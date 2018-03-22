hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Služba Božja : liturgijsko-pastoralna revija, Vol.58 No.1

Datum izdavanja: Ožujak 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 22.03.2018.
Dispute over Indulgences – 95 Theses of Martin Luther  
Spor oko oprosta - 95 teza Martina Luthera (str.5-18) hrvatskipdf 174 KB
Ivan Macut
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Non-consensus on the Eucharist Martin Luther and Document from Lima (1982) - View from Catholic, Orthodox, and Commission Perspective in the Light of Today's Eucharistic Discussions Non-consensus on the Eucharist Martin Luther and Document from Lima (1982) - View from Catholic, Orthodox, and Commission Perspective in the Light of Today's Eucharistic Discussions  
Ne-suglasje o euharistiji. Martin Luther i Dokument iz Lime (1982.). Pogled iz katoličke, pravoslavne i komisijske perspektive u svjetlu današnjih euharistijskih diskusija (str.19-43) hrvatskipdf 211 KB
Niko Ikić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Blessed Virgin Mary in the thought of Martin Luther  
Blažena Djevica Marija u misli Martina Luthera (str.44-55) hrvatskipdf 158 KB
Mladen Parlov
Pregledni rad 		 
A few thoughts of the Sola scriptura on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the beginning of the Reformation  
Nekoliko misli o sola scriptura prigodom 500. obljetnice početka reformacije (str.56-69) hrvatskipdf 169 KB
Domagoj Runje
Pregledni rad 		 
Martin Luther - a apostate and father in faith? engleskipdf 163 KB
Martin Luther - otpadnik i otac u vjeri? (str.70-84)  
Heinz-Meinolf Stamm
Pregledni rad 		 
500 godina od početka reformacije (str.85-88) hrvatskipdf 138 KB
Daniel Patafta
Ostalo 		 
Ekumenizam i liturgija (str.89-94) hrvatskipdf 124 KB
Marko Babić
Ostalo 		 
Što ostaje od jubileja reformacije 1517. – 2017.? (str.95-99) hrvatskipdf 125 KB
Stefan Federbusch
Ostalo 		 
Prigodni govori pape Franje u jubilarnoj, petstotoj obljetnici reformacije (od 31. listopada 2016 do 31. listopada 2017.) (str.100-110) hrvatskipdf 144 KB
Ostalo  
The Economist, Megapromjena. Kako će izgledati svijet 2050., Naklada Ljevak, Zagreb, 2015., 317 stranica (str.111-113) hrvatskipdf 136 KB
Anđelko Domazet
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Michael Köhlmeier, Der Mann, der Verlorenes wiederfindet, (Čovjek koji izgubljeno pronalazi), Novela, Hanser Verlag, München, 2017., 160 stranica (str.114-118) hrvatskipdf 118 KB
Dinko Aračić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Dinko Aračić, Marija, znak nade u Kristu, Služba Božja, Split, 2018., 211 stranica (str.119-122) hrvatskipdf 131 KB
Ivan Macut
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
