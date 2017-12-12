Management : Journal of Contemporary Management Issues, Vol.22 No.Special Issue

hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Table of contents for Management - Journal of Contemporary Management Issues (Vol. 22, Special Issue) (str.I-II) engleskipdf 192 KB
Editorial to the Special Issue of the Management Journal, dedicated to the 12th International Conference "Challenges of Europe" (str.III-IV) engleskipdf 242 KB
Business models of micro businesses: Empirical evidence from creative industries (str.1-19) engleskipdf 651 KB
Pfeifer Sanja, Oberman Peterka Sunčica, Stanić Marina
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Assessment of the administrative burdens for businesses in Bulgaria according to the national legislation related to the European Union internal market (str.21-49) engleskipdf 656 KB
Atanas Atanassov, Silvia Trifonova, Jasmina Saraivanova, Anton Pramatarov
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Strategy implementation – external environment alignment (str.51-67) engleskipdf 426 KB
Valentina Ivančić, Ivan Mencer, Lara Jelenc, Želimir Dulčić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Internal control activities in small Turkish companies (str.69-83) engleskipdf 774 KB
Ismail Bilgi, Lyudmila Mihaylova, Emil Papazov
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Career development and personal success profile of students - followers and students - potential future leaders: The case of RIT Croatia (str.85-107) engleskipdf 611 KB
Jasminka Samardžija, Joseph Kevin Walker, Vanda Bazdan
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Opportunities for the improvement of cost accounting systems in public hospitals in Italy and Croatia: A case study (str.109-128) engleskipdf 461 KB
Michele Bertoni, Bruno de Rosa, Ivana Dražić Lutilsky
Pregledni rad 		 
Perspectives on and obstacles to the internal reporting reform at higher education institutions – Case of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Slovenia (str.129-143) engleskipdf 401 KB
Martina Dragija Kostić, Tatjana Jovanović, Maja Letica
Pregledni rad 		 
Knowledge management initiatives benefits for the Slovenian public sector (str.145-161) engleskipdf 371 KB
Simon Colnar, Vlado Dimovski
Ostalo 		 
