prema odredbama BIMCO obrasca BARECON 2001 (str.145-209) hrvatskipdf 834 KB
Marija Pijaca
Pregledni rad 		 
Vessel sank on berth - contractual exclusion of liability of the marina for damages caused by latent defect in the vessel : [decision of court review]  
Potonuće plovila na vezu - ugovorno isključenje odgovornosti marine za skrivene mane plovila : [prikaz presude] (str.211-213) hrvatskipdf 397 KB
Vesna Skorupan Wolff
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Fire on the vessel on berth - Liability for damages : [court's decision review]  
Požar plovila na vezu - odgovornost za štetu : [prikaz presude] (str.214-217) hrvatskipdf 372 KB
Vesna Skorupan Wolff
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Liability arising from the theft of the vessel on berth and the effects of the non-fulfilment of contractual obligation to hand the vessel over to the marina from the contract of berth and custody of the vessel : [court's decision review]  
Odgovornost za krađu plovila na vezu i posljedice neispunjenja ugovorne obveze predaje plovila marini iz ugovora o vezu i čuvanju plovila : [prikaz presude] (str.218-221) hrvatskipdf 378 KB
Vesna Skorupan Wolff
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
The conclusion of the contract of berth and custody of the vessel by implied consent : [court's decision review]  
Sklapanje ugovora o vezu i ugovora o ostavi plovila konkludentnim činima : [prikaz presude] (str.222-223) hrvatskipdf 306 KB
Vesna Skorupan Wolff
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
The IMLI Manual on international Maritime Law : Volume I : (Oxford University Press, 2016) : [book review]  
The IMLI Manual on international Maritime Law : Volume I : (Oxford University Press, 2016) :[prikaz knjige] (str.225-230) hrvatskipdf 454 KB
Iva Parlov
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
The IMLI Manual on International Maritime Law : Volume II : (Oxford University Press, 2016) : [book review]  
The IMLI Manual on International Maritime Law : Volume II : (Oxford University Press, 2016) : [prikaz knjige] (str.231-238) hrvatskipdf 438 KB
Božena Bulum
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
The IMLI Manual on International Maritime Law : Volume III : (Oxford University Press, 2016) : [book review]  
The IMLI Manual on International Maritime Law : Volume III : (Oxford University Press, 2016) : [prikaz knjige] (str.239-249) hrvatskipdf 464 KB
Martina Skok
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Prometno pravo Republike Hrvatske : (author: D. Bolanča) (publisher: Split : Pravni fakultet, 2016) : [book review]  
Prometno pravo Republike Hrvatske : (autor: D. Bolanča) (izd. Split : Pravni fakultet, 2016) : [prikaz knjige] (str.250-254) hrvatskipdf 351 KB
Axel Luttenberger
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Obalna straža Republike Hrvatske - Pravni okvir [= Croatian coast guard . Legal frame] : (authors: P.Amizic Jelovcic, Z.Primorac, N.Mandic) (publisher: Split : Pravni fakultet, 2017) : [book review]  
Obalna straža Republike Hrvatske - Pravni okvir : (autori: P.Amižić Jelovčić, Ž.Primorac, N.Mandić) (izd. Split : Pravni fakultet, 2017) : [prikaz knjige] (str.255-261) hrvatskipdf 429 KB
Ena Siriščević
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Open Days of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts (2017) : Two exhibitions by the Adriatic Institute : [notice]  
Dani otvorenih vrata Hrvatske akademije znanosti i umjetnosti (2017.) : Dvije izložbe Jadranskoga zavoda : [vijest, osvrt] (str.263-267) hrvatskipdf 2 MB
Marula Vujasinović
Vijest 		 
