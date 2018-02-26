Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.53 No.3

hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Abstracts and Contents (str.I-XXXIV) engleskipdf 9 MB
Methorics of the Precipitation Processes. XXIV. Flocculation Phenomena of Non-Ionic Surface-Active Agents on Silver Iodide Sols (str.397-412) engleskipdf 11 MB
Đ. Težak, V. Hrust, S. Heimer, B. Težak, M. Wrischer
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Semiempirical Studies of Inner-Core Energy Levels. Part 7. ESCA Shifts of Germanium in Molecular Systems (str.413-418) engleskipdf 6 MB
Z. B. Maksić, K. Rupnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Investigation of the Stability of 2-0xopropanoate Complexes of Cobalt(II), Nickel(Il), Copper(II), Zinc(II), Cadmium(II), and Lead(II) in Aqueous Solutions (str.419-424) engleskipdf 4 MB
R. Medančić, I. Kruhak, B. Mayer, I. Filipović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Influence of Sodium and Iodide Ions on the Transformation of Metaphasic Silver Iodide into the Crystalline Silver Iodide (str.425-433) engleskipdf 6 MB
B. Subotić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Crystal and Molecular Structure of 3-(Pyridyl-2')- imidazo-[1,i-a] Pyridine (str.435-440) engleskipdf 4 MB
L. Golič, I. Leban, B. Stanovnik, M. Tišler, A. Tomažić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Aquation of (Dimethyl sulphoxide)pentaamminecobalt(III) in Aqueous Cetyhrimethylammonium Bromide Solutions (str.441-444) engleskipdf 4 MB
M. Glavaš, W. L. Reynolds
Kratko priopćenje 		 
A Chiral Phosphine (CRC-PHOS) Derived from ( + )-Champhanic Acid. A New Ligand for Homogeneous Asymmetric Hydrogenation (str.445-447) engleskipdf 3 MB
G. Comisso, A. Sega, V. Šunjić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
A New Approach to Semisynthetic Penicillins by the Mixed Anhydride Method (str.449-451) engleskipdf 3 MB
V. Škarić, V. Turjak-Zebić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis of Some New Thienylazetidinones and Thiazolidinones Containing Pyrazolines (str.453-460) engleskipdf 6 MB
M. S . K. Youssef
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Qualitative and Quantitative Aspects of Using Eshtblausalz B to Visualise 4-Hydroxycoumarin and Some of its Biologically Active Derivatives on Thin-Layer Chromatographs (str.461-464) engleskipdf 3 MB
M. Trkovnik, M. Kuleš, I. Tabaković, B. Bobarević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Gravimetric Separation and Estimation of Cobalt and Copper Using N-p-Chlorophenylcinnamohydroxamic Acid (str.465-469) engleskipdf 5 MB
K. R. Paul, V. K. Gupta
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
p-Chloro Substituted Cinnamohydroxamic Acids as Analytical Reagent for Cerium. Spectrophotometric Determination with N-Phenyl-p-Chlorocinnamohydroxamic Acid (str.471-475) engleskipdf 5 MB
R. K. Jain, Y. K. Agrawal
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Application of ASV for Trace Metal Speciation II. Digital Simulation of Neopolarogram Using Hanging-mercury-drop Electrode (str.477-483) engleskipdf 7 MB
M. Lovrić, M. Branica
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Application of ASV for Trace Metal Speciation III. Simulated and Experimental N eopolarograms Using Rotated Disk Electrodes (str.485-501) engleskipdf 11 MB
M. Lovrić, M. Branica
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Application of ASV for Trace Metal Speciation IV. Determination of Lead-Chloride Stability Constants by Rotating Mercury Coated Glassy Carbon Electrode (str.503-508) engleskipdf 5 MB
M. Lovrić, M. Branica
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Some Characteristics of Cathepsin Band a-N-Benzoylarginine- B-Naphthylamide Hydrolase From Bovine Lymph Nodes (str.509-517) engleskipdf 8 MB
T. Zvonar-Popovič, T. Lah, I. Kregar, V. Turk
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Erythromycin Series. X. Inhibitory Activity of Several New Erythromycin Derivatives in Cell-Free Amino Acid Polymerization Systems (str.519-524) engleskipdf 6 MB
P. Matijašević, N. Franjić, S. Đokić, Ž. Kućan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
