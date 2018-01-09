hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Histria archaeologica : Časopis Arheološkog muzeja Istre, Vol.47 No.47

Histria archaeologica : Časopis Arheološkog muzeja Istre,Vol.47 No.47
Datum izdavanja: Studeni 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 09.01.2018.
Sadržaj
Arheološka istraživanja u Limskom kanalu 2016. Lokaliteti: Romualdova pećina, Abri Kontija 002, Lim 001, Pećina kod Rovinjskog Sela (str.5-20) hrvatskipdf 651 KB
Archaeological Excavation in the Lim Channel in 2016. Sites: Romuald’s Cave, Abri Kontija 002, Lim 001, Cave Near Rovinjsko Selo (str.5-20) engleskipdf 651 KB
Ivor Janković, Darko Komšo, James C. M. Ahern, Rory Becker, Antonela Barbir, Katarina Gerometta, Barbara Cvitkušić, Sanjin Mihelić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Monbrodo - nova istraživanja gradine južno od Rovinja u blizini uvale Cisterna (str.21-56) hrvatskipdf 2 MB
Monbrodo - New Research on the Hillfort South of Rovinj near the Cisterna Bay (str.21-56) engleskipdf 2 MB
Sebastian Müller, Maja Čuka, Anja Hellmuth Kramberger
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Nalaz žarnog groba kod Mariškići (Lupoglav) (str.57-76) hrvatskipdf 2 MB
Urn Burial Find at Mariškići (Lupoglav) (str.57-76) engleskipdf 2 MB
Kristina Mihovilić, Petra Rajić Šikanjić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ulomci oslikane žbuke i mramora iz rimskih vila na poluotoku Katoro i rtu Tiola kod Umaga sa starih arheoloških istraživanja 1957. i 1970./71. (str.77-112) hrvatskipdf 2 MB
Fragments of Painted Plaster and Marble from the Roman Villas on Katoro Peninsula and Tiola Cape next to Umag Found During the Early Archaeological Researches in 1957 and 1970/71 (str.77-112) engleskipdf 2 MB
Astrid Mirjana Majkić, Đeni Gobić-Bravar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Uljanice iz Flaciusove ulice u Puli (str.113-151) hrvatskipdf 754 KB
Oil Lamps from the Flaciusova Ulica Site in Pula (str.113-151) engleskipdf 754 KB
Aneta Vežnaver
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ranokršćanski plutej iz četvrti Sv. Teodora u Puli (str.153-172) hrvatskipdf 866 KB
Early Christian Chancel Panel from St. Theodore’s Quarter in Pula (str.153-172) engleskipdf 866 KB
Vendi Jukić Buča
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Tlocrtni tipovi franjevačkih crkava u Istri i na otocima Kvarnerskog zaljeva građenih od sredine 13. do kraja 16. stoljeća: podrijetlo, razvoj, kontinuitet (str.173-243) hrvatskipdf 3 MB
The Ground Plans of Franciscan-type Churches in Istria and on the Islands in the Kvarner Bay Constructed between the mid 13th Century and the End of the 16th Century: Their Origins, Development and Continuity (str.173-243) engleskipdf 3 MB
Damir Demonja
Pregledni rad 		 
Slipware posuđe iz novovjekovne zbirke Arheološkog muzeja Istre (str.245-282) hrvatskipdf 1 MB
Slipware from the Modern Age Collection of the Archaeological Museum of Istria (str.245-282) engleskipdf 1 MB
Aleksandra Mahić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Novootkrivene granične oznake u istarskim šumama (str.283-297) hrvatskipdf 2 MB
Newly Discovered Border Markings in Istrian Forests (str.283-297) engleskipdf 2 MB
Tatjana Bradara, Nenad Kuzmanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Iz povijesti Arheološkog muzeja Istre: najstarije knjige posjetitelja (str.299-311) hrvatskipdf 897 KB
From the History of the Archaeological Museum of Istria: The Oldest Guest Books (str.299-311) engleskipdf 897 KB
Katarina Zenzerović
Stručni rad 		 
Zbirka grafika Arheološkog muzeja Istre (str.313-336) hrvatskipdf 2 MB
The Graphics Collection of the Archaeological Museum of Istria (str.313-336) engleskipdf 2 MB
Katarina Zenzerović
Ostalo 		 
In memoriam Bernhard Hänsel (1937.- 2017.) (str.337-341) hrvatskipdf 164 KB
In Memoriam Bernhard Hänsel (1937- 2017) (str.337-341) engleskipdf 164 KB
Biba Teržan
In memoriam, Nekrolog 		 
