NAŠE MORE : znanstveni časopis za more i pomorstvo, Vol.65 No.1

Datum izdavanja: Ožujak 2018.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 13.03.2018.
Editorial
(str.II-II)
engleskipdf 78 KB
Srećko Krile
Uvodnik
Application of the Genetic Algorithm at Initial Stages of Ships Design
(str.1-10)
engleskipdf 4 MB
Oleksandr V. Bondarenko, Anzhela P. Boyko, Andrejs Zvaigzne
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Experimental Analysis of the Performance of the Eco-Friendly R510A and R600a Refrigerants in a Retrofitted Vapour Compression Refrigerating System
(str.11-17)
engleskipdf 2 MB
F. O. Borokinni, B. O. Bolaji, A. A. Ismail
Prethodno priopćenje
Optimal Use of Container Ships for Servicing Among Small Ports
(str.18-23)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Srećko Krile, Darijo Mišković
Prethodno priopćenje
Exergy Analysis of Steam Pressure Reduction Valve in Marine Propulsion Plant on Conventional LNG Carrier
(str.24-31)
engleskipdf 4 MB
Vedran Mrzljak, Igor Poljak, Božica Žarković
Prethodno priopćenje
Research on Relationship between Freight Transport Performance and GDP in Slovakia and EU Countries
(str.32-39)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Jozef Gnap, Vladimír Konečný, Pavol Varjan
Prethodno priopćenje
Comparing “Light Dues” in the Northern Adriatic Ports
(str.40-48)
engleskipdf 115 KB
Vittorio A. Torbianelli, Marina Zanne, Bojan Hlača, Fabrizio Borgogna
Pregledni rad
Green Logistics: A System of Methods and Instruments - Part 2
(str.49-55)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Aleksandr Rakhmangulov, Aleksander Sladkowski, Nikita Osintsev, Dmitri Muravev
Pregledni rad
Big Data in the Maritime Industry
(str.56-62)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Maris Mirović, Mario Miličević, Ines Obradović
Pregledni rad
