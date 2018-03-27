hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Tehnički glasnik,Vol.12 No.1
Datum izdavanja: Ožujak 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 27.03.2018.
The influence of drill point geometry on tool life (str.1-4) engleskipdf 467 KB
Zlatko Botak, Katarina Pisačić, Marko Horvat, Damir Mađerić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Modeling and optimization of face milling process parameters for AISI 4140 steel (str.5-10) engleskipdf 597 KB
Gokhan Basar, Hediye Kirli Akin, Funda Kahraman, Yusuf Fedai
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Instructional design in game based learning and applications used in educational systems (str.11-17) engleskipdf 339 KB
Damir Vusić, Andrija Bernik, Robert Geček
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Investigation of 3:1 and 2:1 internal resonances in fluid conveying microbeam (str.18-26) engleskipdf 654 KB
Saim Kural
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Distance education with Moodle in engineering education: online programming assignments compilation (str.27-33) engleskipdf 2 MB
Mümine Kaya Keleş, Abdullah Emre Keleş
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Power optimization in partially shaded photovoltaic systems (str.34-38) engleskipdf 741 KB
Zehan Kesilmiş, Halil Erol, Mahmut Uçman
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Satellite-based hyperspectral imaging and cartographic visualization of bark beetle forest damage for the city of Čabar (str.39-43) engleskipdf 3 MB
Nikola Kranjčić, Robert Župan, Milan Rezo
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The prospects for ecosystem services provision in fragile states’ urban areas (str.44-49) engleskipdf 355 KB
Antonija Bogadi
Pregledni rad 		 
Changing of viscosity and thermal properties of olive oil with different harvesting methods and waiting period (str.50-54) engleskipdf 620 KB
Cihangir Sağlam, Fulya Tan, Turkan Aktaş
Stručni rad 		 
Business processes as business systems (str.55-61) engleskipdf 330 KB
Ivica Kaniški, Ivan Vincek
Stručni rad 		 
