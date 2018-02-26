hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.53 No.2

Croatica Chemica Acta,Vol.53 No.2
Datum izdavanja: Studeni 1980.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 26.02.2018.
In Memoriam (str.I-II) engleskipdf 3 MB
Velimir Pravdić
Abstracts and Contents (str.I-XXXVIII) engleskipdf 12 MB
Editorial Note (str.III-III) engleskipdf 233 KB
Introductory Remarks (str.V-VII) engleskipdf 2 MB
Velimir Pravdić
Glossary of Invited and Contributed Papers Presented at the Conference and Symposium (str.IX-X) engleskipdf 1 MB
Where Are We in Explanations of Ionic Solubility, Precipitation, Coagulation, and Flocculation Phenomena? (Processes of Aggregation as Spatial-temporal Indicators of Dynamical Structures in the Electrolytic Solution, the Emerging Solid Phase, and the Methoric Layer between the Solid-liquid Bulk Phases) (str.115-131) engleskipdf 14 MB
Božo Težak
The Electrical Double Layer at the Solid-liquid Interface (str.133-146) engleskipdf 8 MB
Roger Parsons
Some Applications of a Useful Theorem in Double Layer Theory (str.147-165) engleskipdf 14 MB
D. G. Hall, H. M. Rendall, A. L. Smith
Non-Equilibrium Surface Forces (str.167-181) engleskipdf 13 MB
S. S. Dukhin
State of Adsorbed Halide Ions and Their Competitive Adsorption at Oxidized Pt Electrodes (str.183-196) engleskipdf 14 MB
B. E. Conway, D. M. Novak
De-adhesion at the Organic Coating/Metal Interface in Aqueous Media (str.197-209) engleskipdf 13 MB
Henry Leidheiser
Electrochemical Studies on Different Glassy Carbon Electrodes II. Corrosion and Double Layer Characteristics (str.211-231) engleskipdf 18 MB
L. Bjelica, R. Parsons, R. M. Reeves
Effect of Colloids on Electrocrystallization of Metals (str.233-235) engleskipdf 4 MB
A . R. Despić
Some Observations on the Structure of Water at an Ideal Metal-Solution Interface (str.237-241) engleskipdf 3 MB
R. M. Reeves
Investigations of Complex Precipitation Systems (str.243-254) engleskipdf 10 MB
H. Furedi-Milhofer
Transport Control in Crystal Growth from Solution (str.255-279) engleskipdf 20 MB
A. E. Nielsen
The Kinetics of Crystallization of Calcium Fluoride. A New Constant Composition Method (str.281-289) engleskipdf 8 MB
L. J. Shyu, G. H. Nancollas
A Ligand Exchange Model for the Adsorption of Inorganic and Organic Ligands at Hydrous Oxide Interfaces (str.291-312) engleskipdf 21 MB
Werner Stumm, Robert Kummert, Laura Sigg
Surface Reactions of Some Aqueous Silver Halide Dispersions (str.313-318) engleskipdf 8 MB
A.H. Herz
Sorption of Water and Polar-Nonpolar Organic Vapors on Microporous Chromia (str.319-331) engleskipdf 15 MB
A. C. Zettlemoyer, M. Siddiq, P. Kovacs, F . .J. Micale
The Role of the Surface in the Behaviour of Titanium Dioxide Pigments (str.333-339) engleskipdf 7 MB
G. D. Parfitt
Effect of Surfactant upon Capillary Adhesion in Four-phase Systems (str.341-351) engleskipdf 10 MB
E. Wolfram, J. Pinter
On Some Peculiarities in the Adsorption of Natural and Synthetic Macromolecules (str.353-362) engleskipdf 5 MB
J. Lyklema
Behavior of Proteins at Interfaces (str.363-372) engleskipdf 4 MB
A. G. Walton, M. E. Soderquist
Surface Derivatized Silica-Sol Particles as Immunospecific Markers for High Resolution Electron Microscopy (str.373-379) engleskipdf 8 MB
W. Haller
Mechanisms 9f .the Influence of Uric Acid on the Precipitation of Ca-Oxalate Crystals out of Metastable Solution (Urine (str.381-388) engleskipdf 6 MB
R. Hartung, P. Leskovar, M. Kratzer
In-Vitro-Experiments on the Dissolution of Ca-Oxalate and Ca-Phosphate Renal Calculi by the Tricarboxylic Acids of the Krebs-Cycle. Results and in Vivo Perspectives (str.389-396) engleskipdf 4 MB
P. Leskovar, R. Hartung, R. Allgayer, A. Siebert
Announcement (str.C11-C12) engleskipdf 1 MB
