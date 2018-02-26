hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.53 No.4

Croatica Chemica Acta,Vol.53 No.4
Datum izdavanja: Siječanj 1981.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 26.02.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Abstracts and Contents (str.I-XXXVII) engleskipdf 9 MB
Kazalo  
Index Vol. 53 (str.XIX-XXXIII) engleskipdf 11 MB
Kazalo  
Acknowledgement to Referees (str.XXXV-XXXV) engleskipdf 959 KB
Zahvala  
Interactions in Carbocations and Huckel's 4n + 2 Rule (str.525-543) engleskipdf 11 MB
D. E. Sunko
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
A Theoretical Information Approach to Ring and Total Aromaticity in Ground and Excited States (str.545-554) engleskipdf 5 MB
F. Fratev, D. Bonchev, V. Enchev
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Do the C-H Bonds Contribute to the Stabilization Energy of Benzene? (str.555-559) engleskipdf 2 MB
A. Furka, F. Sebestyen
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Why are the Properties of Polycyclic Hydrocarbons Additive over Conjugation Circuits? (str.561-569) engleskipdf 4 MB
J. A. N. F. Gomes
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Graph-theoretical Search for Benzenoid Polymers with Zero Energy Gap (str.571-579) engleskipdf 6 MB
A. Graovac, N. Trinajstić, M. Randić
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Effect of Cycles on Topological Resonance Energy (str.581-586) engleskipdf 4 MB
I. Gutman
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
On the Topological Resonance Energy of Coumarin and Its Derivates (str.587-590) engleskipdf 2 MB
P. Ilić, A. Jurić, N. Trinajstić
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
On the Topological Resonance Energy of Porphins and Related Structures (str.591-599) engleskipdf 6 MB
P. Ilić, N. Trinajstić
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Pi Charge Distribution from Molecular Topology and Pi Orbital Electronegativity (str.601-614) engleskipdf 8 MB
M. Marsili, J. Gasteiger
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
A Remarkably Stable and Simple Monocyclic Thiepin. Synthesis and Properties of 2, 7-Di-tert-butyl-4-ethoxycarbonyl-5-methylthiepin (str.615-623) engleskipdf 6 MB
I. Murata, K. Nishino, S. Yano, Y. Kohashi, K. Yamamoto
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
The Structure of Polyfulvenes (str.625-636) engleskipdf 7 MB
M. Neuenschwander, P. Kronig, S. Schonholzer, M. Slongo, B. Uebersax, C. Rentsch
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Construction of a [15]Annulenone-[15]annulenyl Ion Cycle (str.637-642) engleskipdf 3 MB
Haru Ogawa, Naomi Kariya, Taiji Imoto, Hidefumi Kato, Yoichi Taniguchi
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Thermal Rearrangements of Aromatic Compounds. 2. Isomerization of Azulene-3a-13C to Naphthalene-13C (str.643-647) engleskipdf 3 MB
L. T. Scott, M. A . Kirms, M. A . Minton
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Bonding in Functionalized Aziridines: Nitrogen-15 and Carbon-13 Studies (str.649-658) engleskipdf 8 MB
P. Tarburton, J. P. Edasery, C. A. Kingsbury, V. W. Day, C. S. Day, D. S. Soriano, K. F. Podraza, I. Tavaniepour, N. H. Cromwell
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Cyclobutene-Fused Aromatic Molecules (str.659-665) engleskipdf 6 MB
R. P. Thummel
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Zero-Field Splitting Parameters D of Macrocyclic Systems (str.667-673) engleskipdf 5 MB
H. Vogler
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
The Position Dependence of the SCF Screened Potential in Several Nonbenzenoid Hydrocarbons Containing a Four-Membered Ring (str.675-685) engleskipdf 5 MB
Hiroyuki Yamaguchi, Kunihiko Ninomiya, Masateru Ogata
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Meeting of the Croatian Chemical Society (str.A19-A30) engleskipdf 13 MB
Ostalo  
Meeting of the Croatian Biochemical Society (str.A31-A36) engleskipdf 5 MB
Ostalo  
Conclusion engleskipdf 134 KB
Ostalo  
Cover Page engleskipdf 210 KB
Ostalo  
Impressum engleskipdf 1 MB
Ostalo  
Introduction engleskipdf 219 KB
Ostalo  
In Memoriam - Erich Hückel (1896-1980) engleskipdf 1 MB
Dionis Sunko, Nenad Trinajstić
In memoriam, Nekrolog 		 
Ad engleskipdf 2 MB
Ostalo  
Preface engleskipdf 518 KB
Ante Graovac, Nenad Trinajstić
Uvodnik 		 
Posjeta: 0 *