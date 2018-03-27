Tehnički glasnik, Vol.12 No.1

|
|
|
Datum izdavanja: Ožujak 2018.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 27.03.2018.
|
The influence of drill point geometry on tool life
(str.1-4)
|
engleskipdf 467 KB
|
Zlatko Botak, Katarina Pisačić, Marko Horvat, Damir Mađerić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Modeling and optimization of face milling process parameters for AISI 4140 steel
(str.5-10)
|
engleskipdf 597 KB
|
Gokhan Basar, Hediye Kirli Akin, Funda Kahraman, Yusuf Fedai
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Instructional design in game based learning and applications used in educational systems
(str.11-17)
|
engleskipdf 339 KB
|
Damir Vusić, Andrija Bernik, Robert Geček
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Investigation of 3:1 and 2:1 internal resonances in fluid conveying microbeam
(str.18-26)
|
engleskipdf 654 KB
|
Saim Kural
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Distance education with Moodle in engineering education: online programming assignments compilation
(str.27-33)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Mümine Kaya Keleş, Abdullah Emre Keleş
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Power optimization in partially shaded photovoltaic systems
(str.34-38)
|
engleskipdf 741 KB
|
Zehan Kesilmiş, Halil Erol, Mahmut Uçman
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Satellite-based hyperspectral imaging and cartographic visualization of bark beetle forest damage for the city of Čabar
(str.39-43)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Nikola Kranjčić, Robert Župan, Milan Rezo
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The prospects for ecosystem services provision in fragile states’ urban areas
(str.44-49)
|
engleskipdf 355 KB
|
Antonija Bogadi
Pregledni rad
|
|
Changing of viscosity and thermal properties of olive oil with different harvesting methods and waiting period
(str.50-54)
|
engleskipdf 620 KB
|
Cihangir Sağlam, Fulya Tan, Turkan Aktaş
Stručni rad
|
|
Business processes as business systems
(str.55-61)
|
engleskipdf 330 KB
|
Ivica Kaniški, Ivan Vincek
Stručni rad
|
|
