Histria archaeologica : Časopis Arheološkog muzeja Istre, Vol.47 No.47

Arheološka istraživanja u Limskom kanalu 2016. Lokaliteti:
Romualdova pećina, Abri Kontija 002, Lim 001, Pećina kod
Rovinjskog Sela
(str.5-20)
Archaeological Excavation in the Lim Channel in 2016. Sites: Romuald’s Cave, Abri Kontija 002, Lim 001, Cave Near Rovinjsko Selo
(str.5-20)
Ivor Janković, Darko Komšo, James C. M. Ahern, Rory Becker, Antonela Barbir, Katarina Gerometta, Barbara Cvitkušić, Sanjin Mihelić
Prethodno priopćenje
Monbrodo - nova istraživanja gradine južno od Rovinja u blizini
uvale Cisterna
(str.21-56)
Monbrodo - New Research on the Hillfort South of Rovinj near the
Cisterna Bay
(str.21-56)
Sebastian Müller, Maja Čuka, Anja Hellmuth Kramberger
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Nalaz žarnog groba kod Mariškići (Lupoglav)
(str.57-76)
Urn Burial Find at Mariškići (Lupoglav)
(str.57-76)
Kristina Mihovilić, Petra Rajić Šikanjić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Ulomci oslikane žbuke i mramora iz rimskih vila na poluotoku
Katoro i rtu Tiola kod Umaga sa starih arheoloških istraživanja
1957. i 1970./71.
(str.77-112)
Fragments of Painted Plaster and Marble from the Roman Villas on
Katoro Peninsula and Tiola Cape next to Umag Found During the
Early Archaeological Researches in 1957 and 1970/71
(str.77-112)
Astrid Mirjana Majkić, Đeni Gobić-Bravar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Uljanice iz Flaciusove ulice u Puli
(str.113-151)
Oil Lamps from the Flaciusova Ulica Site in Pula
(str.113-151)
Aneta Vežnaver
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Ranokršćanski plutej iz četvrti Sv. Teodora u Puli
(str.153-172)
Early Christian Chancel Panel from St. Theodore’s Quarter in Pula
(str.153-172)
Vendi Jukić Buča
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Tlocrtni tipovi franjevačkih crkava u Istri i na otocima
Kvarnerskog zaljeva građenih od sredine 13. do kraja 16. stoljeća:
podrijetlo, razvoj, kontinuitet
(str.173-243)
The Ground Plans of Franciscan-type Churches in Istria and on the
Islands in the Kvarner Bay Constructed between the mid 13th Century
and the End of the 16th Century: Their Origins, Development and
Continuity
(str.173-243)
Damir Demonja
Pregledni rad
Slipware posuđe iz novovjekovne zbirke Arheološkog muzeja
Istre
(str.245-282)
Slipware from the Modern Age Collection of the Archaeological
Museum of Istria
(str.245-282)
Aleksandra Mahić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Novootkrivene granične oznake u istarskim šumama
(str.283-297)
Newly Discovered Border Markings in Istrian Forests
(str.283-297)
Tatjana Bradara, Nenad Kuzmanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Iz povijesti Arheološkog muzeja Istre: najstarije knjige
posjetitelja
(str.299-311)
From the History of the Archaeological Museum of Istria:
The Oldest Guest Books
(str.299-311)
Katarina Zenzerović
Stručni rad
Zbirka grafika Arheološkog muzeja Istre
(str.313-336)
The Graphics Collection of the Archaeological Museum of Istria
(str.313-336)
Katarina Zenzerović
Ostalo
In memoriam Bernhard Hänsel (1937.- 2017.)
(str.337-341)
In Memoriam Bernhard Hänsel (1937- 2017)
(str.337-341)
Biba Teržan
In memoriam, Nekrolog
