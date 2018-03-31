Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.45 No.1

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Chemistry of Interfaces with Special Respect to Precipitation Phenomena
(str.1-11)
|
engleskipdf 12 MB
|
B. Težak
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Titration of Monolayers
(str.13-30)
|
engleskipdf 19 MB
|
E. D. Goddard
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
The Effect of Curvature on lnterfacial Tension in Liquid Systems
Measured by Homogeneous Nucleation
(str.31-52)
|
engleskipdf 17 MB
|
A. E. Nielsen, P. S. Bindra
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Ion Binding and Exchange by Ionized Monolayers as Related to their Surface Potential
(str.53-56)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
L. Ter-Minassian-Saraga
Sažetak sa skupa
|
|
Dipoles and Double Layers at Liquid Interfaces
(str.57-58)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
B. A. Pethica
Sažetak sa skupa
|
|
Surfaces and the Folding of Polypeptide Chains
(str.59-66)
|
engleskipdf 8 MB
|
A. G. Walton
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Biopolymer Adsorption, with Special Reference to the Serum Albumin-Polystyrene Latex System
(str.67-84)
|
engleskipdf 19 MB
|
J. Lyklema, W. Norde
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Interaction of Colloidal Particles with Surfaces of Biological Significance
(str.85-96)
|
engleskipdf 12 MB
|
J . Turkevich, S. Demirci, D. J. Skvir
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Electrocatalysis Applied to Electrochemical Investigation in vivo
(str.97-105)
|
engleskipdf 9 MB
|
J. Pradač, N. Ossendorfova, J. Koryta
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Discreteness of Conductance Change in Black Lipid Films
(str.107-108)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
D. A. Haydon
Sažetak sa skupa
|
|
Solvent Structure and Molecular Orientation in the Double-Layer
at the Mercury- Water Interface
(str.109-126)
|
engleskipdf 14 MB
|
B. E. Conway, H. P. Dhar
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
The Adsorption of Amino Acids at the Mercury-Water Interphase. II: Glycyl-glycine
(str.127-135)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
L. M. Baugh, Roger Parsons
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Polymers at Interfaces - Studies on Contact Wetting of Polymers
(str.137-148)
|
engleskipdf 11 MB
|
E. Wolfram
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Sulfonate Adsorption and Wetting Behavior at Solid-Water Interfaces
(str.149-161)
|
engleskipdf 11 MB
|
K. Osseo-Asare, D. W. Fuerstenau
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Coagulation of Silver Iodide in the Presence of Tensides
(str.163-164)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
R. Despotović
Sažetak sa skupa
|
|
Interactions in the System: Gelatin-Sodium Chloride-Ferric Chloride-Hydrochloric Acid or Sodium Hydroxide
(str.165-167)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
R.H. H. Wolf
Sažetak sa skupa
|
|
The Role of Ionic Interactions in the Coagulation Process
(str.169-172)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
N. Kallay, B. Težak
Sažetak sa skupa
|
|
Water on Oxide Surfaces
(str.173-187)
|
engleskipdf 14 MB
|
A. C. Zettlemoyer, E. McCafferty
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Precipitation of Hydrolysis Products on to Oxide Surfaces
(str.189-194)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
G. D. Parfitt
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Metal Hydrolysis and Oxide-Hydroxide Precipitation
(str.195-198)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
S. Y. Tyree
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
The Electrocrystallization of Metals. Investigation of Zinc
(str.199-211)
|
engleskipdf 19 MB
|
D. M. Dražić, S. Hadži Jordanov, Z. Nagy
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Study of Recrystallization Mechanism in Disperse Systems
(str.213-223)
|
engleskipdf 10 MB
|
O. D. Kurilenko, I. G. Bazhal
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
The Crystal Growth of Sparingly Soluble Salts
(str.225-231)
|
engleskipdf 8 MB
|
G. H. Nancollas
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Kinetics of Precipitation and Cryst~l Growth of Dicalcium Phosphate Dihydrate
(str.233-234)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
B. Purgarić, H. Furedi-Milhofer
Ostalo
|
|
Size Distribution by Light Scattering from Individual Particles
(str.235-246)
|
engleskipdf 13 MB
|
M. Kerker, D. D. Cooke
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Processes at the Metal-Solution Interface Induced by Light
(str.247-255)
|
engleskipdf 9 MB
|
M. Heyrovsky
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
The Application of Mossbauer Spectroscopy to the Study of Corrosion
(str.257-273)
|
engleskipdf 18 MB
|
H. Leidheiser, G. W. Simmons, E. Kellerman
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Precipitation Processes in Concentrated Electrolytic Solutions
and Temperature Effects on Silver Halide Sols in statu nascendi
(str.275-295)
|
engleskipdf 19 MB
|
Đ. Težak
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Table of Contents
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Kazalo
|
|
Impressum
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Conclusion
|
engleskipdf 182 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Cover Page
|
engleskipdf 313 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Ad
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Introduction
|
engleskipdf 432 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Foreword
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Uvodnik
|