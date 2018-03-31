Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.45 No.1

hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Chemistry of Interfaces with Special Respect to Precipitation Phenomena (str.1-11) engleskipdf 12 MB
B. Težak
Titration of Monolayers (str.13-30) engleskipdf 19 MB
E. D. Goddard
The Effect of Curvature on lnterfacial Tension in Liquid Systems Measured by Homogeneous Nucleation (str.31-52) engleskipdf 17 MB
A. E. Nielsen, P. S. Bindra
Ion Binding and Exchange by Ionized Monolayers as Related to their Surface Potential (str.53-56) engleskipdf 4 MB
L. Ter-Minassian-Saraga
Dipoles and Double Layers at Liquid Interfaces (str.57-58) engleskipdf 2 MB
B. A. Pethica
Surfaces and the Folding of Polypeptide Chains (str.59-66) engleskipdf 8 MB
A. G. Walton
Biopolymer Adsorption, with Special Reference to the Serum Albumin-Polystyrene Latex System (str.67-84) engleskipdf 19 MB
J. Lyklema, W. Norde
Interaction of Colloidal Particles with Surfaces of Biological Significance (str.85-96) engleskipdf 12 MB
J . Turkevich, S. Demirci, D. J. Skvir
Electrocatalysis Applied to Electrochemical Investigation in vivo (str.97-105) engleskipdf 9 MB
J. Pradač, N. Ossendorfova, J. Koryta
Discreteness of Conductance Change in Black Lipid Films (str.107-108) engleskipdf 2 MB
D. A. Haydon
Solvent Structure and Molecular Orientation in the Double-Layer at the Mercury- Water Interface (str.109-126) engleskipdf 14 MB
B. E. Conway, H. P. Dhar
The Adsorption of Amino Acids at the Mercury-Water Interphase. II: Glycyl-glycine (str.127-135) engleskipdf 7 MB
L. M. Baugh, Roger Parsons
Polymers at Interfaces - Studies on Contact Wetting of Polymers (str.137-148) engleskipdf 11 MB
E. Wolfram
Sulfonate Adsorption and Wetting Behavior at Solid-Water Interfaces (str.149-161) engleskipdf 11 MB
K. Osseo-Asare, D. W. Fuerstenau
Coagulation of Silver Iodide in the Presence of Tensides (str.163-164) engleskipdf 1 MB
R. Despotović
Interactions in the System: Gelatin-Sodium Chloride-Ferric Chloride-Hydrochloric Acid or Sodium Hydroxide (str.165-167) engleskipdf 3 MB
R.H. H. Wolf
The Role of Ionic Interactions in the Coagulation Process (str.169-172) engleskipdf 4 MB
N. Kallay, B. Težak
Water on Oxide Surfaces (str.173-187) engleskipdf 14 MB
A. C. Zettlemoyer, E. McCafferty
Precipitation of Hydrolysis Products on to Oxide Surfaces (str.189-194) engleskipdf 6 MB
G. D. Parfitt
Metal Hydrolysis and Oxide-Hydroxide Precipitation (str.195-198) engleskipdf 4 MB
S. Y. Tyree
The Electrocrystallization of Metals. Investigation of Zinc (str.199-211) engleskipdf 19 MB
D. M. Dražić, S. Hadži Jordanov, Z. Nagy
Study of Recrystallization Mechanism in Disperse Systems (str.213-223) engleskipdf 10 MB
O. D. Kurilenko, I. G. Bazhal
The Crystal Growth of Sparingly Soluble Salts (str.225-231) engleskipdf 8 MB
G. H. Nancollas
Kinetics of Precipitation and Cryst~l Growth of Dicalcium Phosphate Dihydrate (str.233-234) engleskipdf 2 MB
B. Purgarić, H. Furedi-Milhofer
Size Distribution by Light Scattering from Individual Particles (str.235-246) engleskipdf 13 MB
M. Kerker, D. D. Cooke
Processes at the Metal-Solution Interface Induced by Light (str.247-255) engleskipdf 9 MB
M. Heyrovsky
The Application of Mossbauer Spectroscopy to the Study of Corrosion (str.257-273) engleskipdf 18 MB
H. Leidheiser, G. W. Simmons, E. Kellerman
Precipitation Processes in Concentrated Electrolytic Solutions and Temperature Effects on Silver Halide Sols in statu nascendi (str.275-295) engleskipdf 19 MB
Đ. Težak
