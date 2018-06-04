hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems, Vol.6 No.2

Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems,Vol.6 No.2
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 04.06.2018.
Analysis of Jet Fan Ventilation System installed in an Underground Car Park with Partition Walls (str.228-239) engleskipdf 3 MB
Željko Špiljar, Miodrag Drakulić, Daniel Rolph Schneider
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Heating Performance Analysis of a Geothermal Heat Pump Working with Different Zeotropic and Azeotropic Mixtures (str.240-253) engleskipdf 938 KB
Robert Bedoić, Veljko Filipan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Relating Emissions of Carbon to Characteristics of Consumption in India (str.255-275) engleskipdf 404 KB
Madhumati Dutta, Pragya Gupta
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Techno-Economic Analysis of Common Work of Wind and Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant by Offering Continuous Level of Power to Electricity Market (str.276-290) engleskipdf 1 MB
Željko Tomšić, Ivan Rajšl, Matea Filipović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Optimization of Photovoltaic Self-consumption using Domestic Hot Water Systems (str.291-304) engleskipdf 1 MB
Ângelo Casaleiro, Raquel Figueiredo, Diana Neves, Miguel C. Brito
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Improving Thermal and Electrical Efficiency in Photovoltaic Thermal Systems for Sustainable Cooling System Integration (str.305-322) engleskipdf 2 MB
Mohammad Alobaid, Ben Hughes, Dominic O’Connor, John Calautit, Andrew Heyes
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Using a Statistical-Numerical Procedure for the Selection of Pumps running as Turbines to be applied in Water Pipelines: Study Cases (str.323-340) engleskipdf 3 MB
Silvio Barbarelli, Mario Amelio, Gaetano Florio
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Agroindustrial Waste for Lead and Chromium Biosorption (str.341-350) engleskipdf 313 KB
Susana P. Boeykens, Andrea Saralegui, Néstor Caracciolo, María N. Piol
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle for Geothermal Exploitation Monitoring: Khankala Field Example (str.351-362) engleskipdf 4 MB
Sergey V. Cherkasov, Anvar M. Farkhutdinov, Dmitriy P. Rykovanov, Arbi A. Shaipov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Environment Systems: A New Concept on Cremation (str.363-380) engleskipdf 1 MB
Claudio Decker Junior, Emerson C. L. Muniz, Nicholas J. Cruz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Hybrid Building Performance Simulation Models for Industrial Energy Efficiency Applications (str.381-393) engleskipdf 354 KB
Peter Smolek, Ines Leobner, Georgios Gourlis, Benjamin Mörzinger, Bernhard Heinzl, Karl Ponweiser
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Assessment of Methods to Pretreat Microalgal Biomass for Enhanced Biogas Production (str.394-404) engleskipdf 441 KB
Aline de L. Marques, Fabiano P. Pinto, Ofélia Q. de F. Araújo, Magali C. Cammarota
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
