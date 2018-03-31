hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.44 No.3

Croatica Chemica Acta,Vol.44 No.3
Datum izdavanja: Studeni 1972.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 31.03.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Spectrophotometric Determination of Stability Constants of Lactato and B-Hydroxypropionato Complexes of Cobalt(ll), Nickel(II), and Copper(II) (str.305-315) engleskipdf 8 MB
J. Savić, M. Savić, I. Filipović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ferrocene Compounds. III*. On the Tautomerism and Reactions of Some Derivatives. of B-Ferrocenoylacrylic acid (str.317-327) engleskipdf 11 MB
M. Laćan, V. Rapić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Syntheses and Spectrophotometric Studies of Some New Aralkyl Pyridinium Oximes (str.329-340) engleskipdf 9 MB
V. Hankonyi, Z. Binenfeld, V. Karas-Gašparec
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Radiometric Determination of Agl-TlI-(1311), Agl-HgI2-(1311), and HgI2-TlI-(1311) Systems (str.341-349) engleskipdf 9 MB
R. Despotović, Lj. A. Despotović, Z. Despotović, N. Filipović, Z. Grabarić, S. Popović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Calculation of the Non-Bonding Molecular Orbitals in the Hulckel Theory (str.351-364) engleskipdf 10 MB
T. Živković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Graph Theory and Molecular Orbitals. II (str.365-374) engleskipdf 7 MB
D. Cvetković, I. Gutman, N. Trinajstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Photoelectrochemical Reactions at an Anthracene Cathode (str.375-384) engleskipdf 9 MB
B. T. Lozhkin, L. I. Boguslavsky
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Electrochemical Reduction of Intermediates in the Vitamin B6 Production. II. Reduction of 2-Methoxymethyl-3-nitro-4-methyl- 5-cyano-6-chloropyridine (str.385-388) engleskipdf 4 MB
M. Laćan, I. Tabaković, J. Hranilović, Z. Vajtner, R. Hranilović
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Electronic Correlation in Molecular Systems: An Effective Interaction Approach (str.389-391) engleskipdf 2 MB
J. Koller, B. Lukman, A. Ažman
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Plasma Oscillations in Large Ring Polyenes (str.393-394) engleskipdf 1 MB
B. Lukman, A. Ažman
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Green's Function for the Classical System (str.395-397) engleskipdf 2 MB
B. Lukman, A. Ažman
Kratko priopćenje 		 
A New Method for the Determination of Water Content in Extra Dry Gases (str.399-401) engleskipdf 2 MB
J. Pahor, M. Hribar
Kratko priopćenje 		 
The Ion-Exchange between Zn++ and Cd++ on Synthetic Zeolite of Type A (str.403-406) engleskipdf 3 MB
S. Lomić, I. J. Gal
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Determination of Sulfhydryl Groups in Proteins and Enzymes by Indirect Amperometric Titration (str.407-409) engleskipdf 2 MB
P. Mildner, B. Mihanović, D. Wintersteiger-Čvoriščec
Kratko priopćenje 		 
The Oxidation of 10-Acylphenoselenazines with Phenyl Iodosoacetate (str.411-413) engleskipdf 2 MB
B. D. Podolešov, V. B. Jordanovska
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Structure of Some s-Triazoloquinazolinones (str.415-418) engleskipdf 4 MB
B. Stanovnik, M. Tišler
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Pyridazines Lil. Polychloro Pyrido(2,3-d)- and -(3,4-d)pyridazines (str.419-422) engleskipdf 3 MB
M. Kramberger, B. Stanovnik, M. Tišler
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Reactions of Penicillin Esters and Related Compounds with 1-Chlorobenzotriazole (str.423-425) engleskipdf 3 MB
S. Kukolja, S. R. Lammert
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
