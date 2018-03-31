Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.44 No.3

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Spectrophotometric Determination of Stability Constants of Lactato and B-Hydroxypropionato Complexes of Cobalt(ll), Nickel(II), and Copper(II)
(str.305-315)
|
engleskipdf 8 MB
|
J. Savić, M. Savić, I. Filipović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Ferrocene Compounds. III*. On the Tautomerism and Reactions of Some Derivatives. of B-Ferrocenoylacrylic acid
(str.317-327)
|
engleskipdf 11 MB
|
M. Laćan, V. Rapić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Syntheses and Spectrophotometric Studies of Some New Aralkyl Pyridinium Oximes
(str.329-340)
|
engleskipdf 9 MB
|
V. Hankonyi, Z. Binenfeld, V. Karas-Gašparec
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Radiometric Determination of Agl-TlI-(1311), Agl-HgI2-(1311), and HgI2-TlI-(1311) Systems
(str.341-349)
|
engleskipdf 9 MB
|
R. Despotović, Lj. A. Despotović, Z. Despotović, N. Filipović, Z. Grabarić, S. Popović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Calculation of the Non-Bonding Molecular Orbitals in the Hulckel Theory
(str.351-364)
|
engleskipdf 10 MB
|
T. Živković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Graph Theory and Molecular Orbitals. II
(str.365-374)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
D. Cvetković, I. Gutman, N. Trinajstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Photoelectrochemical Reactions at an Anthracene Cathode
(str.375-384)
|
engleskipdf 9 MB
|
B. T. Lozhkin, L. I. Boguslavsky
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Electrochemical Reduction of Intermediates in the Vitamin B6 Production. II. Reduction of 2-Methoxymethyl-3-nitro-4-methyl- 5-cyano-6-chloropyridine
(str.385-388)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
M. Laćan, I. Tabaković, J. Hranilović, Z. Vajtner, R. Hranilović
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Electronic Correlation in Molecular Systems: An Effective Interaction Approach
(str.389-391)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
J. Koller, B. Lukman, A. Ažman
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Plasma Oscillations in Large Ring Polyenes
(str.393-394)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
B. Lukman, A. Ažman
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Green's Function for the Classical System
(str.395-397)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
B. Lukman, A. Ažman
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
A New Method for the Determination of Water Content in Extra Dry Gases
(str.399-401)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
J. Pahor, M. Hribar
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
The Ion-Exchange between Zn++ and Cd++ on Synthetic Zeolite of Type A
(str.403-406)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
S. Lomić, I. J. Gal
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Determination of Sulfhydryl Groups in Proteins and Enzymes by Indirect Amperometric Titration
(str.407-409)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
P. Mildner, B. Mihanović, D. Wintersteiger-Čvoriščec
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
The Oxidation of 10-Acylphenoselenazines with Phenyl Iodosoacetate
(str.411-413)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
B. D. Podolešov, V. B. Jordanovska
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Structure of Some s-Triazoloquinazolinones
(str.415-418)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
B. Stanovnik, M. Tišler
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Pyridazines Lil. Polychloro Pyrido(2,3-d)- and -(3,4-d)pyridazines
(str.419-422)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
M. Kramberger, B. Stanovnik, M. Tišler
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Reactions of Penicillin Esters and Related Compounds with 1-Chlorobenzotriazole
(str.423-425)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
S. Kukolja, S. R. Lammert
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Book Reviews
(str.A9-A11)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
HRVATSKO KEMIJSKO DRUŠTVO
(str.A13-A24)
|
hrvatskipdf 14 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Announcements
(str.C15-C17)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Table of Contents
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Kazalo
|
|
Impressum
|
engleskipdf 1018 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Conclusion
|
engleskipdf 173 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Cover Page
|
engleskipdf 266 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Ad
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Ostalo
|