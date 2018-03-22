Služba Božja : liturgijsko-pastoralna revija, Vol.58 No.1

|
|
|
Datum izdavanja: Ožujak 2018.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 22.03.2018.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Dispute over Indulgences – 95 Theses of Martin Luther
|
|
Spor oko oprosta - 95 teza Martina Luthera
(str.5-18)
|

|
Ivan Macut
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Non-consensus on the Eucharist
Martin Luther and Document from Lima (1982) - View from Catholic, Orthodox, and Commission Perspective in the Light of Today's Eucharistic Discussions
|
|
Ne-suglasje o euharistiji. Martin Luther i Dokument iz Lime (1982.). Pogled iz katoličke, pravoslavne i komisijske perspektive u svjetlu današnjih euharistijskih diskusija
(str.19-43)
|

|
Niko Ikić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Blessed Virgin Mary in the thought of Martin Luther
|
|
Blažena Djevica Marija u misli Martina Luthera
(str.44-55)
|

|
Mladen Parlov
Pregledni rad
|
|
A few thoughts of the Sola scriptura
on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the beginning of the Reformation
|
|
Nekoliko misli o sola scriptura prigodom 500. obljetnice početka reformacije
(str.56-69)
|

|
Domagoj Runje
Pregledni rad
|
|
Martin Luther - a apostate and father in faith?
|

|
Martin Luther - otpadnik i otac u vjeri?
(str.70-84)
|
|
Heinz-Meinolf Stamm
Pregledni rad
|
|
500 godina od početka reformacije
(str.85-88)
|

|
Daniel Patafta
Ostalo
|
|
Ekumenizam i liturgija
(str.89-94)
|

|
Marko Babić
Ostalo
|
|
Što ostaje od jubileja reformacije 1517. – 2017.?
(str.95-99)
|

|
Stefan Federbusch
Ostalo
|
|
Prigodni govori pape Franje u jubilarnoj, petstotoj obljetnici reformacije (od 31. listopada 2016 do 31. listopada 2017.)
(str.100-110)
|

|
Ostalo
|
|
The Economist, Megapromjena. Kako će izgledati svijet 2050., Naklada Ljevak, Zagreb, 2015., 317 stranica
(str.111-113)
|

|
Anđelko Domazet
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Michael Köhlmeier, Der Mann, der Verlorenes wiederfindet, (Čovjek koji izgubljeno pronalazi), Novela, Hanser Verlag, München, 2017., 160 stranica
(str.114-118)
|

|
Dinko Aračić
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Dinko Aračić, Marija, znak nade u Kristu, Služba Božja, Split, 2018., 211 stranica
(str.119-122)
|

|
Ivan Macut
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
