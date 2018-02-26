Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.53 No.3

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
Abstracts and Contents
(str.I-XXXIV)
Kazalo
Methorics of the Precipitation Processes. XXIV. Flocculation Phenomena of Non-Ionic Surface-Active Agents on Silver Iodide Sols
(str.397-412)
Đ. Težak, V. Hrust, S. Heimer, B. Težak, M. Wrischer
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Semiempirical Studies of Inner-Core Energy Levels. Part 7. ESCA Shifts of Germanium in Molecular Systems
(str.413-418)
Z. B. Maksić, K. Rupnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Investigation of the Stability of 2-0xopropanoate Complexes of Cobalt(II), Nickel(Il), Copper(II), Zinc(II), Cadmium(II), and Lead(II) in Aqueous Solutions
(str.419-424)
R. Medančić, I. Kruhak, B. Mayer, I. Filipović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Influence of Sodium and Iodide Ions on the Transformation
of Metaphasic Silver Iodide into the Crystalline Silver Iodide
(str.425-433)
B. Subotić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Crystal and Molecular Structure of 3-(Pyridyl-2')- imidazo-[1,i-a] Pyridine
(str.435-440)
L. Golič, I. Leban, B. Stanovnik, M. Tišler, A. Tomažić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Aquation of (Dimethyl sulphoxide)pentaamminecobalt(III) in Aqueous Cetyhrimethylammonium Bromide Solutions
(str.441-444)
M. Glavaš, W. L. Reynolds
Kratko priopćenje
A Chiral Phosphine (CRC-PHOS) Derived from ( + )-Champhanic Acid. A New Ligand for Homogeneous Asymmetric Hydrogenation
(str.445-447)
G. Comisso, A. Sega, V. Šunjić
Prethodno priopćenje
A New Approach to Semisynthetic Penicillins by the Mixed Anhydride Method
(str.449-451)
V. Škarić, V. Turjak-Zebić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Synthesis of Some New Thienylazetidinones and Thiazolidinones Containing Pyrazolines
(str.453-460)
M. S . K. Youssef
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Qualitative and Quantitative Aspects of Using Eshtblausalz
B to Visualise 4-Hydroxycoumarin and Some of its Biologically Active Derivatives on Thin-Layer Chromatographs
(str.461-464)
M. Trkovnik, M. Kuleš, I. Tabaković, B. Bobarević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Gravimetric Separation and Estimation of Cobalt and Copper Using N-p-Chlorophenylcinnamohydroxamic Acid
(str.465-469)
K. R. Paul, V. K. Gupta
Izvorni znanstveni članak
p-Chloro Substituted Cinnamohydroxamic Acids as Analytical Reagent for Cerium. Spectrophotometric Determination with N-Phenyl-p-Chlorocinnamohydroxamic Acid
(str.471-475)
R. K. Jain, Y. K. Agrawal
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Application of ASV for Trace Metal Speciation II. Digital Simulation of Neopolarogram Using Hanging-mercury-drop Electrode
(str.477-483)
M. Lovrić, M. Branica
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Application of ASV for Trace Metal Speciation III. Simulated and Experimental N eopolarograms Using Rotated Disk Electrodes
(str.485-501)
M. Lovrić, M. Branica
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Application of ASV for Trace Metal Speciation IV. Determination of Lead-Chloride Stability Constants by Rotating Mercury Coated Glassy Carbon Electrode
(str.503-508)
M. Lovrić, M. Branica
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Some Characteristics of Cathepsin Band a-N-Benzoylarginine- B-Naphthylamide Hydrolase From Bovine Lymph Nodes
(str.509-517)
T. Zvonar-Popovič, T. Lah, I. Kregar, V. Turk
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Erythromycin Series. X. Inhibitory Activity of Several New Erythromycin Derivatives in Cell-Free Amino Acid Polymerization Systems
(str.519-524)
P. Matijašević, N. Franjić, S. Đokić, Ž. Kućan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Book Reviews
(str.A13-A18)
Recenzija, Prikaz
Announcements
(str.C21-C22)
Conclusion
Impressum
Cover Page
