Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.53 No.1

Datum izdavanja: Svibanj 1980.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 26.02.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Abstracts and Contents (str.I-XXIV) engleskipdf 6 MB
Kazalo  
Steady-State Relaxation Times for Surfactant Films at the Water/ Air Interface (str.1-7) engleskipdf 3 MB
Dj. Dragčević, V. Pravdić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Studies of Adsorption from Gaseous and Liquid Mixtures on Solids of Quasi-Gaussian Energy Distribution (str.9-23) engleskipdf 5 MB
A. Patrykiejew, M. Jaroniec, A. Dqbrowski, J. Toth
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Esterificatfon of n-Butanol with Acetic Acid Catalyzed by a Cation Exchange Resin (str.25-32) engleskipdf 3 MB
Z. Gomzi, S . Zrnčević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Mass Spectral Fragmentation Study of Substituted 1,3-Diphenyl- 2-pyrazolines (str.33-43) engleskipdf 5 MB
D. Srzić, L. Klasinc, W. Seitz, H. Gusten
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Estimation of the HOMO-LUMO Separation (str.45-50) engleskipdf 2 MB
A. Graovac, I. Gutman
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Potential Surface Studies of Open Shell Systems (str.51-68) engleskipdf 10 MB
P. Bischof
Pregledni rad 		 
Thioamides. XV. Some New Substituted 2-(2- or 3-Furyl)benzothiazoles. The Preparation and Properties (str.69-79) engleskipdf 4 MB
L. Fišer-Jakić, B. Karaman, K. Jakopčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Spectrophotometric Determination of Tantalum(V) with 5-Iodo-8-hydroxyquinoline-7-sulphonic Acid (str.81-85) engleskipdf 2 MB
Y. Sharma
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Extractive Spectrophotometric Determination of Iron(III) with N -Hydroxy-N-p-chlornphenyl-N' -(2-methy 1)-pheny 1-p- Toluamidine Hydrochloride in the Presence of Thiocyanate (str.87-91) engleskipdf 3 MB
P. K. Sharma, R. K. Mishra
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Model Studies of the Solubility of Inorganic Mercury in the Polluted Coastal Marine Environment (str.93-99) engleskipdf 3 MB
H. Bilinski, S. Jusufi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Device for a Vibrating Dropping Mercury Electrode (str.101-105) engleskipdf 3 MB
T. Magjer, M. Lovrić, M. Branica
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Preparation of Des-alanine-B30-insulin via the Tryptic Hydrolysis of Porcine Insulin Modified at the Arginyl Residue by Cyclohexane-1,2-dione (str.107-113) engleskipdf 4 MB
B. Mulac, D. Keglević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Book Reviews (str.A1-A12) engleskipdf 14 MB
Recenzija, Prikaz  
Obituary (str.C1-C4) engleskipdf 3 MB
Mihovil Proštenik
In memoriam, Nekrolog 		 
Announcements (str.C5-C9) engleskipdf 5 MB
Ostalo  
Cover Page engleskipdf 116 KB
Ostalo  
Introduction engleskipdf 1 MB
Ostalo  
Ad engleskipdf 2 MB
Ostalo  
Conclusion engleskipdf 824 KB
Ostalo  
