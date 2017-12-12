Management : Journal of Contemporary Management Issues, Vol.22 No.Special Issue

|
|
Datum izdavanja: Studeni 2017.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 12.12.2017.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Table of contents for Management - Journal of Contemporary Management Issues (Vol. 22, Special Issue)
(str.I-II)
|
engleskipdf 192 KB
|
Kazalo
|
|
Editorial to the Special Issue of the Management Journal, dedicated to the 12th International Conference "Challenges of Europe"
(str.III-IV)
|
engleskipdf 242 KB
|
Uvodnik
|
|
Business models of micro businesses: Empirical evidence from creative industries
(str.1-19)
|
engleskipdf 651 KB
|
Pfeifer Sanja, Oberman Peterka Sunčica, Stanić Marina
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Assessment of the administrative burdens for businesses in Bulgaria according to the national legislation related to the European Union internal market
(str.21-49)
|
engleskipdf 656 KB
|
Atanas Atanassov, Silvia Trifonova, Jasmina Saraivanova, Anton Pramatarov
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Strategy implementation – external environment alignment
(str.51-67)
|
engleskipdf 426 KB
|
Valentina Ivančić, Ivan Mencer, Lara Jelenc, Želimir Dulčić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Internal control activities in small Turkish companies
(str.69-83)
|
engleskipdf 774 KB
|
Ismail Bilgi, Lyudmila Mihaylova, Emil Papazov
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Career development and personal success profile of students - followers and students - potential future leaders: The case of RIT Croatia
(str.85-107)
|
engleskipdf 611 KB
|
Jasminka Samardžija, Joseph Kevin Walker, Vanda Bazdan
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Opportunities for the improvement of cost accounting systems in public hospitals in Italy and Croatia: A case study
(str.109-128)
|
engleskipdf 461 KB
|
Michele Bertoni, Bruno de Rosa, Ivana Dražić Lutilsky
Pregledni rad
|
|
Perspectives on and obstacles to the internal reporting reform at higher education institutions – Case of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Slovenia
(str.129-143)
|
engleskipdf 401 KB
|
Martina Dragija Kostić, Tatjana Jovanović, Maja Letica
Pregledni rad
|
|
Knowledge management initiatives benefits for the Slovenian public sector
(str.145-161)
|
engleskipdf 371 KB
|
Simon Colnar, Vlado Dimovski
Ostalo
|
|
