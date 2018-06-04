Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems, Vol.6 No.2

|Sadržaj
Puni tekst

Analysis of Jet Fan Ventilation System installed in an Underground
Car Park with Partition Walls
(str.228-239)

engleskipdf 3 MB

Željko Špiljar, Miodrag Drakulić, Daniel Rolph Schneider
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Heating Performance Analysis of a Geothermal Heat Pump Working
with Different Zeotropic and Azeotropic Mixtures
(str.240-253)

engleskipdf 938 KB

Robert Bedoić, Veljko Filipan
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Relating Emissions of Carbon to Characteristics of Consumption
in India
(str.255-275)

engleskipdf 404 KB

Madhumati Dutta, Pragya Gupta
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Techno-Economic Analysis of Common Work of Wind and Combined
Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant by Offering Continuous Level of Power
to Electricity Market
(str.276-290)

engleskipdf 1 MB

Željko Tomšić, Ivan Rajšl, Matea Filipović
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Optimization of Photovoltaic Self-consumption using Domestic Hot
Water Systems
(str.291-304)

engleskipdf 1 MB

Ângelo Casaleiro, Raquel Figueiredo, Diana Neves, Miguel C. Brito
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Improving Thermal and Electrical Efficiency in Photovoltaic Thermal
Systems for Sustainable Cooling System Integration
(str.305-322)

engleskipdf 2 MB

Mohammad Alobaid, Ben Hughes, Dominic O’Connor, John Calautit, Andrew Heyes
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Using a Statistical-Numerical Procedure for the Selection of Pumps
running as Turbines to be applied in Water Pipelines: Study Cases
(str.323-340)

engleskipdf 3 MB

Silvio Barbarelli, Mario Amelio, Gaetano Florio
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Agroindustrial Waste for Lead and Chromium Biosorption
(str.341-350)

engleskipdf 313 KB

Susana P. Boeykens, Andrea Saralegui, Néstor Caracciolo, María N. Piol
Izvorni znanstveni članak


The Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle for Geothermal Exploitation
Monitoring: Khankala Field Example
(str.351-362)

engleskipdf 4 MB

Sergey V. Cherkasov, Anvar M. Farkhutdinov, Dmitriy P. Rykovanov, Arbi A. Shaipov
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Environment Systems: A New Concept on Cremation
(str.363-380)

engleskipdf 1 MB

Claudio Decker Junior, Emerson C. L. Muniz, Nicholas J. Cruz
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Hybrid Building Performance Simulation Models for Industrial Energy
Efficiency Applications
(str.381-393)

engleskipdf 354 KB

Peter Smolek, Ines Leobner, Georgios Gourlis, Benjamin Mörzinger, Bernhard Heinzl, Karl Ponweiser
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Assessment of Methods to Pretreat Microalgal Biomass for Enhanced
Biogas Production
(str.394-404)

engleskipdf 441 KB

Aline de L. Marques, Fabiano P. Pinto, Ofélia Q. de F. Araújo, Magali C. Cammarota
Izvorni znanstveni članak
