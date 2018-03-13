hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

NAŠE MORE : znanstveni časopis za more i pomorstvo, Vol.65 No.1

Datum izdavanja: Ožujak 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 13.03.2018.
Editorial (str.II-II) engleskipdf 78 KB
Srećko Krile
Uvodnik 		 
Application of the Genetic Algorithm at Initial Stages of Ships Design (str.1-10) engleskipdf 4 MB
Oleksandr V. Bondarenko, Anzhela P. Boyko, Andrejs Zvaigzne
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Experimental Analysis of the Performance of the Eco-Friendly R510A and R600a Refrigerants in a Retrofitted Vapour Compression Refrigerating System (str.11-17) engleskipdf 2 MB
F. O. Borokinni, B. O. Bolaji, A. A. Ismail
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Optimal Use of Container Ships for Servicing Among Small Ports (str.18-23) engleskipdf 2 MB
Srećko Krile, Darijo Mišković
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Exergy Analysis of Steam Pressure Reduction Valve in Marine Propulsion Plant on Conventional LNG Carrier (str.24-31) engleskipdf 4 MB
Vedran Mrzljak, Igor Poljak, Božica Žarković
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Research on Relationship between Freight Transport Performance and GDP in Slovakia and EU Countries (str.32-39) engleskipdf 2 MB
Jozef Gnap, Vladimír Konečný, Pavol Varjan
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Comparing “Light Dues” in the Northern Adriatic Ports (str.40-48) engleskipdf 115 KB
Vittorio A. Torbianelli, Marina Zanne, Bojan Hlača, Fabrizio Borgogna
Pregledni rad 		 
Green Logistics: A System of Methods and Instruments - Part 2 (str.49-55) engleskipdf 2 MB
Aleksandr Rakhmangulov, Aleksander Sladkowski, Nikita Osintsev, Dmitri Muravev
Pregledni rad 		 
Big Data in the Maritime Industry (str.56-62) engleskipdf 3 MB
Maris Mirović, Mario Miličević, Ines Obradović
Pregledni rad 		 
